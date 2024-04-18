Adapthealth Corp. provides patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions, including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies and related services. The Company is primarily focused on providing sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services, including CPAP and bi PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA); medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes, including continuous glucose monitors (CGM) and insulin pumps; home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors. It serves patients annually in all 50 states through its network of approximately 680 locations in 47 states.

