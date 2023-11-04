Adarsh Plant Protect Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 39.02 million compared to INR 51.1 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 39.02 million compared to INR 51.15 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.185 million compared to INR 0.639 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.02 compared to INR 0.06 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.02 compared to INR 0.06 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 77.3 million compared to INR 98.96 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 77.31 million compared to INR 99.01 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.952 million compared to INR 3.22 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.1 compared to INR 0.33 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.1 compared to INR 0.33 a year ago.
Adarsh Plant Protect Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 04, 2023 at 08:29 am EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023