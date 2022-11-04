Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Wilmar Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWL   INE699H01024

ADANI WILMAR LIMITED

(AWL)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
682.30 INR   -2.35%
07:23aIndia's Marico posts surprise drop in Q2 profit as rural demand slips
RE
11/03Adani Wilmar's Consolidated Profit Plunges in Fiscal Q2
MT
11/03India's Adani Wilmar second quarter profit plunges 73%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Marico posts surprise drop in Q2 profit as rural demand slips

11/04/2022 | 07:23am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Marico reported a surprise 3% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, as rural consumers switched to cheaper, unbranded alternatives amid rising inflation.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to 3.01 billion Indian rupees ($36.51 million), missing estimates of 3.2 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Expenses climbed 4%, while revenue increased 3% to 24.96 billion rupees led by growth in international business.

Sales volume of Parachute hair oil brand fell 3%.

"(Sales at mom-and-pop stores) remained weak, while the divergence in rural and urban growth grew starker with the former reeling under persistent inflationary and liquidity pressures," Marico said in a statement.

Cash-strapped Indian consumers chose to buy smaller quantities or switch to unbranded products, dampening sales of consumer companies such as Marico, while currency fluctuations added to their woes.

The Set Wet hair gel maker's profit decline comes in contrast to better-than-expected earnings reported by larger peers Colgate-Palmolive (India), Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India.

However, the softening commodity prices would help lower prices of its hair and edible oil and drive up market share during the all-important October-December festive quarter, Marico said, adding that it expects gross margins to expand sequentially.

The company also expects sales volumes in India business to grow in mid-single digits in the second half of this fiscal, after recording a 3% expansion in the second quarter on the back of strong performance in international markets.

($1 = 82.4400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED -2.35% 682.3 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BRENT OIL 3.28% 97.7 Delayed Quote.21.57%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED 1.16% 2546.35 End-of-day quote.7.91%
MARICO LIMITED 1.91% 539.35 End-of-day quote.5.27%
UNILEVER PLC -0.14% 3992 Delayed Quote.1.27%
WTI 3.70% 91.394 Delayed Quote.18.06%
Financials
Sales 2023 606 B 7 320 M 7 320 M
Net income 2023 10 880 M 132 M 132 M
Net cash 2023 2 671 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 76,1x
Yield 2023 0,15%
Capitalization 887 B 10 719 M 10 719 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 409
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart ADANI WILMAR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Wilmar Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI WILMAR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 682,30 INR
Average target price 622,80 INR
Spread / Average Target -8,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angshu Mallick Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Shrikant Kanhere Chief Financial Officer
Khoon Hong Kuok Non-Executive Chairman
Ravindra Kumar Singh Head-Technical & Operations
Venkata Rao Damera Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED0.00%10 719
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.13%294 528
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.50%84 668
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY42.45%52 890
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.96%47 575
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.11%46 836