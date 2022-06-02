Adastria : Monthly Sales Figures

Adastria Co., Ltd.

June 2nd, 2022

Monthly Sales Figures

FY2023/02 （March 1, 2022 ～ February 28, 2023）

1st half 2nd half 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter Monthly figures YoY （%） total total Total total total Total Full-term Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Total 109.5 123.0 136.1 121.5 121.5 121.5 Sales Same stores 108.5 120.1 131.9 119.0 119.0 119.0 Number of Total 105.2 118.7 128.9 116.8 116.8 116.8 customers 102.2 114.0 123.3 112.5 112.5 112.5 Same stores Spending Total 104.2 103.6 105.6 104.1 104.1 104.1 per customer 106.1 105.3 107.0 105.8 105.8 105.8 Same stores

Note 1: The figures are the preliminary figures reported on the second business day of every month. The figures will be updated on the next monthly report if there is a revision.

Note 2: The figures are parent company, Adastria Co., Ltd.,'s figures and the online sales is included. The domestic subsidiaries and overseas are not included.

Note 3: Stores that are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 are included in same stores.

【Summary】

In May, all-store sales were 136.1% and same-store sales were 131.9% compared to the previous year.

Customer numbers increased during Golden Week holiday and the rising temperatures towards the end of the month resulted in strong sales of summer products. We calculate that one less holiday than last year had an negative impact of approximately 2.1% on the same-store sales.

By brands, GLOBAL WORK, niko and ..., LOWRYS FARM, and studio CLIP showed good performance.

By items, summer trousers made of functional materials and clothes that can worn for both work and private are popular, while seasonal products such as sandals, bottle holders, and raincoats are selling well among general merchandise.