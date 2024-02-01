FY2024/02 1st Quarter
Financial Results
June 30, 2023
Table of Contents
・Consolidated Income Statement -Summary
4
・Overseas Business
12
・Adastria and Major Domestic Subsidiaries
6
・The first Southeast Asia store
13
Income Statement
・Progress with the Multi-brand Strategy in
14
・Product Promotion Initiatives
7
Taiwan
・Opening FOREVER 21 Brick and Mortar Stores
8
・Consolidated Balance Sheet
15
・Online Business
9
・Number of Stores
16
・BUZZWIT Opens an EC site with a New look
10
・Organization of Sustainability Events
17
・
11
・Outlook for the Fiscal Year
18
Digital points of Contact with Customers
-Work with Metaverse/VTuber
・FY2024/02 Consolidated Forecast (Re-posting)
19
2
Consolidated Income Statement
Millions of yen
FY2023/02 1Q
FY2024/02 1Q
Results
Results
Ratio
Ratio
YoY
Net sales
58,006
100.0%
68,478
100.0%
118.1%
Adastria(Non-consolidated)
48,540
83.7%
55,377
80.9%
114.1%
Domestic subsidiaries *1*2
4,268
7.4%
6,450
9.4%
151.1%
Overseas subsidiaries *3
3,983
6.9%
5,096
7.4%
127.9%
Zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *4
1,943
3.4%
2,535
3.7%
130.5%
Gross profit
33,303
57.4%
39,094
57.1%
117.4%
SG&A expenses
28,729
49.5%
32,816
47.9%
114.2%
Advertising & promotion
2,175
3.8%
2,193
3.2%
100.8%
Personnel
10,313
17.8%
11,738
17.1%
113.8%
Rent & depreciation *5
10,206
17.6%
11,604
16.9%
113.7%
Amortization of goodwill
51
0.1%
57
0.1%
112.3%
Others
5,983
10.3%
7,222
10.5%
120.7%
Operating profit
4,574
7.9%
6,278
9.2%
137.2%
Adastria(Non-consolidated)
4,171
7.2%
5,787
8.5%
138.7%
Domestic subsidiaries *1*2
64
0.1%
437
0.6%
673.6%
Overseas subsidiaries *3
96
0.2%
166
0.2%
173.3%
Adastria Logistics
116
0.2%
24
0.0%
20.9%
Zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *4
114
0.2%
-117
-
-
Ordinary profit
4,926
8.5%
6,349
9.3%
128.9%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
3,313
5.7%
4,464
6.5%
134.7%
EBITDA
6,357
11.0%
8,340
12.2%
131.2%
Depreciation and amortization
1,731
3.0%
2,005
2.9%
115.8%
Amortization of goodwill
51
0.1%
57
0.1%
112.3%
*1：Domestic subsidiaries are the sum of four domestic subsidiaries: BUZZWIT Co.,Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co.,Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd.
*2：Due to change in financial year, Feb-Apr (FY2023/02) and Mar-May (FY2024/02)
*3：Overseas subsidiaries are the sum of overseas subsidiaries: Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, USA.(Period Jan. to Mar.2023)
*4：Operating profit of Zetton, Inc. is shown after consolidation adjustments. Due to change in financial year, Mar-May(FY2023/02) and Feb-Apr(FY2024/02)
*5：Rent & depreciation costs are the sum of Rent expenses, Lease expenses and Depreciation.
3
Consolidated Income Statement - Summary (1)
- Summary: Record high first quarter sales and operating profit because of demand involving outings, favorable weather and a successful merchandise strategy. Sales and earnings were higher than planned.
- Net sales: 68.4 billion yen(+18.1% YoY)
Parent company:
Up 14.1% YoY because of merchandise that accurately targeted demand and price revisions
Strong sales of major products of GLOBAL WORK and sales growth of LAKOLE as more stores were
opened.
Domestic subsidiaries:
Up 51.1% YoY. After eliminating the effect of changes in fiscal years of some subsidiaries in Japan, sales
and earnings increased due to a small increase in ELEMENT RULE sales, BUZZWIT's consolidation of
OPEN AND NATURAL, and the successful launch of new brands.
Overseas subsidiaries:
Up 27.9% YoY. Sales in mainland China increased because of new stores but earnings were down due to
the slow economic recovery. Sales and earnings increased in Hong Kong because of the recovery
following the pandemic. Sales were increased in Taiwan because of new stores and higher existing store
sales. Sales and earnings increased in the U.S. because of the strong performance of the wholesale
business.
Food and beverage business: Zetton sales increased as the number of customers slowly recovered.
- Gross profit margin: 57.1%(-0.3pYoY)
Profitability benefited from revisions of product prices to reflect the increasing value of merchandise and from continuing measures to limit discounting. However, there was a small decrease in the gross profit margin because of forex and higher prices of raw materials.
*BUZZWIT Co.,Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co.,Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd., Zetton, Inc. were changed their fiscal year end in the FY2023/02 *First quarter comparisons are Feb-Apr (FY2023/02) and Mar-May (FY2024/02) for all of these companies except Zetton and Mar-May (FY2023/02) and Feb-Apr (FY2024/02) for Zetton.
4
Consolidated Income Statement - Summary (2)
◼SG&A expense ratio: 47.9% (-1.6pYoY)
SG&A expenses increased with sales but decreased as a pct. of sales due to sales growth.
Advertising & promotions:
3.2% (-0.5p YoY) (+18 million yen YoY) Postponed some promotional activities
Personnel:
17.1% (-0.6p YoY) (+1.42 billion yen YoY) Increased employee remuneration and hired many people
Rent & depreciation:
16.9% (-0.6p YoY) (+1.39 billion yen YoY) Rent increased due to sales growth and depreciation increased
due to new stores and distribution facilities in FY2023/02
Other:
10.5% (+0.2p YoY) (+1.23 billion yen YoY) Higher credit card fees, electricity fees and other expenses
◼Operating profit: 6.2 billion yen (+1.70 billion yen YoY)
Operating income ratio: 9.2%, EBITDA margin: 12.2%
Operating profit includes one-time items totaling 300 million yen - Change in fiscal year of subsidiaries in Japan (+100 million yen) and postponement of some promotional activities (+200 million yen)
◼Ordinary profit: 6.3 billion yen (+1.42 billion yen YoY)
Non-operating income: Foreign exchange gains of 61 million yen
◼Net income: 4.4 billion yen (+1.15 billion yen YoY)
Extraordinary losses: impairment of store assets of 35 million yen
*BUZZWIT Co.,Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co.,Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd., Zetton, Inc. were changed their fiscal year end in the FY2023/02 *First quarter comparisons are Feb-Apr (FY2023/02) and Mar-May (FY2024/02) for all of these companies except Zetton and Mar-May (FY2023/02) and Feb-Apr (FY2024/02) for Zetton.
5
