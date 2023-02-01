Adastria : FY2023/02 1H Presentation Material has been posted.
10/07/2022 | 02:42am EDT
FY2023/02 1H Financial Results & Medium-Term Management Plan
October 7, 2022
1. FY2023/02 1st Half Overview
3
Summary of FY2023/02 1H
Our first quarter performance exceeded the plan. Even though there were certain impact of Shanghai lockdown and another upturn in COVID-19 cases in Japan, second quarter performance was generally consistent with the initial plan.
With the end of the pandemic in sight, people who stayed home for years want to resume spending activities that involve going out and being with other people.
Operations were able to supply merchandise with the right timing, prices and volumes despite challenges created by the yen's depreciation and inflation.
Steady progress in the medium-term management plan's first year, including value co- creation with external partners.
categories Major
Global
Digital
Sustainability
Performance outside Japan is below the plan because of the pandemic
Making substantial investments in e-commerce, logistics and other sectors
Progress with improving disclosure of environmental information and with working style reforms
4
Key Themes for Increasing Corporate Value
Recruiting, training and job assignments
Consumers today place even more emphasis on where they choose to store. The quality of employees is thus becoming increasingly important. Adastria is upgrading training programs for younger employees while upgrading health management programs, providing pleasant workplaces and taking other steps that benefit all employees. In addition, senior executives visit workplaces throughout Japan to hold discussions with our employees.
Increase earnings
Adastria will leverage its powerful value chain as the weaker yen, high cost of energy and other challenges continue with the goal of selling merchandise with value at the fair prices.
Shift in the role of physical stores
Stores are going beyond simply selling apparel in order to be a source of products and
new ideas involving life styles. Adastria is dedicated to building a "good community" for enabling people to use fashion to enrich their lives.
5
