Adaptimmune Therapeutics : Two Complete Responses and Response Rate of 41% for People with Synovial Sarcoma Reported at ASCO in Adaptimmune's Phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 Trial (Form 8-K)

Two Complete Responses and Response Rate of 41% for People with Synovial Sarcoma Reported at ASCO in Adaptimmune's Phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 Trial

- Data will support BLA filing for afamitresgene autoleucel next year -

- Responses observed across a broad range of antigen expression -

- Initial safety and durability are encouraging -

PHILADELPHIA, PA., and OXFORDSHIRE, U.K., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, will report initial data from its Phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 trial, with afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel, formerly ADP-A2M4), at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) congress. Full abstracts were released online today. Data will be presented in an oral presentation by Dr. Sandra D'Angelo of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (Abstract #11504) on June 4th.

'Patients are seeing substantial benefit from afami-cel in SPEARHEAD-1 across a broad range of cell doses and levels of MAGE-A4 expression,' said Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune Chief Executive Officer. 'We have shown a high response rate and these responses are still evolving in many patients with increasing depths of response over time and encouraging durability. I am confident that SPEARHEAD-1 will support our BLA submission next year and offer a life-changing treatment for people with synovial sarcoma.'

'Initial data from SPEARHEAD-1 indicate that afami-cel has the potential to offer people with synovial sarcoma a promising new treatment option where there is currently a great unmet medical need,' said Dr. Sandra P. D'Angelo of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. 'As clinicians, we want to be able to provide a treatment regimen that can help offer a better quality of life.'

SPEARHEAD-1 data will be presented at the time of the oral presentation scheduled for June 4th during the sarcoma session taking place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Afami-cel is efficacious and well-tolerated in heavily pre-treated patients based on initial data

● At the time of data cut-off (March 29, 2021), 37 patients had received afami-cel (32 with synovial sarcoma, 5 with myxoid/ round cell liposarcoma [MRCLS])

● Of the 37 patients who had received afami-cel, 4 patients were pending first efficacy assessment, and 33 had at least one scan as of data cut off (29 with synovial sarcoma, 4 with MRCLS)

● The overall response rate1 was 39.3% (13/33), 41.4% (12/29) for synovial sarcoma; 25.0% (1/4) for MRCLS

● Of the 29 patients with synovial sarcoma with at least one scan, 2 had complete responses (CRs), 10 had partial responses (PRs), 13 had stable disease (SD), 4 had progressive disease (PD)

● The disease control rate for people with synovial sarcoma was 86.2% (25/29) (defined as either response or stable disease)

1 Reponses were evaluated by RECIST v1.1 per Investigator assessment