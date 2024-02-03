FY2024/02 3rd Quarter
Financial Results
December 29, 2023
Table of Contents
• Consolidated Income Statement Summary
4
•
Progress with the Multi-brand Strategy
12
• Adastria and Major Domestic Subsidiaries
6
in Taiwan
•
Income Statement
Consolidated Balance Sheet
13
•
Product Promotion Activities
7
•
Number of Stores
14
•
Online Business（Domestic）
8
•
Policy Concerning Store Opening Plan
15
•
E-Commerce Activities
9
•
FY2024/02 Consolidated Forecast
16
•
Overseas Business
11
(Unchanged)
• Responses to the Current Business Climate
17
2
Consolidated Income Statement
Millions of yen
FY2023/02 3Q
FY2024/02 3Q
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Ratio
Ratio
Ratio
YoY
Ratio
YoY
Net sales
177,026
100.0%
64,448
100.0%
203,252
100.0%
114.8%
70,355
100.0%
109.2%
Adastria(Non-consolidated)
144,913
81.9%
52,575
81.6%
161,683
79.5%
111.6%
55,072
78.3%
104.7%
Domestic subsidiaries *1*2
14,942
8.4%
5,529
8.6%
18,422
9.1%
123.3%
6,930
9.9%
125.3%
Overseas subsidiaries *3
12,528
7.1%
4,762
7.4%
16,667
8.2%
133.0%
5,980
8.5%
125.6%
zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *4
7,303
4.1%
2,616
4.1%
9,788
4.8%
134.0%
3,578
5.1%
136.8%
Gross profit
99,787
56.4%
37,007
57.4%
115,324
56.7%
115.6%
40,462
57.5%
109.3%
SG&A expenses
88,622
50.1%
31,412
48.7%
99,017
48.7%
111.7%
34,467
49.0%
109.7%
Advertising & promotion
6,060
3.4%
2,333
3.6%
6,527
3.2%
107.7%
2,565
3.6%
109.9%
Personnel
32,105
18.1%
10,993
17.1%
36,216
17.8%
112.8%
12,298
17.5%
111.9%
Rent & depreciation *5
31,685
17.9%
11,258
17.5%
34,861
17.2%
110.0%
12,231
17.4%
108.6%
Amortization of goodwill
191
0.1%
69
0.1%
168
0.1%
88.1%
55
0.1%
79.4%
Others
18,580
10.5%
6,756
10.5%
21,244
10.5%
114.3%
7,317
10.4%
108.3%
Operating profit
11,165
6.3%
5,594
8.7%
16,306
8.0%
146.0%
5,994
8.5%
107.1%
Adastria(non-consolidated)
9,948
5.6%
5,352
8.3%
14,504
7.1%
145.8%
5,219
7.4%
97.5%
Domestic subsidiaries *1*2
405
0.2%
214
0.3%
583
0.3%
144.0%
464
0.7%
216.3%
Overseas subsidiaries *3
218
0.1%
58
0.1%
790
0.4%
361.0%
136
0.2%
231.6%
Adastria Logistics
148
0.1%
- 16
-
77
0.0%
52.1%
7
0.0%
-
zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *4
485
0.3%
2
0.0%
362
0.2%
74.6%
156
0.2%
7770.3%
Ordinary profit
11,805
6.7%
5,648
8.8%
16,708
8.2%
141.5%
6,068
8.6%
107.5%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
7,616
4.3%
3,722
5.8%
11,541
5.7%
151.5%
4,447
6.3%
119.5%
EBITDA
17,116
9.7%
7,708
12.0%
22,970
11.3%
134.2%
8,381
11.9%
108.7%
Depreciation and amortization
5,760
3.3%
2,043
3.2%
6,495
3.2%
112.8%
2,331
3.3%
114.1%
Amortization of goodwill
191
0.1%
69
0.1%
168
0.1%
88.1%
55
0.1%
79.4%
*1：Domestic subsidiaries are the sum of four domestic subsidiaries: BUZZWIT Co., Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co., Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd.
*2：Due to change in financial year, Feb-Oct (FY2023/02 3Q) and Mar-Nov (FY2024/02 3Q)
*3：Overseas subsidiaries are the sum of overseas subsidiaries: Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Thailand, USA.(Period Jan. to Sep.2023)
*4：Operating profit of zetton, inc. is shown after consolidation adjustments. Due to change in financial year, Mar-Nov (FY2023/02 3Q) and Feb-Oct (FY2024/02 3Q)
*5：Rent & depreciation costs are the sum of Rent expenses, Lease expenses and Depreciation.
3
Consolidated Income Statement - 3Q Summary (1)
Summary
Net sales
Parent company
Negative impact of late summer heat and mild winter, but 3Q performance was somewhat above the revised plan due to numerous initiatives
70.3 billion yen (+9.2% YoY)
- Up 4.7% YoY because of accurate responses to late summer heat, mild winter and other weather conditions and price revisions due to merchandise with substantial added value.
- Major sources of sales growth were "niko and …" resulting from success of selling furniture and other various categories of products and the "LAKOLE", which is opening many stores.
Domestic subsidiaries
• Up 25.3% YoY because of the fiscal year change; increased about 5% after excluding the effect
of this change.
Overseas subsidiaries
• Up 25.6% YoY; In Mainland China, despite the slow pace of recovery, new stores increased
sales and reduced losses. Hong Kong rebounded from the 2022 pandemic downturn and new
and existing stores generated sales and earnings growth in Taiwan. U.S. sales and earnings
decreased due to a slowdown of the wholesale business.
Food and beverage business
• Up 29.4% YoY; sales and earnings increased because of the recovery of the business climate in
Japan and the fiscal year change.
Gross profit margin 57.5% (+0.1p YoY)
- The negative effect of the yen's weakness was offset by price revisions as the value of merchandise was increased and by limiting discounting.
- An improvement in the gross profit margin of the overseas business was another reason for the small increase.
*BUZZWIT Co., Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co., Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd. and zetton, inc. changed their fiscal year end in FY2023/02. *3Q comparisons are Aug-Oct (FY2023/02) and Sep-Nov (FY2024/02) for all of these companies except zetton and Sep-Nov (FY2023/02) and Aug-Oct (FY2024/02) for zetton. *OPEN AND NATURAL Inc. was absorbed by BUZZWIT Co., Ltd. on July 1, 2023.
4
Consolidated Income Statement - 3Q Summary (2)
SG&A expense ratio
49.0% (+0.3p YoY)
Advertising & promotions ・3.6% (+0.0p YoY) (+230 million yen YoY)
Product promotions increased; Part of the advertising that was not run in the first half of the year was done
Personnel
・17.5% (+0.4p YoY) (+1,300 million yen YoY)
Increased employee remuneration, more recruiting activities due to the labor shortage, more hours worked
because of sales growth, increase in bonuses
Rent & depreciation
・17.4% (-0.1p YoY) (+970 million yen YoY)
Decreased as a pct. of sales due to sales growth, although variable rent increased
Others
・ 10.4% (-0.1p YoY) (+560 million yen YoY)
Credit card fees, outsourcing-related expenses, travel expenses and other expenses increased, but total other
expenses were a lower pct. of sales due to sales growth
5.9 billion yen (+7.1% YoY)
Operating profit
Operating income ratio 8.5%, EBITDA margin 11.9% Change in fiscal year of subsidiaries in Japan +600 million yen
6.0 billion yen (+7.5% YoY)
Ordinary profit
Non-operatingincome ・Foreign exchange gains of 90 million yen
Net income
4.4 billion yen (+19.5% YoY)
attributable to
owners of the parent
Extraordinary losses・Impairment of store assets of 70 million yen
*BUZZWIT Co., Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co., Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd. and zetton, inc. changed their fiscal year end in FY2023/02. *3Q comparisons are Aug-Oct (FY2023/02) and Sep-Nov (FY2024/02) for all of these companies except zetton and Sep-Nov (FY2023/02) and Aug-Oct (FY2024/02) for zetton. *OPEN AND NATURAL Inc. was absorbed by BUZZWIT Co., Ltd. on July 1, 2023.
5
Adastria and Major Domestic Subsidiaries Income Statement
⚫ 【Adastria (Non-consolidated)】
Millions of yen
FY2023/02 3Q
FY2024/02 3Q
Nine Months
Three Months
Nine MonthsEnded
Three Months Ended
Ended
Ended
YoY
YoY
Net sales
144,913
52,575
161,683
111.6%
55,072
104.7%
(Same stores YoY)
112.7%
109.0%
109.6%
104.2%
GLOBAL WORK
33,455
11,868
38,178
114.1%
12,947
109.1%
niko and...
21,930
7,488
24,671
112.5%
8,349
111.5%
studio CLIP
15,074
5,220
16,670
110.6%
5,454
104.5%
LOWRYS FARM
15,927
5,910
16,667
104.6%
5,526
93.5%
LEPSIM
9,453
3,186
10,114
107.0%
3,378
106.0%
JEANASiS
8,037
3,330
8,994
111.9%
3,314
99.5%
BAYFLOW
7,554
2,708
7,912
104.7%
2,635
97.3%
LAKOLE
5,682
2,141
7,886
138.8%
2,622
122.5%
Gross profit
80,214
29,897
90,140
112.4%
31,248
104.5%
Gross margin
55.4%
56.9%
55.8%
+0.4p
56.7%
- 0.1p
SG&A expenses
70,266
24,544
75,636
107.6%
26,028
106.0%
SG&A ratio
48.5%
46.7%
46.8%
- 1.7p
47.3%
+0.6p
Operating profit
9,948
5,352
14,504
145.8%
5,219
97.5%
Operating margin
6.9%
10.2%
9.0%
+2.1p
9.5%
- 0.7p
⚫ 【Major Domestic Subsidiaries】
Net sales
BUZZWIT Co., Ltd.
6,855
2,769
9,166
133.7%
3,640
131.4%
ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd.
7,482
2,553
8,322
111.2%
3,011
117.9%
- Adastria (Non-consolidated) : Amortization of goodwill for FY2023/02 3Q：44 million yen, FY2024/02 3Q：None
- Adastria (Non-consolidated) : Net sales are shown before elimination of internal transactions.
- Sales of BUZZWIT Co., Ltd. include its consolidated subsidiary OPEN AND NATURAL, Inc. (2 companies merged in July 2023)
6
Product Promotion Activities
- Progress with the growth of core products of the brand "GLOBAL WORK"
- A new TV commercial for "MELTY KNIT", a popular fashion line with cumulative series sales of 1.8 million units.
- Continuing to featuring actress/model "Tsubasa Honda" in TV commercials; also producing benefits for branding.
A smooth feeling on the skin
Easy-care fabric (washable)
A large selection of apparel for men, children, mix-and-match and many other categories
7
Online Business（Domestic）
9.7%
Domestic net sales from online (Nine months) 50.9billion yen（+13.1% YoY）
- Domestic online business ratio: 28.3% (of which Own EC site: approx. 15.0%)
- Own EC site "Dot-ST" has about 17.1 million members (+1.6 million from the end of FY2023/02)
Billions of yen
30
Sales of other EC site
42.8%
25
Sales of Adastria EC site
Total EC sales as pct. of total sales in Japan
Ratio of Adastria EC site
20
30.8%
32.3%
30.1%
29.9%
29.8%
30.0%
28.8%
28.5%
28.7%
26.8%
27.2%
27.8%
27.0%
26.4%
15
21.3%
22.0%
22.7%
19.8%
18.9%
17.7%
15.8%
16.7%
16.1%
10
15.5%
15.0%
15.0%
15.1%
14.8%
14.8%
15.7%
13.9%
13.8%
14.7%
10.0%
10.0%
10.8%
8.5%
5
0
FY2020/2
FY2021/2
FY2022/2
FY2023/2
FY2024/2
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
*FY2020/02, FY2021/02 non-consolidated sales and sales in BUZZWIT Co., Ltd. and ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd. were included. *Starting in FY2022/02, sales of ADOORLINK Co., Ltd. was included.
*Starting in FY2023/02 2Q, sales of BUZZWIT Co., Ltd. include its consolidated subsidiary OPEN AND NATURAL, Inc. (2 companies merged in July 2023) and from 4Q, sales of Gate Win Co., Ltd. was included.
8
E-Commerce Activities (1)
- Promotions generate sales growth and attract more young people
- "Dot-STFes" campaign using TV commercials and loyalty points for customers equal to 20% of EC and physical store purchases.
- Attracting many new customers in younger age segments by using promotions featuring popular generation Z celebrities and a variety of influencers.
Promotion Activities
TV commercial
20% loyalty point distribution
Benefits between
October 25 and November 6
Registration of new
140,000 members
member
Amount of EC orders
+5% YoY
Limited collaboration event on "Dot ST"
More generation Z customers
Benefits between
October 1 and November 30
EC orders
by customers +18% YoY under age 29
9
E-Commerce Activities (2)
- More merchandise of other companies on "Dot-ST"
- On November 22, "Dot-ST" added a "P2 DOG and CAT" store, which specializes in products for pets. This is the eighth new store following the opening of "Dot-ST" to external companies.
- Launch of the "Dot-C" flea market website
- The website sells clothing that was worn by popular staff.
- Sales of this apparel builds strong ties with customers and contributes to progress involving sustainability.
As a lifestyle proposal, our staff post their own pets using the
Staff posted with their styling.
"P2 DOG and CAT" products.
10
