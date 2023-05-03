Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Wilmar Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWL   INE699H01024

ADANI WILMAR LIMITED

(AWL)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
403.30 INR   +0.90%
03:50aIndia's Adani Wilmar posts 60% drop in Q4 profit on weak edible oils demand
RE
05/02Indian shares set to open lower on weak global cues ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
04/29India market regulator seeks 6-month extension to complete Adani probe - sources
RE
India's Adani Wilmar posts 60% drop in Q4 profit on weak edible oils demand

05/03/2023 | 03:50am EDT
BENGALURU/CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's Adani Wilmar Ltd reported a 60% slump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as lower product prices and sluggish demand from some customers dragged down overall sales in its mainstay edible oils business.

The Fortune cooking oil maker's consolidated net profit fell to 936.1 million rupees ($11.44 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 2.34 billion rupees, a year earlier.

"Our margins ... got impacted by high-cost inventory in a falling edible oil price environment, inflation impact on our operational costs and an increase in interest costs due to rate hike," said Adani Wilmar Chief Executive Officer Angshu Mallick.

Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group, said its total expenses fell 5.9% to 138.16 billion rupees.

Edible oil prices have cooled off in recent months on the back of easing commodity prices, but demand is yet to fully recover as some customers including in the bakery and frying industry are cutting back.

Sales value in its edible oil business declined 13% during the quarter even as volumes were flat.

That led to a 7% decline in overall sales value, Adani Wilmar, which competes with Sundrop cooking oil maker Agro Tech Foods and Saffola-parent Marico, said in a press release.

Overall revenue from operations fell 7% to 138.73 billion rupees.

Separately, Adani Wilmar said the board re-appointed Mallick as the managing director and CEO for a period of three years, effective April 1.

Adani Wilmar shares have lost about a third of their value since Jan. 24 after U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research put out a critical report about the Adani Group's finances.

The stock declined more than 2% on Wednesday.

($1 = 81.8450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED 0.90% 403.3 End-of-day quote.-34.70%
AGRO TECH FOODS LIMITED -1.22% 819.45 End-of-day quote.-2.52%
BRENT OIL -0.74% 74.78 Delayed Quote.-12.55%
MARICO LIMITED 3.13% 489.9 End-of-day quote.-3.91%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.19% 5895.96 Real-time Quote.5.86%
WTI -0.87% 71.025 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
Financials
Sales 2023 596 B 7 282 M 7 282 M
Net income 2023 7 662 M 93,7 M 93,7 M
Net Debt 2023 58 868 M 720 M 720 M
P/E ratio 2023 70,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 540 B 6 602 M 6 602 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 2 409
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart ADANI WILMAR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Wilmar Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI WILMAR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 415,45 INR
Average target price 506,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angshu Mallick Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Shrikant Kanhere Chief Financial Officer
Dorab Erach Mistry Non-Executive Chairman
Ravindra Kumar Singh Head-Technical & Operations
Venkata Rao Damera Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED-34.70%6 602
NESTLÉ S.A.6.93%340 892
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.43%105 162
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.34%56 486
GENERAL MILLS, INC.6.14%52 492
KRAFT HEINZ-3.10%48 785
