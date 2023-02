Feb 17 (Reuters) -

* ADANI WILMAR TO BE INCLUDED IN INDIA'S NIFTY NEXT 50 INDEX - ANNOUNCEMENT

* ADANI WILMAR TO BE INCLUDED IN INDIA'S NIFTY 100 INDEX - ANNOUNCEMENT

* ADANI POWER TO BE INCLUDED IN INDIA'S NIFTY NEXT 500 INDEX - NSE STATEMENT

* ADANI POWER TO BE INCLUDED IN INDIA'S NIFTY MIDCAP 150 INDEX - NSE STATEMENT