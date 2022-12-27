Advanced search
    ADPT   US00650F1093

ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ADPT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
7.150 USD   -4.67%
04:06pAdaptive Biotechnologies to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
04:05pAdaptive Biotechnologies to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
12/22North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
Adaptive Biotechnologies to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/27/2022 | 04:06pm EST
SEATTLE, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Adaptive Biotechnologies’ management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 9th at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.adaptivebiotech.com.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business areas: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

ADAPTIVE INVESTORS
Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations
201-396-1687
investors@adaptivebiotech.com

ADAPTIVE MEDIA
Mary Pat Lancelotta
206-600-6702
media@adaptivebiotech.com


