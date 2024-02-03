• Responses to the Current Business Climate

Progress with the Multi-brand Strategy

Consolidated Income Statement

Millions of yen

FY2023/02 3Q FY2024/02 3Q Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended Ratio Ratio Ratio YoY Ratio YoY Net sales 177,026 100.0% 64,448 100.0% 203,252 100.0% 114.8% 70,355 100.0% 109.2% Adastria(Non-consolidated) 144,913 81.9% 52,575 81.6% 161,683 79.5% 111.6% 55,072 78.3% 104.7% Domestic subsidiaries *1*2 14,942 8.4% 5,529 8.6% 18,422 9.1% 123.3% 6,930 9.9% 125.3% Overseas subsidiaries *3 12,528 7.1% 4,762 7.4% 16,667 8.2% 133.0% 5,980 8.5% 125.6% zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *4 7,303 4.1% 2,616 4.1% 9,788 4.8% 134.0% 3,578 5.1% 136.8% Gross profit 99,787 56.4% 37,007 57.4% 115,324 56.7% 115.6% 40,462 57.5% 109.3% SG&A expenses 88,622 50.1% 31,412 48.7% 99,017 48.7% 111.7% 34,467 49.0% 109.7% Advertising & promotion 6,060 3.4% 2,333 3.6% 6,527 3.2% 107.7% 2,565 3.6% 109.9% Personnel 32,105 18.1% 10,993 17.1% 36,216 17.8% 112.8% 12,298 17.5% 111.9% Rent & depreciation *5 31,685 17.9% 11,258 17.5% 34,861 17.2% 110.0% 12,231 17.4% 108.6% Amortization of goodwill 191 0.1% 69 0.1% 168 0.1% 88.1% 55 0.1% 79.4% Others 18,580 10.5% 6,756 10.5% 21,244 10.5% 114.3% 7,317 10.4% 108.3% Operating profit 11,165 6.3% 5,594 8.7% 16,306 8.0% 146.0% 5,994 8.5% 107.1% Adastria(non-consolidated) 9,948 5.6% 5,352 8.3% 14,504 7.1% 145.8% 5,219 7.4% 97.5% Domestic subsidiaries *1*2 405 0.2% 214 0.3% 583 0.3% 144.0% 464 0.7% 216.3% Overseas subsidiaries *3 218 0.1% 58 0.1% 790 0.4% 361.0% 136 0.2% 231.6% Adastria Logistics 148 0.1% - 16 - 77 0.0% 52.1% 7 0.0% - zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *4 485 0.3% 2 0.0% 362 0.2% 74.6% 156 0.2% 7770.3% Ordinary profit 11,805 6.7% 5,648 8.8% 16,708 8.2% 141.5% 6,068 8.6% 107.5% Net income attributable to owners of the parent 7,616 4.3% 3,722 5.8% 11,541 5.7% 151.5% 4,447 6.3% 119.5% EBITDA 17,116 9.7% 7,708 12.0% 22,970 11.3% 134.2% 8,381 11.9% 108.7% Depreciation and amortization 5,760 3.3% 2,043 3.2% 6,495 3.2% 112.8% 2,331 3.3% 114.1% Amortization of goodwill 191 0.1% 69 0.1% 168 0.1% 88.1% 55 0.1% 79.4%

*1：Domestic subsidiaries are the sum of four domestic subsidiaries: BUZZWIT Co., Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co., Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd.

*2：Due to change in financial year, Feb-Oct (FY2023/02 3Q) and Mar-Nov (FY2024/02 3Q)

*3：Overseas subsidiaries are the sum of overseas subsidiaries: Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Thailand, USA.(Period Jan. to Sep.2023)

*4：Operating profit of zetton, inc. is shown after consolidation adjustments. Due to change in financial year, Mar-Nov (FY2023/02 3Q) and Feb-Oct (FY2024/02 3Q)

*5：Rent & depreciation costs are the sum of Rent expenses, Lease expenses and Depreciation.

