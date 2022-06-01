Adara Acquisition Corp. CEO Martin Sumichrast Resigns

By Josh Beckerman

Martin Sumichrast, who has been accused of fraud by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, resigned as chief executive of blank-check company Adara Acquisition Corp.

Adara said in a securities filing that it named Thomas Finke as CEO. When Adara filed for its initial public offering, it said Mr. Finke would be chairman. He is the former CEO of Barings LLC.

Mr. Sumichrast is CEO of cbdMD Inc. The SEC alleged that he defrauded Stone Street Partners and its investors. He said he would "vigorously defend these allegations and is confident that he will prevail."

CbdMD said a special committee of independent directors would "review the SEC action to evaluate the consequences on the company, if any, and, together with counsel, promptly recommend an appropriate course of action to the board."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-22 1409ET