Adastria : FY2023/02 1st Quarter Financial Results

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 230 B 1 690 M 1 690 M Net income 2023 6 368 M 46,9 M 46,9 M Net cash 2023 12 474 M 91,8 M 91,8 M P/E ratio 2023 14,2x Yield 2023 2,73% Capitalization 90 042 M 663 M 663 M EV / Sales 2023 0,34x EV / Sales 2024 0,33x Nbr of Employees 6 196 Free-Float 43,5% Chart ADASTRIA CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ADASTRIA CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 1 990,00 JPY Average target price 2 540,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 27,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Osamu Kimura President & Representative Director Michio Fukuda Chairman Hideki Kurashige Independent Outside Director Tadamitsu Matsui Independent Outside Director Satoshi Akutsu Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ADASTRIA CO., LTD. 23.14% 663 INDITEX -18.86% 73 261 KERING -28.53% 63 066 FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 4.24% 51 121 ROSS STORES, INC. -35.26% 26 783 HENNES & MAURITZ AB -28.12% 20 396