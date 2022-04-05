Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ADPT   US00650F1093

ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ADPT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 4, 2022

04/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
SEATTLE, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT)  a commercial-stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Company management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.adaptivebiotech.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay within 24 hours after the event.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in our Immune Medicine and Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) businesses. We have three commercial products and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/adaptivebiotech.

ADAPTIVE INVESTORS
Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations
201-396-1687
Carrie Mendivil, Gilmartin Group
investors@adaptivebiotech.com

ADAPTIVE MEDIA
Laura Cooper, Senior Director, Corporate Communications
206-693-2042
lcooper@adaptivebiotech.com


