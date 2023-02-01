Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Adastria Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2685   JP3856000009

ADASTRIA CO., LTD.

(2685)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-08 am EDT
2029.00 JPY   +1.96%
03:04aADASTRIA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28,2023
PU
02:44aADASTRIA : FY2023/02 1Q Presentation Material has been posted.
PU
02:44aADASTRIA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023/02 1Q has been posted.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adastria : FY2023/02 1st Quarter Financial Results

07/08/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY 2023/02 1st Quarter

Financial Results

July 8, 2022

Table of Contents

Consolidated Income Statement -SummaryAdastria non-consolidated Income Statement Product Promotion Initiatives

Online Business

Improve recognition by promoting own EC site Progress on Strategy to Open Own EC site ".st" Overseas Business

4 Situation in each Overseas Region

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheet
  2. Number of Stores
  3. New Stores
  4. Sustainability Management Initiatives
  5. Responses to the Current Business Climate
  6. FY2023/02 Consolidated Forecast (Re-posting)

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

2

Consolidated Income Statement

The Accounting Standard for The New Revenue Recognition is applied from FY2023/02.

Millions of yen

FY2022/02 1Q

FY2023/02 1Q

Results

Results

Ratio

Ratio

YoY

Net sales

46,387

100.0%

58,006

100.0%

125.0%

Adastria(Non-consolidated)

39,918

86.1%

48,540

83.7%

121.6%

Domestic subsidiaries *1

4,145

8.9%

4,268

7.4%

103.0%

Overseas subsidiaries *2

3,068

6.6%

3,983

6.9%

129.8%

Zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary)

-

-

1,943

3.4%

-

Gross profit

26,382

56.9%

33,303

57.4%

126.2%

SG&A expenses

25,757

55.5%

28,729

49.5%

111.5%

Advertising & promotion

2,308

5.0%

2,175

3.8%

94.2%

Personnel

9,152

19.7%

10,313

17.8%

112.7%

Rent & depreciation *3

9,005

19.4%

10,206

17.6%

113.3%

Amortization of goodwill

14

0.0%

51

0.1%

347.5%

Others

5,276

11.4%

5,983

10.3%

113.4%

Operating profit

624

1.3%

4,574

7.9%

732.1%

Adastria(non-consolidated)

487

1.1%

4,171

7.2%

855.1%

Domestic subsidiaries *1

- 94

-

64

0.1%

-

Overseas subsidiaries *2

- 21

-

96

0.2%

-

Adastria Logistics

128

0.3%

116

0.2%

90.8%

Zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *4

-

-

114

0.2%

-

Ordinary profit

961

2.1%

4,926

8.5%

512.5%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

269

0.6%

3,313

5.7%

1227.5%

EBITDA

2,091

4.5%

6,357

11.0%

304.0%

Depreciation and amortization

1,451

3.1%

1,731

3.0%

119.3%

Amortization of goodwill

14

0.0%

51

0.1%

347.5%

*1Domestic subsidiaries are the sum of four domestic subsidiaries: BUZZWIT Co.,Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co.,Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd.(Period Feb. to Apr. )

*2Overseas subsidiaries are the sum of overseas subsidiaries: Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, USA.(Period Jan. to Mar.)

*3Rent & depreciation costs are the sum of Rent expenses, Lease expenses and Depreciation.

3

*4Operating profit of Zetton, Inc. is shown after consolidation adjustments.

Consolidated Income Statement - Summary (1)

  • Summary: Sales and earnings higher than planned due to sales recovery and cost controls
  • Net sales: 58.0 billion yen (+25.0% YoY)

Parent company:

Up 21.6% as apparel demand for going out recovered due to easing of pandemic restrictions; promotions

also contributed to sales.

Strong sales of major products of GLOBAL WORK and of LAKOLE, as more stores were opened,

contributed to sales growth.

Domestic subsidiaries:

Up 3% YoY. Strong sales of high-end brands raised earnings of ELEMENT RULE.

Sales at the EC company BUZZWIT were unchanged due to the recovery of sales at physical stores.

Overseas subsidiaries:

Up 29.8%; new brands were launched in Taiwan and USA sales and earnings increased because of

strength in the wholesale sector; sales up in mainland China as new stores contributed to growth but

earnings down due to the COVID-19; sales and earnings down in Hong Kong because of the pandemic.

Food and beverage business: Higher earnings at newly consolidated Zetton, Inc.; the business climate is slowly returning to normal.

Effect of the new revenue

Consolidated sales: -637 million yen (-1.4% YoY conversion)

recognition accounting standard

Increase due to M&A

Consolidated sales: +1,943 million yen (+4.2% YoY conversion)

  • Gross profit margin: 57.4% (+0.5p YoY)
  • Negative effects of foreign exchange rates and the high cost of materials, but the gross profit margin in the apparel and other merchandise business was down only 0.2 pct. point from one year earlier due to supplying the products at the right times, prices and volumes and holding down discount sales.

Effect of the new revenue

Gross profit margin: -0.4%

recognition accounting standard

Effect of higher food and

Gross profit margin: +0.7%

beverage business sales

4

Consolidated Income Statement - Summary (2)

  • SG&A expense ratio: 49.5% (-6.0pYoY)

Advertising & promotions:

3.8% (-1.2p YoY) (-0.13 billion yen YoY)

Personnel:

Decreased due to the application of revenue recognition accounting standard

17.8%

(-1.9p YoY) (+1.16 billion yen YoY)

Rent & depreciation:

Higher salaries and bonuses as stores returned to normal operating

17.6%

(-1.8p YoY) (+1.2 billion yen YoY)

Other:

Higher rent due to higher sales; includes 40 million yen increase in depreciation because of Zetton PPA*

10.3%

(-1.1p YoY) (+0.7 billion yen YoY)

Higher credit card fees, delivery expenses, electricity fees and other expenses

Effect of the new revenue

SG&A expenses: -605 million yen (SG&A expenses ratio: -0.5%)

recognition accounting standard

Increase due to M&A

SG&A expenses: +1,464 million yen (SG&A expenses ratio: +0.8%)

(including amortization)

  • Operating profit: 4.5 billion yen (+3.94 billion yen YoY)

Operating income ratio:

7.9%, EBITDA margin: 11.0%

  • Ordinary profit: 4.9 billion yen (+3.96 billion yen YoY)

Non-operating income:

Subsidy income of 129 million yen for shortened operating hours and other measures for safety during the

pandemic, employment adjustment subsidy of 50 million yen and foreign exchange gains of 274 million yen

Non-operating expenses:

Derivative valuation loss of 106 million yen involving the termination of operations in South Korea

  • Net income attributable to owners of the parent 3.3 billion yen (+3.04 billion yen YoY)

*PPA (Purchase Price Allocation): Purchase price allocation is the allocation of the cost of acquiring a company based on fair values of all assets and liabilities of the acquired company.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adastria Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
03:04aADASTRIA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Y..
PU
02:44aADASTRIA : FY2023/02 1Q Presentation Material has been posted.
PU
02:44aADASTRIA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023/02 1Q has been posted.
PU
02:44aADASTRIA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Y..
PU
02:44aADASTRIA : FY2023/02 1Q Presentation Material
PU
07/05Japan Index Adds Profits on Nearly Nine-year High Japan Services PMI; Nextage Shares Cl..
MT
07/04Adastria's Shares Drop 6% as June Sales Growth Eases
MT
07/04ADASTRIA : Monthly Sales Figures
PU
06/03Adastria's All-Store Sales Rise 136% in May
MT
06/02ADASTRIA : Monthly Sales Figures
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 230 B 1 690 M 1 690 M
Net income 2023 6 368 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net cash 2023 12 474 M 91,8 M 91,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 2,73%
Capitalization 90 042 M 663 M 663 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 6 196
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Adastria Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 990,00 JPY
Average target price 2 540,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osamu Kimura President & Representative Director
Michio Fukuda Chairman
Hideki Kurashige Independent Outside Director
Tadamitsu Matsui Independent Outside Director
Satoshi Akutsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADASTRIA CO., LTD.23.14%663
INDITEX-18.86%73 261
KERING-28.53%63 066
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.4.24%51 121
ROSS STORES, INC.-35.26%26 783
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-28.12%20 396