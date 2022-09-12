Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADPT   US00650F1093

ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ADPT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
8.910 USD   -2.52%
08:31aAdaptive Biotechnologies Announces Non-Dilutive Royalty Financing with OrbiMed for Up to $250 Million
GL
08:31aAdaptive Biotechnologies Announces Non-Dilutive Royalty Financing with OrbiMed for Up to $250 Million
GL
09/02Adaptive Biotechnologies to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces Non-Dilutive Royalty Financing with OrbiMed for Up to $250 Million

09/12/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that translates the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it has entered into a non-dilutive royalty financing agreement with OrbiMed for up to $250 million. Proceeds from the agreement will strengthen Adaptive’s balance sheet, which stood at over $450 million in cash and marketable securities at the end of the second quarter of 2022, and provide the Company with additional capital to support its growth trajectory and path to profitability.

“We are excited to work with OrbiMed on this creative royalty structure to continue unlocking the full potential of our immune medicine platform,” said Chad Robins, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “The agreement will extend our cash runway while providing flexibility to invest in growth initiatives in both our MRD and Immune Medicine business areas.”

Under the agreement, Adaptive will receive an initial tranche of $125 million with the option to receive an additional $75 million, both for general corporate purposes. Adaptive can also access a third tranche of $50 million for potential M&A. OrbiMed will be entitled to receive 5% of the Company’s GAAP revenues, increasing to 8% and 10% if the second and third tranches are drawn, respectively.

“This investment reflects our confidence in Adaptive Biotechnologies and the potential to accelerate its significant contributions to the field of immune medicine,” said Matthew Rizzo, General Partner of OrbiMed. “The company is well-positioned to deliver revenue growth while continuing to innovate and expand the applications of its platform in clinical diagnostics and drug discovery.”

DLA Piper LLP (US) acted as the Company’s legal advisor, and Covington & Burling LLP acted as OrbiMed’s legal advisor.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business areas: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

About OrbiMed
OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm, with approximately $18 billion in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations, through a range of private equity funds, public equity funds, and royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed seeks to be a capital provider of choice, providing tailored financing solutions and extensive global team resources to help build world-class healthcare companies. OrbiMed’s team of over 130 professionals is based in New York City, San Francisco, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Herzliya, and other key global markets. www.orbimed.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

ADAPTIVE MEDIA
Laura Cooper
205-908-5603
media@adaptivebiotech.com

ADAPTIVE INVESTORS
Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations
201-396-1687
Carrie Mendivil, Gilmartin Group
investors@adaptivebiotech.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
08:31aAdaptive Biotechnologies Announces Non-Dilutive Royalty Financing with OrbiMed for Up t..
GL
08:31aAdaptive Biotechnologies Announces Non-Dilutive Royalty Financing with OrbiMed for Up t..
GL
09/02Adaptive Biotechnologies to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Confere..
GL
09/02Adaptive Biotechnologies to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Confere..
GL
08/25Credit Suisse Initiates Adaptive Biotechnologies at Underperform with $8 Price Target
MT
08/25Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of 20 Companies in Life Science Tools, Services, Diagn..
MT
08/18Piper Sandler Increases Price Target on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $12 From $7.50, Rei..
MT
08/04BTIG Adjusts Price Target for Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17 From $25, Maintains Buy R..
MT
08/03ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/03ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES : Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 188 M - -
Net income 2022 -224 M - -
Net cash 2022 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 273 M 1 273 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
EV / Sales 2023 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 858
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,91 $
Average target price 14,29 $
Spread / Average Target 60,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Robins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julie Rubinstein President
Tycho W. Peterson Chief Financial Officer
Harlan Robins Chief Scientific Officer
R. Mark Adams Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-68.25%1 273
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-47.77%7 193
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-40.73%6 060
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-32.80%3 492
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-41.33%1 767
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.88%1 620