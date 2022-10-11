Adaptive Announces Partnership with Epic to Increase Access to Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Monitoring in Blood Cancers 

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced a partnership with Epic to integrate the clonoSEQ® Assay into Epic’s comprehensive electronic medical record (EMR) system.



For patients with blood cancers like chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), multiple myeloma (MM), and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), clonoSEQ is the only FDA-cleared test that can monitor minimal residual disease (MRD), which refers to the remaining number of cancer cells that might remain in a patient’s body during and after treatment. These cancer cells often exist in such small numbers that traditional testing methods can fail to detect them, so routine MRD testing throughout a patient’s cancer journey can help oncologists assess prognosis, determine response to treatment, detect relapse, and inform care with more precision. Integrating clonoSEQ with Epic will streamline clinical decision-making for oncologists by providing easy access to clonoSEQ testing and weaving results seamlessly into patient records through the nation’s most widely used EMR system.

“EMR integration is clearly the path forward to expanding access and increasing ease of use for advanced oncology tests like clonoSEQ,” said Nitin Sood, chief commercial officer, MRD, Adaptive Biotechnologies. “MRD is most powerful when monitored serially over time, and Epic integration will enable providers to efficiently leverage clonoSEQ MRD results at multiple points in the patient care continuum.”

Epic integration will enhance the clonoSEQ customer experience by allowing providers to order and review clonoSEQ results from Adaptive in the same way as they would any test performed directly at the site of care. Integration will simplify MRD testing workflows for cancer care providers who use Epic in institutions and practices across the country. Adaptive’s work with Epic will commence immediately, with clonoSEQ integration expected to go live in 2023.

“The use of tests that can guide the course of cancer treatment—and ultimately help save lives—shouldn’t be limited by the walls that separate oncologists from the nation’s leading diagnostic labs,” said Alan Hutchison, vice president at Epic. “Together, Adaptive and Epic can help oncologists understand their patients’ responses to treatment more precisely by spotting even a single cancer cell hiding among millions of healthy cells.”

Adaptive is committed to efforts that will expand access to clonoSEQ testing for patients across the U.S. Building on its flagship integration partnership with Epic, Adaptive will continue to pursue integration opportunities with other oncology EMR vendors, particularly those with leading positions in community oncology. The company will also continue to enable clonoSEQ ordering and reporting through its secure online portal and via its partnership with Labcorp, ensuring that oncology care providers can order tests and access results in a way that best suits the needs of their practice and their patients.

About the clonoSEQ Assay

The clonoSEQ Assay is the first and only FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test service to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) in bone marrow from patients with multiple myeloma (MM) or B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and blood or bone marrow from patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). It is also clonoSEQ testing for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) patients is currently available for clinical use as a laboratory-developed test (LDT) performed at Adaptive's CLIA-certified lab in Seattle, WA. clonoSEQ ctDNA-based MRD testing in DLBCL has also been approved by New York State's Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP). Medicare covers clonoSEQ in these four indications and is aligned with clinical practice guidelines which support assessing MRD at multiple time points throughout therapy to monitor treatment response and help predict patient outcomes.

The clonoSEQ Assay leverages Adaptive Biotechnologies’ proprietary immune medicine platform to identify and quantify specific DNA sequences found in malignant cells, allowing clinicians to assess and monitor MRD during and after treatment. The assay provides standardized, accurate and sensitive measurement of MRD that allows physicians to predict patient outcomes, assess response to therapy over time, monitor patients during remission and predict potential relapse. Clinical practice guidelines in hematological malignancies recognize that MRD status is a reliable indicator of clinical outcomes and response to therapy, and clinical outcomes have been shown to be strongly associated with MRD levels measured by the clonoSEQ Assay in patients diagnosed with CLL, MM, ALL and DLBCL.

For important information about the FDA-cleared uses of clonoSEQ, including the full intended use, limitations, and detailed performance characteristics, please visit www.clonoSEQ.com/technical-summary .

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business areas: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

