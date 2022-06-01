Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Adara Acquisition Corp.
  News
  Summary
    ADRA   US00653H1023

ADARA ACQUISITION CORP.

(ADRA)
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 02:34:36 pm EDT
9.880 USD   -0.50%
12:49pADARA ACQUISITION CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13ADARA ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/13Adara Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Adara Acquisition Corp. CEO Martin Sumichrast Resigns

06/01/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman


Martin Sumichrast, who has been accused of fraud by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, resigned as chief executive of blank-check company Adara Acquisition Corp.

Adara said in a securities filing that it named Thomas Finke as CEO. When Adara filed for its initial public offering, it said Mr. Finke would be chairman. He is the former CEO of Barings LLC.

Mr. Sumichrast is CEO of cbdMD Inc. The SEC alleged that he defrauded Stone Street Partners and its investors. He said he would "vigorously defend these allegations and is confident that he will prevail."

CbdMD said a special committee of independent directors would "review the SEC action to evaluate the consequences on the company, if any, and, together with counsel, promptly recommend an appropriate course of action to the board."


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-22 1409ET

