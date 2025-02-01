FY2025/02 1st Quarter
Financial Results
June 28, 2024
Table of Contents
•
Consolidated Income Statement - Summary
4
•
Consolidated Balance Sheet
12
• Adastria and Major Domestic Subsidiaries
6
•
Number of Stores
13
•
Online Business
7
• Use M&A for More Growth
14
• Products with More Added Value
8
• Growth of the B-to-B Business
15
• More Customer Points of Contact
9
• Approach to the Current Business Climate
16
•
Overseas Business
10
•
FY2025/2 Consolidated Forecast(Re-posting)
17
FY2025/02 1Q
2
Consolidated Income Statement
（Millions of yen）
FY2024/02 1Q Results
Ratio
FY2025/02 1Q Results
Ratio
YoY
Net sales
68,478
100.0%
74,001
100.0%
108.1%
Adastria(Non-consolidated)
55,377
80.9%
59,814
80.8%
108.0%
Domestic subsidiaries *1
6,450
9.4%
6,353
8.6%
98.5%
Overseas subsidiaries *2
5,096
7.4%
6,053
8.2%
118.8%
Zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *3
2,535
3.7%
2,985
4.0%
117.7%
Gross profit
39,094
57.1%
41,605
56.2%
106.4%
SG&A expenses
32,816
47.9%
35,591
48.1%
108.5%
Advertising & promotion
2,193
3.2%
2,060
2.8%
93.9%
Personnel
11,738
17.1%
13,090
17.7%
111.5%
Rent & depreciation *4
11,604
16.9%
12,593
17.0%
108.5%
Amortization of goodwill
57
0.1%
54
0.1%
95.4%
Others
7,222
10.5%
7,792
10.5%
107.9%
Operating profit
6,278
9.2%
6,014
8.1%
95.8%
Adastria(Non-consolidated)
5,787
8.5%
5,841
7.9%
100.9%
Domestic subsidiaries *1
437
0.6%
416
0.6%
95.3%
Overseas subsidiaries *2
137
0.2%
31
0.0%
22.7%
Adastria Logistics
24
0.0%
80
0.1%
330.8%
Zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *3
- 117
-
- 305
-
-
Ordinary profit
6,349
9.3%
6,288
8.5%
99.0%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
4,464
6.5%
4,405
6.0%
98.7%
EBITDA
8,340
12.2%
8,498
11.5%
101.9%
Depreciation and amortization
2,005
2.9%
2,429
3.3%
121.2%
Amortization of goodwill
57
0.1%
54
0.1%
95.4%
*1: Domestic subsidiaries are the sum of five subsidiaries FY/2024 1Q: BUZZWIT Co.,Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co.,Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd.
Domestic subsidiaries are the sum of three subsidiaries FY/2025 1Q : BUZZWIT Co.,Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd.,
*2: Overseas subsidiaries are the sum of overseas subsidiaries: Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Thai, USA.(Period Jan. to Mar.2024)
*3: Operating profit of Zetton, Inc. is shown after consolidation adjustments. (Period Feb. to Apr. 2024)
*4: Rent & depreciation costs are the sum of Rent expenses, Lease expenses and Depreciation
FY2025/02 1Q
3
Consolidated Income Statement - Summary 1
Summary
Sales increased with the support of consistently firm demand, favorable April/May weather and successful sales/merchandise strategies
A small decrease in operating profit because of difficulties at some subsidiaries
Net sales
74.0 billion yen (+8.1% YoY)
Parent company
•
Up 8.0%; higher sales and earnings
•
Stable growth of GLOBAL WORK and other core brands and sales growth due to new LAKOLE
stores and growth of the wholesale business
Domestic subsidiaries
•
Sales down 1.5%. Higher sales and earnings at ELEMENT RULE due to a recovery of last year's
weak brands and lower sales and earnings at EC company BUZZWIT caused by slow sales of
major brands.
Overseas subsidiaries
•
Sales up 18.8%. Mainland China sales increased and the loss decreased despite weak consumer
spending. Sales and earnings increased in Hong Kong and Taiwan because of new stores and
new brands. U.S. sales and earnings down due to a slowdown in the wholesale business.
Food and beverage business •
Sales up 17.7%. Sales increased due to a recovery of the restaurant sector in Japan but new
store expenses and higher personnel expenses reduced earnings.
Gross profit margin 56.2% (-0.9pYoY)
- Profitability benefited from revisions of product prices to reflect the increasing value of merchandise and from continuing measures to limit discounting. However, the apparel business gross profit margin was basically unchanged because of the yen's depreciation. The consolidated gross profit margin decreased due to negative effect on margins of the growth of the wholesale business(-0.7p).
FY2025/02 1Q
4
Consolidated Income Statement - Summary 2
SG&A expense
48.1% (+0.2p YoY)
ratio
Advertising & promotions ・ 2.8% (-0.4p YoY) (-130 million yen)
Streamliningof promotion expenses
Personnel
・ 17.7% (+0.6p YoY) (+1,350 million yen)
Higher salaries continue, more recruiting activities due to the labor shortage and more working hours due to
sales growth
Rent & depreciation
・ 17.0% (+0.1p YoY) (+990 million yen)
Higher depreciation due to new stores in the previous and current fiscal years and higher rent because of sales
growth
Others
・ 10.5% (+0.0p YoY) (+570 million yen)
Increases in credit card fees, outsourcing expenses and store-related expenses
Operating profit 6.0 billion yen (-4.2%YoY)
Operating income ratio 8.1%, EBITDA margin 11.5%
Ordinary profit 6.2 billion yen (-1.0%YoY)
Non-operatingincome・Foreign exchange gains of 220 million yen
Net income
attributable to
owners of the parent
4.4 billion yen (-1.3%YoY)
Extraordinary losses・Impairment of store assets of 40 million yen
FY2025/02 1Q
5
Adastria and Major Domestic Subsidiaries Income Statement
- Adastria (Non-consolidated)
（Millions of yen）
FY2024/02 1Q Results
FY2025/02 1Q Results
YoY
Net sales
55,377
59,814
108.0%
(Total stores YoY w/o Wholesale)
114.4%
104.3%
-
(Same stores YoY)
112.3%
102.6%
-
GLOBAL WORK
13,831
14,574
105.4%
niko and ...
8,135
8,593
105.6%
LOWRYS FARM
5,778
6,148
106.4%
studio CLIP
5,423
5,625
103.7%
LEPSIM
3,579
3,823
106.8%
LAKOLE
2,674
3,185
119.1%
JEANASIS
2,989
2,942
98.4%
BAYFLOW
2,670
2,834
106.2%
Gross profit
31,222
33,101
106.0%
Gross margin
56.4%
55.3%
- 1.1p
SG&A expenses
25,435
27,259
107.2%
SG&A ratio
45.9%
45.6%
- 0.3p
Operating profit
5,787
5,841
100.9%
Operating margin
10.5%
9.8%
- 0.7p
⚫ Major Domestic Subsidiaries
Net sales
BUZZWIT Co., Ltd.
3,212
3,036
94.5%
ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd.
2,888
3,190
110.5%
- ：Adastria (Non-consolidated) : Amortization of goodwill for FY2023/02: None,FY2024/02:None
- ：Adastria (Non-consolidated) : Net sales are shown before elimination of internal transactions.
- ：Adastria (Non-consolidated) and Gate Win Co., Ltd. Merge in FY2025/02 1Q
FY2025/02 1Q
6
Online Business (Domestic )
Domestic net sales from online (FY2025/02)
18.2 billion yen (+7.3% YoY)
- Domestic online business ratio: 27.3% (of which Adastria EC site: approx. 15.0%)
- "Dot-ST"has about 18.2 million members (0.7 million more than at the end of FY2024/02)
（100 million yen）
300
Other EC
Owned EC
42.8%
Composition of EC total sales
Domestic Owned EC
250
vs. domestic sales
Composition Ratio
30.8%
32.3%
200
30.1%
29.9%
29.8%
30.0%
28.5%
28.7%
28.8%
28.2%
27.2%
27.8%
27.0%
27.6%
26.4%
26.8%
150
22.7%
17.7%
16.7%
16.1%
15.8%
15.5%
15.0%
15.0%
15.1%
15.7%
15.2%
100
13.9%
14.8%
14.7%
14.8%
15.0%
13.8%
50
0
FY2021/2
FY2022/2
FY2023/2
FY2024/2
FY2025/2
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
*FY2021/02 non-consolidated sales and sales in BUZZWIT Co., Ltd. and ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd. were included. *Starting in FY2022/02, sales of ADOORLINK Co., Ltd. was included.
*Starting in FY2023/02 2Q, sales of BUZZWIT Co., Ltd. include its consolidated subsidiary OPEN AND NATURAL, Inc. (2 companies merged in July 2023) and from 4Q, sales of Gate Win Co., Ltd. was included.
FY2025/02 1Q
7
Products with More Added Value
- Sales of core products of GLOBAL WORK increased
- Promotional activities for products raised consumer awareness of major product categories
- Benefits of products match consumer needs: easy-care fabrics that resist wrinkling and are machine washable and fashions with stylish silhouettes yet still easy to purchase and wear
- Started to increase promotional activities for men's apparel in the current fiscal year.
Sales are increasing with Air Karu Easy Pants (light weight, stretchable, easy care) making a big contribution.
Sukkirei Knit
Urban Slacks
Air karu Easy Pants
sala sala relax blouse
Utsuku-shilhouette
MELTY KNIT
Pants
FY2025/02 1Q
8
More Customer Points of Contact
- New Dot-ST stores
- Planning to add 8 stores during the current fiscal year; four are currently open.
- Events for visiting Dot-ST stores to meet popular STAFF BOARD salespeople
- Popular employees help maintain strong relationships with customers and increase mutually beneficial ties between physical stores and e-commerce.
Total 15 stores
In Japan
Features of "Dot-ST store"
Shot and smooth shoping
Hot items of ".st" site and outfit ideas from "STAFF BOARD" are already selected
Services tailored to "You"
Personalized suggestions through purchase history and try-on reservation.
Store or Online, as you like
It is possible to have items purchased at the store delivered to your home, or to purchase items not available at the store.
FY2025/02 1Q
9
Overseas Business
- Hong Kong: Sales and earnings increased because of new stores and more brands in the e-commerce channel
- Mainland China: Sales increased and loss narrowed despite soft consumer spending
- Taiwan: Sales and earnings up mainly due to new brands, new stores and the continuation of existing store sales growth
- Thailand: Sales are increasing at the first store, which opened in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year
- USA:Sales and earnings down as the wholesale business slowed down because of the uncertain economic outlook
（Millions of yen）
FY2023/12 1Q
FY2024/12 1Q
Results
Results
YoY
YoY
(JPY)
(Local currency)
Net sales
5,096
6,053
118.8%
107.8%
Hong Kong
822
1,151
139.9%
124.3%
Mainland China *1
995
1,091
109.7%
102.3%
Taiwan
1,369
1,926
140.6%
130.1%
Thailand
-
78
-
-
USA *2
1,908
1,805
94.6%
84.2%
Operating profit
137
31
22.7%
19.9%
Hong Kong
6
46
741.0%
658.3%
Mainland China *1
- 238
- 194
-
-
Taiwan
254
345
135.4%
125.3%
Thailand
- 29
- 31
-
-
USA *2
144
- 134
-
-
*1：Mainland Chaina : Net sales are shown before elimination of internal transactions
*2：USA does not include the U.S. business of Zetton,inc.
FY2025/02 1Q
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Adastria Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 06:09:58 UTC.