Adastria : FY2023/02 1H Presentation Material

Recruiting, training and job assignments

Consumers today place even more emphasis on where they choose to store. The quality of employees is thus becoming increasingly important. Adastria is upgrading training programs for younger employees while upgrading health management programs, providing pleasant workplaces and taking other steps that benefit all employees. In addition, senior executives visit workplaces throughout Japan to hold discussions with our employees.

Increase earnings

Adastria will leverage its powerful value chain as the weaker yen, high cost of energy and other challenges continue with the goal of selling merchandise with value at the fair prices.

Shift in the role of physical stores

Stores are going beyond simply selling apparel in order to be a source of products and

new ideas involving life styles. Adastria is dedicated to building a "good community" for enabling people to use fashion to enrich their lives.

