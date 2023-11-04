Adarsh Plant Protect Limited is an India-based company that offers products in industrial packaging (barrels), agriculture equipment and smokeless chulhas. The Company also manufactures plant protection equipment, such as a variety of manual and battery-operated knapsack sprayer pumps, fertilizer dusters, broadcasters, manual and power operated seed dressing drums. The barrels division of the Company has a range of products catering to the packing needs of various industries across chemical, oil, lubricants and pharmaceutical sectors. The division has an in-house manufacturing unit, storage and fleet to make just-in time delivery. The agriculture and plant protection equipment segment of the Company manufactures equipment that helps the farmers in various plant protection activities. Its products include agriculture pump sprayers, agriculture equipment and tools, smokeless chulha cooking stoves, metal barrels and steel barrels, plastic drums, ecofriendly stoves, HDPE drums and others.