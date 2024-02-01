FY2024/02 1st Quarter

Financial Results

June 30, 2023

Table of Contents

Consolidated Income Statement -Summary

4

Overseas Business

12

Adastria and Major Domestic Subsidiaries

6

The first Southeast Asia store

13

Income Statement

Progress with the Multi-brand Strategy in

14

Product Promotion Initiatives

7

Taiwan

Opening FOREVER 21 Brick and Mortar Stores

8

Consolidated Balance Sheet

15

Online Business

9

Number of Stores

16

BUZZWIT Opens an EC site with a New look

10

Organization of Sustainability Events

17

11

Outlook for the Fiscal Year

18

Digital points of Contact with Customers

-Work with Metaverse/VTuber

FY2024/02 Consolidated Forecast (Re-posting)

19

2

Consolidated Income Statement

Millions of yen

FY2023/02 1Q

FY2024/02 1Q

Results

Results

Ratio

Ratio

YoY

Net sales

58,006

100.0%

68,478

100.0%

118.1%

Adastria(Non-consolidated)

48,540

83.7%

55,377

80.9%

114.1%

Domestic subsidiaries *1*2

4,268

7.4%

6,450

9.4%

151.1%

Overseas subsidiaries *3

3,983

6.9%

5,096

7.4%

127.9%

Zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *4

1,943

3.4%

2,535

3.7%

130.5%

Gross profit

33,303

57.4%

39,094

57.1%

117.4%

SG&A expenses

28,729

49.5%

32,816

47.9%

114.2%

Advertising & promotion

2,175

3.8%

2,193

3.2%

100.8%

Personnel

10,313

17.8%

11,738

17.1%

113.8%

Rent & depreciation *5

10,206

17.6%

11,604

16.9%

113.7%

Amortization of goodwill

51

0.1%

57

0.1%

112.3%

Others

5,983

10.3%

7,222

10.5%

120.7%

Operating profit

4,574

7.9%

6,278

9.2%

137.2%

Adastria(Non-consolidated)

4,171

7.2%

5,787

8.5%

138.7%

Domestic subsidiaries *1*2

64

0.1%

437

0.6%

673.6%

Overseas subsidiaries *3

96

0.2%

166

0.2%

173.3%

Adastria Logistics

116

0.2%

24

0.0%

20.9%

Zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *4

114

0.2%

-117

-

-

Ordinary profit

4,926

8.5%

6,349

9.3%

128.9%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

3,313

5.7%

4,464

6.5%

134.7%

EBITDA

6,357

11.0%

8,340

12.2%

131.2%

Depreciation and amortization

1,731

3.0%

2,005

2.9%

115.8%

Amortization of goodwill

51

0.1%

57

0.1%

112.3%

*1Domestic subsidiaries are the sum of four domestic subsidiaries: BUZZWIT Co.,Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co.,Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd.

*2Due to change in financial year, Feb-Apr (FY2023/02) and Mar-May (FY2024/02)

*3Overseas subsidiaries are the sum of overseas subsidiaries: Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, USA.(Period Jan. to Mar.2023)

*4Operating profit of Zetton, Inc. is shown after consolidation adjustments. Due to change in financial year, Mar-May(FY2023/02) and Feb-Apr(FY2024/02)

*5Rent & depreciation costs are the sum of Rent expenses, Lease expenses and Depreciation.

3

Consolidated Income Statement - Summary (1)

  • Summary: Record high first quarter sales and operating profit because of demand involving outings, favorable weather and a successful merchandise strategy. Sales and earnings were higher than planned.
  • Net sales: 68.4 billion yen(+18.1% YoY)

Parent company:

Up 14.1% YoY because of merchandise that accurately targeted demand and price revisions

Strong sales of major products of GLOBAL WORK and sales growth of LAKOLE as more stores were

opened.

Domestic subsidiaries:

Up 51.1% YoY. After eliminating the effect of changes in fiscal years of some subsidiaries in Japan, sales

and earnings increased due to a small increase in ELEMENT RULE sales, BUZZWIT's consolidation of

OPEN AND NATURAL, and the successful launch of new brands.

Overseas subsidiaries:

Up 27.9% YoY. Sales in mainland China increased because of new stores but earnings were down due to

the slow economic recovery. Sales and earnings increased in Hong Kong because of the recovery

following the pandemic. Sales were increased in Taiwan because of new stores and higher existing store

sales. Sales and earnings increased in the U.S. because of the strong performance of the wholesale

business.

Food and beverage business: Zetton sales increased as the number of customers slowly recovered.

  • Gross profit margin: 57.1%(-0.3pYoY)

Profitability benefited from revisions of product prices to reflect the increasing value of merchandise and from continuing measures to limit discounting. However, there was a small decrease in the gross profit margin because of forex and higher prices of raw materials.

*BUZZWIT Co.,Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co.,Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd., Zetton, Inc. were changed their fiscal year end in the FY2023/02 *First quarter comparisons are Feb-Apr (FY2023/02) and Mar-May (FY2024/02) for all of these companies except Zetton and Mar-May (FY2023/02) and Feb-Apr (FY2024/02) for Zetton.

4

Consolidated Income Statement - Summary (2)

SG&A expense ratio: 47.9% (-1.6pYoY)

SG&A expenses increased with sales but decreased as a pct. of sales due to sales growth.

Advertising & promotions:

3.2% (-0.5p YoY) (+18 million yen YoY) Postponed some promotional activities

Personnel:

17.1% (-0.6p YoY) (+1.42 billion yen YoY) Increased employee remuneration and hired many people

Rent & depreciation:

16.9% (-0.6p YoY) (+1.39 billion yen YoY) Rent increased due to sales growth and depreciation increased

due to new stores and distribution facilities in FY2023/02

Other:

10.5% (+0.2p YoY) (+1.23 billion yen YoY) Higher credit card fees, electricity fees and other expenses

Operating profit: 6.2 billion yen (+1.70 billion yen YoY)

Operating income ratio: 9.2%, EBITDA margin: 12.2%

Operating profit includes one-time items totaling 300 million yen - Change in fiscal year of subsidiaries in Japan (+100 million yen) and postponement of some promotional activities (+200 million yen)

Ordinary profit: 6.3 billion yen (+1.42 billion yen YoY)

Non-operating income: Foreign exchange gains of 61 million yen

Net income: 4.4 billion yen (+1.15 billion yen YoY)

Extraordinary losses: impairment of store assets of 35 million yen

*BUZZWIT Co.,Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co.,Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd., Zetton, Inc. were changed their fiscal year end in the FY2023/02 *First quarter comparisons are Feb-Apr (FY2023/02) and Mar-May (FY2024/02) for all of these companies except Zetton and Mar-May (FY2023/02) and Feb-Apr (FY2024/02) for Zetton.

5

