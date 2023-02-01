Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Adastria Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2685   JP3856000009

ADASTRIA CO., LTD.

(2685)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-07 am EDT
2208.00 JPY   -0.14%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adastria : FY2023/02 1H Presentation Material

10/07/2022 | 02:52am EDT




FY2023/02 1H Financial Results & Medium-Term Management Plan

October 7, 2022

Table of Contents

１．FY2023/02 1st Half Overview

Summary of FY2023/02 1H

4

Key Themes for Increasing Corporate Value

5

２．FY2023/02 1st Half Financial Results

Summary of FY2023/02 1H

7

Consolidated Income Statement- Summary

9

Adastria non-consolidated Income

11

Statement

Online Business

Domestic

12

Overseas Business

13

Consolidated Balance Sheet

14

Number of Stores and Revised plan

15

Responses to the Current Business Climate

16

FY2023/02 Consolidated Forecast

17

(Re-posting)

2

３．Medium-Term Management Plan Progress

Medium-term Management Plan (Re-posting)

19

Growth Strategy I

20

Multi-Brand,Multi-Category

Growth Strategy II

22

Digital Customer Interactions and Services

Growth Strategy III

23

Glocal

Growth Strategy IV

24

New Profit-center Business Models

Progress with Numerical Goals

25

Sustainability initiatives

26

Adastria's First Integrated Report

27

1. FY2023/02 1st Half Overview

3

Summary of FY2023/02 1H

  • Our first quarter performance exceeded the plan. Even though there were certain impact of Shanghai lockdown and another upturn in COVID-19 cases in Japan, second quarter performance was generally consistent with the initial plan.
  • With the end of the pandemic in sight, people who stayed home for years want to resume spending activities that involve going out and being with other people.
  • Operations were able to supply merchandise with the right timing, prices and volumes despite challenges created by the yen's depreciation and inflation.
  • Steady progress in the medium-term management plan's first year, including value co- creation with external partners.

categories Major

Global

Digital

Sustainability

Performance outside Japan is below the plan because of the pandemic

Making substantial investments in e-commerce, logistics and other sectors

Progress with improving disclosure of environmental information and with working style reforms

4

Key Themes for Increasing Corporate Value

  • Recruiting, training and job assignments

Consumers today place even more emphasis on where they choose to store. The quality of employees is thus becoming increasingly important. Adastria is upgrading training programs for younger employees while upgrading health management programs, providing pleasant workplaces and taking other steps that benefit all employees. In addition, senior executives visit workplaces throughout Japan to hold discussions with our employees.

  • Increase earnings

Adastria will leverage its powerful value chain as the weaker yen, high cost of energy and other challenges continue with the goal of selling merchandise with value at the fair prices.

  • Shift in the role of physical stores

Stores are going beyond simply selling apparel in order to be a source of products and

new ideas involving life styles. Adastria is dedicated to building a "good community" for enabling people to use fashion to enrich their lives.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adastria Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 06:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 233 B 1 608 M 1 608 M
Net income 2023 7 352 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
Net cash 2023 13 109 M 90,6 M 90,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 2,47%
Capitalization 100 B 692 M 692 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 196
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Adastria Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2 211,00 JPY
Average target price 2 676,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osamu Kimura President & Representative Director
Michio Fukuda Chairman
Hideki Kurashige Independent Outside Director
Tadamitsu Matsui Independent Outside Director
Satoshi Akutsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADASTRIA CO., LTD.36.82%692
INDITEX-23.80%66 485
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.20.32%56 283
KERING-35.49%55 065
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.40%30 625
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-39.91%17 449