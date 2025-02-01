FY2025/02 1st Quarter

Financial Results

June 28, 2024

Table of Contents

Consolidated Income Statement - Summary

4

Consolidated Balance Sheet

12

Adastria and Major Domestic Subsidiaries

6

Number of Stores

13

Online Business

7

Use M&A for More Growth

14

Products with More Added Value

8

Growth of the B-to-B Business

15

More Customer Points of Contact

9

Approach to the Current Business Climate

16

Overseas Business

10

FY2025/2 Consolidated Forecast(Re-posting)

17

FY2025/02 1Q

2

Consolidated Income Statement

Millions of yen

FY2024/02 1Q Results

Ratio

FY2025/02 1Q Results

Ratio

YoY

Net sales

68,478

100.0%

74,001

100.0%

108.1%

Adastria(Non-consolidated)

55,377

80.9%

59,814

80.8%

108.0%

Domestic subsidiaries *1

6,450

9.4%

6,353

8.6%

98.5%

Overseas subsidiaries *2

5,096

7.4%

6,053

8.2%

118.8%

Zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *3

2,535

3.7%

2,985

4.0%

117.7%

Gross profit

39,094

57.1%

41,605

56.2%

106.4%

SG&A expenses

32,816

47.9%

35,591

48.1%

108.5%

Advertising & promotion

2,193

3.2%

2,060

2.8%

93.9%

Personnel

11,738

17.1%

13,090

17.7%

111.5%

Rent & depreciation *4

11,604

16.9%

12,593

17.0%

108.5%

Amortization of goodwill

57

0.1%

54

0.1%

95.4%

Others

7,222

10.5%

7,792

10.5%

107.9%

Operating profit

6,278

9.2%

6,014

8.1%

95.8%

Adastria(Non-consolidated)

5,787

8.5%

5,841

7.9%

100.9%

Domestic subsidiaries *1

437

0.6%

416

0.6%

95.3%

Overseas subsidiaries *2

137

0.2%

31

0.0%

22.7%

Adastria Logistics

24

0.0%

80

0.1%

330.8%

Zetton (Food & Beverage Subsidiary) *3

- 117

-

- 305

-

-

Ordinary profit

6,349

9.3%

6,288

8.5%

99.0%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

4,464

6.5%

4,405

6.0%

98.7%

EBITDA

8,340

12.2%

8,498

11.5%

101.9%

Depreciation and amortization

2,005

2.9%

2,429

3.3%

121.2%

Amortization of goodwill

57

0.1%

54

0.1%

95.4%

*1: Domestic subsidiaries are the sum of five subsidiaries FY/2024 1Q: BUZZWIT Co.,Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., Adastria eat Creations Co.,Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd., Gate Win Co., Ltd.

Domestic subsidiaries are the sum of three subsidiaries FY/2025 1Q : BUZZWIT Co.,Ltd., ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd., ADOORLINK Co., Ltd.,

*2: Overseas subsidiaries are the sum of overseas subsidiaries: Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Thai, USA.(Period Jan. to Mar.2024)

*3: Operating profit of Zetton, Inc. is shown after consolidation adjustments. (Period Feb. to Apr. 2024)

*4: Rent & depreciation costs are the sum of Rent expenses, Lease expenses and Depreciation

FY2025/02 1Q

3

Consolidated Income Statement - Summary 1

Summary

Sales increased with the support of consistently firm demand, favorable April/May weather and successful sales/merchandise strategies

A small decrease in operating profit because of difficulties at some subsidiaries

Net sales

74.0 billion yen (+8.1% YoY)

Parent company

Up 8.0%; higher sales and earnings

Stable growth of GLOBAL WORK and other core brands and sales growth due to new LAKOLE

stores and growth of the wholesale business

Domestic subsidiaries

Sales down 1.5%. Higher sales and earnings at ELEMENT RULE due to a recovery of last year's

weak brands and lower sales and earnings at EC company BUZZWIT caused by slow sales of

major brands.

Overseas subsidiaries

Sales up 18.8%. Mainland China sales increased and the loss decreased despite weak consumer

spending. Sales and earnings increased in Hong Kong and Taiwan because of new stores and

new brands. U.S. sales and earnings down due to a slowdown in the wholesale business.

Food and beverage business

Sales up 17.7%. Sales increased due to a recovery of the restaurant sector in Japan but new

store expenses and higher personnel expenses reduced earnings.

Gross profit margin 56.2% (-0.9pYoY)

  • Profitability benefited from revisions of product prices to reflect the increasing value of merchandise and from continuing measures to limit discounting. However, the apparel business gross profit margin was basically unchanged because of the yen's depreciation. The consolidated gross profit margin decreased due to negative effect on margins of the growth of the wholesale business(-0.7p).

FY2025/02 1Q

4

Consolidated Income Statement - Summary 2

SG&A expense

48.1% (+0.2p YoY)

ratio

Advertising & promotions 2.8% (-0.4p YoY) (-130 million yen)

Streamliningof promotion expenses

Personnel

17.7% (+0.6p YoY) (+1,350 million yen)

Higher salaries continue, more recruiting activities due to the labor shortage and more working hours due to

sales growth

Rent & depreciation

17.0% (+0.1p YoY) (+990 million yen)

Higher depreciation due to new stores in the previous and current fiscal years and higher rent because of sales

growth

Others

10.5% (+0.0p YoY) (+570 million yen)

Increases in credit card fees, outsourcing expenses and store-related expenses

Operating profit 6.0 billion yen (-4.2%YoY)

Operating income ratio 8.1%, EBITDA margin 11.5%

Ordinary profit 6.2 billion yen (-1.0%YoY)

Non-operatingincomeForeign exchange gains of 220 million yen

Net income

attributable to

owners of the parent

4.4 billion yen (-1.3%YoY)

Extraordinary lossesImpairment of store assets of 40 million yen

FY2025/02 1Q

5

Adastria and Major Domestic Subsidiaries Income Statement

  • Adastria (Non-consolidated)

Millions of yen

FY2024/02 1Q Results

FY2025/02 1Q Results

YoY

Net sales

55,377

59,814

108.0%

(Total stores YoY w/o Wholesale)

114.4%

104.3%

-

(Same stores YoY)

112.3%

102.6%

-

GLOBAL WORK

13,831

14,574

105.4%

niko and ...

8,135

8,593

105.6%

LOWRYS FARM

5,778

6,148

106.4%

studio CLIP

5,423

5,625

103.7%

LEPSIM

3,579

3,823

106.8%

LAKOLE

2,674

3,185

119.1%

JEANASIS

2,989

2,942

98.4%

BAYFLOW

2,670

2,834

106.2%

Gross profit

31,222

33,101

106.0%

Gross margin

56.4%

55.3%

- 1.1p

SG&A expenses

25,435

27,259

107.2%

SG&A ratio

45.9%

45.6%

- 0.3p

Operating profit

5,787

5,841

100.9%

Operating margin

10.5%

9.8%

- 0.7p

Major Domestic Subsidiaries

Net sales

BUZZWIT Co., Ltd.

3,212

3,036

94.5%

ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd.

2,888

3,190

110.5%

  • Adastria (Non-consolidated) : Amortization of goodwill for FY2023/02: None,FY2024/02:None
  • Adastria (Non-consolidated) : Net sales are shown before elimination of internal transactions.
  • Adastria (Non-consolidated) and Gate Win Co., Ltd. Merge in FY2025/02 1Q

FY2025/02 1Q

6

Online Business (Domestic )

Domestic net sales from online (FY2025/02)

18.2 billion yen (+7.3% YoY)

  • Domestic online business ratio: 27.3% (of which Adastria EC site: approx. 15.0%)
  • "Dot-ST"has about 18.2 million members (0.7 million more than at the end of FY2024/02)

100 million yen

300

Other EC

Owned EC

42.8%

Composition of EC total sales

Domestic Owned EC

250

vs. domestic sales

Composition Ratio

30.8%

32.3%

200

30.1%

29.9%

29.8%

30.0%

28.5%

28.7%

28.8%

28.2%

27.2%

27.8%

27.0%

27.6%

26.4%

26.8%

150

22.7%

17.7%

16.7%

16.1%

15.8%

15.5%

15.0%

15.0%

15.1%

15.7%

15.2%

100

13.9%

14.8%

14.7%

14.8%

15.0%

13.8%

50

0

FY2021/2

FY2022/2

FY2023/2

FY2024/2

FY2025/2

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

*FY2021/02 non-consolidated sales and sales in BUZZWIT Co., Ltd. and ELEMENT RULE Co., Ltd. were included. *Starting in FY2022/02, sales of ADOORLINK Co., Ltd. was included.

*Starting in FY2023/02 2Q, sales of BUZZWIT Co., Ltd. include its consolidated subsidiary OPEN AND NATURAL, Inc. (2 companies merged in July 2023) and from 4Q, sales of Gate Win Co., Ltd. was included.

FY2025/02 1Q

7

Products with More Added Value

  • Sales of core products of GLOBAL WORK increased
  • Promotional activities for products raised consumer awareness of major product categories
  • Benefits of products match consumer needs: easy-care fabrics that resist wrinkling and are machine washable and fashions with stylish silhouettes yet still easy to purchase and wear
  • Started to increase promotional activities for men's apparel in the current fiscal year.

Sales are increasing with Air Karu Easy Pants (light weight, stretchable, easy care) making a big contribution.

Sukkirei Knit

Urban Slacks

Air karu Easy Pants

sala sala relax blouse

Utsuku-shilhouette

MELTY KNIT

Pants

FY2025/02 1Q

8

More Customer Points of Contact

  • New Dot-ST stores
  • Planning to add 8 stores during the current fiscal year; four are currently open.
  • Events for visiting Dot-ST stores to meet popular STAFF BOARD salespeople
  • Popular employees help maintain strong relationships with customers and increase mutually beneficial ties between physical stores and e-commerce.

Total 15 stores

In Japan

Features of "Dot-ST store"

Shot and smooth shoping

Hot items of ".st" site and outfit ideas from "STAFF BOARD" are already selected

Services tailored to "You"

Personalized suggestions through purchase history and try-on reservation.

Store or Online, as you like

It is possible to have items purchased at the store delivered to your home, or to purchase items not available at the store.

FY2025/02 1Q

9

Overseas Business

  • Hong Kong: Sales and earnings increased because of new stores and more brands in the e-commerce channel
  • Mainland China: Sales increased and loss narrowed despite soft consumer spending
  • Taiwan: Sales and earnings up mainly due to new brands, new stores and the continuation of existing store sales growth
  • Thailand: Sales are increasing at the first store, which opened in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year
  • USA:Sales and earnings down as the wholesale business slowed down because of the uncertain economic outlook

Millions of yen

FY2023/12 1Q

FY2024/12 1Q

Results

Results

YoY

YoY

(JPY)

(Local currency)

Net sales

5,096

6,053

118.8%

107.8%

Hong Kong

822

1,151

139.9%

124.3%

Mainland China *1

995

1,091

109.7%

102.3%

Taiwan

1,369

1,926

140.6%

130.1%

Thailand

-

78

-

-

USA *2

1,908

1,805

94.6%

84.2%

Operating profit

137

31

22.7%

19.9%

Hong Kong

6

46

741.0%

658.3%

Mainland China *1

- 238

- 194

-

-

Taiwan

254

345

135.4%

125.3%

Thailand

- 29

- 31

-

-

USA *2

144

- 134

-

-

*1Mainland Chaina : Net sales are shown before elimination of internal transactions

*2USA does not include the U.S. business of Zetton,inc.

FY2025/02 1Q

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Adastria Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 06:09:58 UTC.