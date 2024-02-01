Consolidated Income Statement

Millions of yen

FY2023/02 1Q FY2024/02 1Q Results Results Ratio Ratio YoY Net sales 58,006 100.0% 68,478 100.0% 118.1% Adastria(Non-consolidated) 48,540 83.7% 55,377 80.9% 114.1% Domestic subsidiaries *1*2 4,268 7.4% 6,450 9.4% 151.1% Overseas subsidiaries *3 3,983 6.9% 5,096 7.4% 127.9% Zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *4 1,943 3.4% 2,535 3.7% 130.5% Gross profit 33,303 57.4% 39,094 57.1% 117.4% SG&A expenses 28,729 49.5% 32,816 47.9% 114.2% Advertising & promotion 2,175 3.8% 2,193 3.2% 100.8% Personnel 10,313 17.8% 11,738 17.1% 113.8% Rent & depreciation *5 10,206 17.6% 11,604 16.9% 113.7% Amortization of goodwill 51 0.1% 57 0.1% 112.3% Others 5,983 10.3% 7,222 10.5% 120.7% Operating profit 4,574 7.9% 6,278 9.2% 137.2% Adastria(Non-consolidated) 4,171 7.2% 5,787 8.5% 138.7% Domestic subsidiaries *1*2 64 0.1% 437 0.6% 673.6% Overseas subsidiaries *3 96 0.2% 166 0.2% 173.3% Adastria Logistics 116 0.2% 24 0.0% 20.9% Zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *4 114 0.2% -117 - - Ordinary profit 4,926 8.5% 6,349 9.3% 128.9% Net income attributable to owners of the parent 3,313 5.7% 4,464 6.5% 134.7% EBITDA 6,357 11.0% 8,340 12.2% 131.2% Depreciation and amortization 1,731 3.0% 2,005 2.9% 115.8% Amortization of goodwill 51 0.1% 57 0.1% 112.3%

*1：Domestic subsidiaries are the sum of four domestic subsidiaries: BUZZWIT Co.,Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co.,Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd.

*2：Due to change in financial year, Feb-Apr (FY2023/02) and Mar-May (FY2024/02)

*3：Overseas subsidiaries are the sum of overseas subsidiaries: Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, USA.(Period Jan. to Mar.2023)

*4：Operating profit of Zetton, Inc. is shown after consolidation adjustments. Due to change in financial year, Mar-May(FY2023/02) and Feb-Apr(FY2024/02)

*5：Rent & depreciation costs are the sum of Rent expenses, Lease expenses and Depreciation.