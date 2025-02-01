Net sales 68,478 100.0% 74,001 100.0% 108.1% Adastria(Non-consolidated) 55,377 80.9% 59,814 80.8% 108.0% Domestic subsidiaries *1 6,450 9.4% 6,353 8.6% 98.5% Overseas subsidiaries *2 5,096 7.4% 6,053 8.2% 118.8% Zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *3 2,535 3.7% 2,985 4.0% 117.7% Gross profit 39,094 57.1% 41,605 56.2% 106.4% SG&A expenses 32,816 47.9% 35,591 48.1% 108.5% Advertising & promotion 2,193 3.2% 2,060 2.8% 93.9% Personnel 11,738 17.1% 13,090 17.7% 111.5% Rent & depreciation *4 11,604 16.9% 12,593 17.0% 108.5% Amortization of goodwill 57 0.1% 54 0.1% 95.4% Others 7,222 10.5% 7,792 10.5% 107.9% Operating profit 6,278 9.2% 6,014 8.1% 95.8% Adastria(Non-consolidated) 5,787 8.5% 5,841 7.9% 100.9% Domestic subsidiaries *1 437 0.6% 416 0.6% 95.3% Overseas subsidiaries *2 137 0.2% 31 0.0% 22.7% Adastria Logistics 24 0.0% 80 0.1% 330.8% Zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *3 - 117 - - 305 - - Ordinary profit 6,349 9.3% 6,288 8.5% 99.0% Net income attributable to owners of the parent 4,464 6.5% 4,405 6.0% 98.7% EBITDA 8,340 12.2% 8,498 11.5% 101.9% Depreciation and amortization 2,005 2.9% 2,429 3.3% 121.2% Amortization of goodwill 57 0.1% 54 0.1% 95.4%

*1: Domestic subsidiaries are the sum of five subsidiaries FY/2024 1Q: BUZZWIT Co.,Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co.,Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd.

Domestic subsidiaries are the sum of three subsidiaries FY/2025 1Q : BUZZWIT Co.,Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd.,

*2: Overseas subsidiaries are the sum of overseas subsidiaries: Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Thai, USA.(Period Jan. to Mar.2024)

*3: Operating profit of Zetton, Inc. is shown after consolidation adjustments. (Period Feb. to Apr. 2024)

*4: Rent & depreciation costs are the sum of Rent expenses, Lease expenses and Depreciation