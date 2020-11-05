Log in
Adaptimmune Therapeutics : XBRL Q3 2020

11/05/2020 | 05:52pm EST

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-Q
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Document Transition Report false
Document Quarterly Report true
Entity File Number 001-37368
Entity Registrant Name ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code X0
Entity Address, Address Line One 60 Jubilee Avenue, Milton Park
Entity Address, City or Town Abingdon, Oxfordshire
Entity Address, Country GB
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code OX14 4RX
City Area Code 44
Entity Tax Identification Number 00-0000000
Title of 12(b) Security American Depositary Shares, each representing 6 Ordinary Shares, par value £0.001 per share
Local Phone Number 1235 430000
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business true
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Trading Symbol ADAP
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 928,672,584
Entity Central Index Key 0001621227
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Amendment Flag false

Disclaimer

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 22:51:04 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,36 M - -
Net income 2020 -124 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 820 M 820 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 244x
Capi. / Sales 2021 198x
Nbr of Employees 399
Free-Float 7,27%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,40 $
Last Close Price 5,30 $
Spread / Highest target 221%
Spread / Average Target 115%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Rawcliffe Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Mott Chairman
William C. Bertrand Chief Operating Officer
Gavin Wood Chief Financial Officer
Elliot Norry Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC341.67%820
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-7.86%75 060
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS56.37%61 785
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-1.76%55 932
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.77.66%41 984
BEIGENE, LTD.83.58%27 628
