Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADAP   US00653A1079

ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(ADAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Presentation deck for Building a cell therapy franchise: SURPASS Phase 1 trial data at ESMO September 13, 2021

09/13/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ad Rawcliffe, CEO, and Elliot Norry, CMO

Building a cell therapy franchise: SURPASS Phase 1 trial data at ESMO September 13, 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; our ability to submit an IND and successfully advance our technology platform to improve the safety and effectiveness of our existing TCR therapeutic candidates; the rate and degree of market acceptance of T-cell therapy generally and of our TCR therapeutic candidates; government regulation and approval, including, but not limited to, the expected regulatory approval timelines for TCR therapeutic candidates; and our ability to protect our proprietary technology and enforce our intellectual property rights; amongst others. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 9, 2021 and our other SEC filings.

We urge you to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

2

Our vision and mission

Arming Cells.

Against Cancer.

For Good.

To transform the lives of people with cancer by designing and delivering cell therapies

3

5-year core value drivers: our "2-2-5-2" plan

TwoTwoFive

marketed

additional BLAs

autologous

SPEAR T-cell

for SPEAR T-cell

products in the

products targeting

products

clinic

MAGE-A4

Synovial sarcoma

Additional indications

HiT

Esophageal and

for MAGE-A4

Next-gen TILs

targeted products

EGJ cancers

New targets

ADP-A2AFP

Broader HLA

coverage

Two

allogeneic products entering the clinic

  • SPEAR T-cell product targeting MAGE-A4
  • HiT mesothelin - partnered with Astellas

Integrated Cell Therapy Capabilities

Research | Preclinical | Translational | Clinical | CMC | Regulatory | Commercial

4 EGJ: esophagogastric junction cancer; HiT: HLA-independentT-cell receptor (TCR); TIL: tumor infiltrating lymphocyte; CMC: chemistry, manufacturing, and controls

SURPASS is a signal finding trial with our next-generation SPEAR T-cells targeting MAGE-A4

Two

marketed SPEAR T-cell products targeting MAGE-A4

  • Synovial sarcoma
  • Esophageal and EGJ cancers

Two

additional BLAs for SPEAR T-cell products

  • Additional indications for MAGE-A4 targeted products
  • ADP-A2AFP

SURPASS Trial BOR in 6 patients with

multiple tumor indications

2

Data cut-off October 1, 2020

2

2

Decision to focus on lung, head and neck, bladder, and gastroesophageal cancers

5 EGJ: esophagogastric junction cancer; MRCLS: myxoid/round cell liposarcoma; H&N: head and neck cancer indicates gastroesophageal tumor indications

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 21:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC
05:32pPRESENTATION DECK FOR BUILDING A CEL : SURPASS Phase 1 trial data at ESMO Septem..
PU
04:20pADRs End Higher; Adaptimmune Therapeutics Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
12:48pADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : Cell Therapy Shows Antitumor Activity in Early Stage ..
MT
11:09aEuropean ADRs Rise 1% Monday as Energy Giants Gain, Pharma Retreats
MT
10:56aADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : SVB Leerink Adjusts Adaptimmune Therapeutics PT to $7..
MT
07:12aBUILDING A CELL THERAPY FRANCHISE : SURPASS Phase 1 trial data at ESMO September..
PU
07:12aADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Clinical Responses across Five Solid Tumor ..
PU
07:10aADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
07:00aADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Clinical Responses across Five Solid Tumor ..
AQ
09/10European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,45 M - -
Net income 2021 -125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 913 M 913 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 168x
Capi. / Sales 2022 64,2x
Nbr of Employees 462
Free-Float 7,21%
Chart ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,25 $
Average target price 8,60 $
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Rawcliffe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gavin Wood Chief Financial Officer
David M. Mott Chairman
Elliot Norry Chief Medical Officer
William C. Bertrand Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC15.96%976
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.21.85%89 008
BIONTECH SE328.35%84 337
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.65%67 630
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.43%64 267
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.21%48 920