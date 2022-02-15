Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“We finished the year strong with revenue increasing 57% year over year, driven by growth in both our sequencing and development revenue categories,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “As we move into 2022, I am encouraged by the momentum and the multiple shots on goal across our businesses, which could positively inflect the trajectory of the company.”

Recent Highlights

Revenue of $37.9 million for the fourth quarter and $154.3 million for the full year of 2021, representing a 26% increase and 57% increase, respectively, over the corresponding periods in 2020.

clonoSEQ clinical sequencing volume increased 41% to 6,356 clinical tests delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and ended the year with 22,516 clinical tests delivered, up 48% versus 2020.

Recognized $10.0 million in MRD regulatory milestones resulting from pharmaceutical partners who used data from our MRD assay to support their respective drug approvals.

Genentech selected TCR candidate targeting a shared cancer neoantigen to progress as a potential therapeutic product candidate.

Received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from FDA for T-Detect™ COVID to confirm recent or prior COVID-19 infection with over 30,000 tests ordered.

Confirmed T-Detect signals in Crohn’s disease and Multiple Sclerosis and identified signals in Ulcerative Colitis and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $37.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, representing a 26% increase from the fourth quarter in the prior year. Sequencing revenue was $23.1 million for the quarter, representing an 81% increase from the fourth quarter in the prior year. Development revenue was $14.9 million for the quarter, representing a 15% decrease from the fourth quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses were $99.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $74.4 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year, representing an increase of 34%.

Net loss was $61.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $44.6 million for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $44.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $34.6 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $154.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing a 57% increase from the prior year. Sequencing revenue was $78.9 million in 2021, representing a 90% increase from 2020. Development revenue was $75.4 million in 2021, representing a 32% increase from the prior year.

Operating expenses for 2021 were $363.3 million, compared to $251.2 million for 2020, representing an increase of 45%.

Net loss was $207.3 million in 2021, compared to $146.2 million in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $151.7 million for 2021, compared to a loss of $119.6 million in the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $570.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

2022 Financial Guidance

Management will provide the 2022 outlook during the conference call scheduled to discuss the 2021 financial results.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Sequencing revenue $ 23,061 $ 12,709 $ 78,896 $ 41,439 Development revenue 14,869 17,476 75,448 56,943 Total revenue 37,930 30,185 154,344 98,382 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 14,356 6,222 49,301 22,530 Research and development 34,699 35,831 142,343 116,072 Sales and marketing 26,696 18,545 95,465 61,358 General and administrative 23,346 13,398 74,502 49,536 Amortization of intangible assets 429 428 1,699 1,703 Total operating expenses 99,526 74,424 363,310 251,199 Loss from operations (61,596 ) (44,239 ) (208,966 ) (152,817 ) Interest and other income, net 239 785 1,668 6,590 Income tax expense — (1,116 ) — — Net loss (61,357 ) (44,570 ) (207,298 ) (146,227 ) Add: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (76 ) — 19 — Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ (61,433 ) $ (44,570 ) $ (207,279 ) $ (146,227 ) Net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.48 ) $ (1.11 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted 141,228,918 136,954,148 140,354,915 131,216,468





Adaptive Biotechnologies

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,065 $ 123,436 Short-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $214,115 and $564,036, respectively) 213,996 564,833 Accounts receivable, net 17,409 10,047 Inventory 19,263 14,063 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,015 14,535 Total current assets 402,748 726,914 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 85,262 39,692 Operating lease right-of-use assets 87,678 99,350 Long-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $218,163 and $118,429, respectively) 217,145 118,525 Restricted cash 2,138 2,138 Intangible assets, net 8,526 10,225 Goodwill 118,972 118,972 Other assets 875 598 Total assets $ 923,344 $ 1,116,414 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,307 $ 3,237 Accrued liabilities 9,343 13,162 Accrued compensation and benefits 15,642 11,950 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,055 3,529 Current portion of deferred revenue 80,460 73,319 Total current liabilities 113,807 105,197 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 106,685 104,333 Deferred revenue, less current portion 98,750 163,618 Total liabilities 319,242 373,148 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and 2020; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020 — — Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and 2020; 141,393,865 and 137,646,896 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 1,324,006 1,253,971 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (1,137 ) 893 Accumulated deficit (718,891 ) (511,612 ) Total Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shareholders’ equity 603,992 743,266 Noncontrolling interest 110 — Total shareholders’ equity 604,102 743,266 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 923,344 $ 1,116,414

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table sets forth a reconciliation between our Adjusted EBITDA and net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):