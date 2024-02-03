FY2024/02 3rd Quarter

Financial Results

December 29, 2023

Table of Contents

Consolidated Income Statement Summary

4

Progress with the Multi-brand Strategy

12

Adastria and Major Domestic Subsidiaries

6

in Taiwan

Income Statement

Consolidated Balance Sheet

13

Product Promotion Activities

7

Number of Stores

14

Online BusinessDomestic

8

Policy Concerning Store Opening Plan

15

E-Commerce Activities

9

FY2024/02 Consolidated Forecast

16

Overseas Business

11

(Unchanged)

Responses to the Current Business Climate

17

2

Consolidated Income Statement

Millions of yen

FY2023/02 3Q

FY2024/02 3Q

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Ratio

Ratio

Ratio

YoY

Ratio

YoY

Net sales

177,026

100.0%

64,448

100.0%

203,252

100.0%

114.8%

70,355

100.0%

109.2%

Adastria(Non-consolidated)

144,913

81.9%

52,575

81.6%

161,683

79.5%

111.6%

55,072

78.3%

104.7%

Domestic subsidiaries *1*2

14,942

8.4%

5,529

8.6%

18,422

9.1%

123.3%

6,930

9.9%

125.3%

Overseas subsidiaries *3

12,528

7.1%

4,762

7.4%

16,667

8.2%

133.0%

5,980

8.5%

125.6%

zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *4

7,303

4.1%

2,616

4.1%

9,788

4.8%

134.0%

3,578

5.1%

136.8%

Gross profit

99,787

56.4%

37,007

57.4%

115,324

56.7%

115.6%

40,462

57.5%

109.3%

SG&A expenses

88,622

50.1%

31,412

48.7%

99,017

48.7%

111.7%

34,467

49.0%

109.7%

Advertising & promotion

6,060

3.4%

2,333

3.6%

6,527

3.2%

107.7%

2,565

3.6%

109.9%

Personnel

32,105

18.1%

10,993

17.1%

36,216

17.8%

112.8%

12,298

17.5%

111.9%

Rent & depreciation *5

31,685

17.9%

11,258

17.5%

34,861

17.2%

110.0%

12,231

17.4%

108.6%

Amortization of goodwill

191

0.1%

69

0.1%

168

0.1%

88.1%

55

0.1%

79.4%

Others

18,580

10.5%

6,756

10.5%

21,244

10.5%

114.3%

7,317

10.4%

108.3%

Operating profit

11,165

6.3%

5,594

8.7%

16,306

8.0%

146.0%

5,994

8.5%

107.1%

Adastria(non-consolidated)

9,948

5.6%

5,352

8.3%

14,504

7.1%

145.8%

5,219

7.4%

97.5%

Domestic subsidiaries *1*2

405

0.2%

214

0.3%

583

0.3%

144.0%

464

0.7%

216.3%

Overseas subsidiaries *3

218

0.1%

58

0.1%

790

0.4%

361.0%

136

0.2%

231.6%

Adastria Logistics

148

0.1%

- 16

-

77

0.0%

52.1%

7

0.0%

-

zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *4

485

0.3%

2

0.0%

362

0.2%

74.6%

156

0.2%

7770.3%

Ordinary profit

11,805

6.7%

5,648

8.8%

16,708

8.2%

141.5%

6,068

8.6%

107.5%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

7,616

4.3%

3,722

5.8%

11,541

5.7%

151.5%

4,447

6.3%

119.5%

EBITDA

17,116

9.7%

7,708

12.0%

22,970

11.3%

134.2%

8,381

11.9%

108.7%

Depreciation and amortization

5,760

3.3%

2,043

3.2%

6,495

3.2%

112.8%

2,331

3.3%

114.1%

Amortization of goodwill

191

0.1%

69

0.1%

168

0.1%

88.1%

55

0.1%

79.4%

*1Domestic subsidiaries are the sum of four domestic subsidiaries: BUZZWIT Co., Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co., Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd.

*2Due to change in financial year, Feb-Oct (FY2023/02 3Q) and Mar-Nov (FY2024/02 3Q)

*3Overseas subsidiaries are the sum of overseas subsidiaries: Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Thailand, USA.(Period Jan. to Sep.2023)

*4Operating profit of zetton, inc. is shown after consolidation adjustments. Due to change in financial year, Mar-Nov (FY2023/02 3Q) and Feb-Oct (FY2024/02 3Q)

*5Rent & depreciation costs are the sum of Rent expenses, Lease expenses and Depreciation.

3

Consolidated Income Statement - 3Q Summary (1)

Summary

Net sales

Parent company

Negative impact of late summer heat and mild winter, but 3Q performance was somewhat above the revised plan due to numerous initiatives

70.3 billion yen (+9.2% YoY)

  • Up 4.7% YoY because of accurate responses to late summer heat, mild winter and other weather conditions and price revisions due to merchandise with substantial added value.
  • Major sources of sales growth were "niko and …" resulting from success of selling furniture and other various categories of products and the "LAKOLE", which is opening many stores.

Domestic subsidiaries

Up 25.3% YoY because of the fiscal year change; increased about 5% after excluding the effect

of this change.

Overseas subsidiaries

Up 25.6% YoY; In Mainland China, despite the slow pace of recovery, new stores increased

sales and reduced losses. Hong Kong rebounded from the 2022 pandemic downturn and new

and existing stores generated sales and earnings growth in Taiwan. U.S. sales and earnings

decreased due to a slowdown of the wholesale business.

Food and beverage business

Up 29.4% YoY; sales and earnings increased because of the recovery of the business climate in

Japan and the fiscal year change.

Gross profit margin 57.5% (+0.1p YoY)

  • The negative effect of the yen's weakness was offset by price revisions as the value of merchandise was increased and by limiting discounting.
  • An improvement in the gross profit margin of the overseas business was another reason for the small increase.

*BUZZWIT Co., Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co., Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd. and zetton, inc. changed their fiscal year end in FY2023/02. *3Q comparisons are Aug-Oct (FY2023/02) and Sep-Nov (FY2024/02) for all of these companies except zetton and Sep-Nov (FY2023/02) and Aug-Oct (FY2024/02) for zetton. *OPEN AND NATURAL Inc. was absorbed by BUZZWIT Co., Ltd. on July 1, 2023.

4

Consolidated Income Statement - 3Q Summary (2)

SG&A expense ratio

49.0% (+0.3p YoY)

Advertising & promotions 3.6% (+0.0p YoY) (+230 million yen YoY)

Product promotions increased; Part of the advertising that was not run in the first half of the year was done

Personnel

17.5% (+0.4p YoY) (+1,300 million yen YoY)

Increased employee remuneration, more recruiting activities due to the labor shortage, more hours worked

because of sales growth, increase in bonuses

Rent & depreciation

17.4% (-0.1p YoY) (+970 million yen YoY)

Decreased as a pct. of sales due to sales growth, although variable rent increased

Others

10.4% (-0.1p YoY) (+560 million yen YoY)

Credit card fees, outsourcing-related expenses, travel expenses and other expenses increased, but total other

expenses were a lower pct. of sales due to sales growth

5.9 billion yen (+7.1% YoY)

Operating profit

Operating income ratio 8.5%, EBITDA margin 11.9% Change in fiscal year of subsidiaries in Japan +600 million yen

6.0 billion yen (+7.5% YoY)

Ordinary profit

Non-operatingincomeForeign exchange gains of 90 million yen

Net income

4.4 billion yen (+19.5% YoY)

attributable to

owners of the parent

Extraordinary lossesImpairment of store assets of 70 million yen

*BUZZWIT Co., Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co., Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd. and zetton, inc. changed their fiscal year end in FY2023/02. *3Q comparisons are Aug-Oct (FY2023/02) and Sep-Nov (FY2024/02) for all of these companies except zetton and Sep-Nov (FY2023/02) and Aug-Oct (FY2024/02) for zetton. *OPEN AND NATURAL Inc. was absorbed by BUZZWIT Co., Ltd. on July 1, 2023.

5

Adastria and Major Domestic Subsidiaries Income Statement

Adastria (Non-consolidated)

Millions of yen

FY2023/02 3Q

FY2024/02 3Q

Nine Months

Three Months

Nine MonthsEnded

Three Months Ended

Ended

Ended

YoY

YoY

Net sales

144,913

52,575

161,683

111.6%

55,072

104.7%

(Same stores YoY)

112.7%

109.0%

109.6%

104.2%

GLOBAL WORK

33,455

11,868

38,178

114.1%

12,947

109.1%

niko and...

21,930

7,488

24,671

112.5%

8,349

111.5%

studio CLIP

15,074

5,220

16,670

110.6%

5,454

104.5%

LOWRYS FARM

15,927

5,910

16,667

104.6%

5,526

93.5%

LEPSIM

9,453

3,186

10,114

107.0%

3,378

106.0%

JEANASiS

8,037

3,330

8,994

111.9%

3,314

99.5%

BAYFLOW

7,554

2,708

7,912

104.7%

2,635

97.3%

LAKOLE

5,682

2,141

7,886

138.8%

2,622

122.5%

Gross profit

80,214

29,897

90,140

112.4%

31,248

104.5%

Gross margin

55.4%

56.9%

55.8%

+0.4p

56.7%

- 0.1p

SG&A expenses

70,266

24,544

75,636

107.6%

26,028

106.0%

SG&A ratio

48.5%

46.7%

46.8%

- 1.7p

47.3%

+0.6p

Operating profit

9,948

5,352

14,504

145.8%

5,219

97.5%

Operating margin

6.9%

10.2%

9.0%

+2.1p

9.5%

- 0.7p

Major Domestic Subsidiaries

Net sales

BUZZWIT Co., Ltd.

6,855

2,769

9,166

133.7%

3,640

131.4%

ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd.

7,482

2,553

8,322

111.2%

3,011

117.9%

  • Adastria (Non-consolidated) : Amortization of goodwill for FY2023/02 3Q44 million yen, FY2024/02 3QNone
  • Adastria (Non-consolidated) : Net sales are shown before elimination of internal transactions.
  • Sales of BUZZWIT Co., Ltd. include its consolidated subsidiary OPEN AND NATURAL, Inc. (2 companies merged in July 2023)

6

Product Promotion Activities

  • Progress with the growth of core products of the brand "GLOBAL WORK"
  • A new TV commercial for "MELTY KNIT", a popular fashion line with cumulative series sales of 1.8 million units.
  • Continuing to featuring actress/model "Tsubasa Honda" in TV commercials; also producing benefits for branding.

A smooth feeling on the skin

Easy-care fabric (washable)

A large selection of apparel for men, children, mix-and-match and many other categories

7

Online BusinessDomestic

9.7%

Domestic net sales from online (Nine months) 50.9billion yen+13.1% YoY

  • Domestic online business ratio: 28.3% (of which Own EC site: approx. 15.0%)
  • Own EC site "Dot-ST" has about 17.1 million members (+1.6 million from the end of FY2023/02)

Billions of yen

30

Sales of other EC site

42.8%

25

Sales of Adastria EC site

Total EC sales as pct. of total sales in Japan

Ratio of Adastria EC site

20

30.8%

32.3%

30.1%

29.9%

29.8%

30.0%

28.8%

28.5%

28.7%

26.8%

27.2%

27.8%

27.0%

26.4%

15

21.3%

22.0%

22.7%

19.8%

18.9%

17.7%

15.8%

16.7%

16.1%

10

15.5%

15.0%

15.0%

15.1%

14.8%

14.8%

15.7%

13.9%

13.8%

14.7%

10.0%

10.0%

10.8%

8.5%

5

0

FY2020/2

FY2021/2

FY2022/2

FY2023/2

FY2024/2

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

*FY2020/02, FY2021/02 non-consolidated sales and sales in BUZZWIT Co., Ltd. and ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd. were included. *Starting in FY2022/02, sales of ADOORLINK Co., Ltd. was included.

*Starting in FY2023/02 2Q, sales of BUZZWIT Co., Ltd. include its consolidated subsidiary OPEN AND NATURAL, Inc. (2 companies merged in July 2023) and from 4Q, sales of Gate Win Co., Ltd. was included.

8

E-Commerce Activities (1)

  • Promotions generate sales growth and attract more young people
  • "Dot-STFes" campaign using TV commercials and loyalty points for customers equal to 20% of EC and physical store purchases.
  • Attracting many new customers in younger age segments by using promotions featuring popular generation Z celebrities and a variety of influencers.

Promotion Activities

TV commercial

20% loyalty point distribution

Benefits between

October 25 and November 6

Registration of new

140,000 members

member

Amount of EC orders

+5% YoY

Limited collaboration event on "Dot ST"

More generation Z customers

Benefits between

October 1 and November 30

EC orders

by customers +18% YoY under age 29

9

E-Commerce Activities (2)

  • More merchandise of other companies on "Dot-ST"
  • On November 22, "Dot-ST" added a "P2 DOG and CAT" store, which specializes in products for pets. This is the eighth new store following the opening of "Dot-ST" to external companies.
  • Launch of the "Dot-C" flea market website
  • The website sells clothing that was worn by popular staff.
  • Sales of this apparel builds strong ties with customers and contributes to progress involving sustainability.

As a lifestyle proposal, our staff post their own pets using the

Staff posted with their styling.

"P2 DOG and CAT" products.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Adastria Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 06:07:38 UTC.