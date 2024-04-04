Generated record-high consolidated sales and operating profit in Adastria's 70th anniversary year, and were able to increase salaries and make digital technology investments.

Operations structured to supply merchandise at the right times, prices and volumes gave Adastria the strengths to overcome challenges created by a warm winter, the yen's weakness and other events.

The stock price rose 57.4% during the fiscal year as sales and earnings increased.

Growth was supported by the benefits of the establishment of a SPA (specialty store retailer of private label apparel) business model, which

started in 2010 as the "Fourth Change" as well as by faster growth of the

EC business during the pandemic.

Merchandise with more added value and more powerful brands made it possible to sell items at higher prices.

4