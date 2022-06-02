Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Adastria Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2685   JP3856000009

ADASTRIA CO., LTD.

(2685)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/02 02:00:00 am EDT
2183.00 JPY   +2.01%
05/06Adastria's Sales Growth Speeds Up in April
MT
05/06Adastria Co., Ltd. Announces Sales Results for Month and Year to Date Ended April 2022
CI
04/20ADASTRIA : Notice of Continuation of Stock Incentive Plan and Acquisition of Additional Shares
PU
Adastria : Monthly Sales Figures

06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Adastria Co., Ltd.

June 2nd, 2022

Monthly Sales Figures

FY2023/02 March 1, 2022 February 28, 2023

1st half

2nd half

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

Monthly figures YoY %

total

total

Total

total

total

Total

Full-term

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Total

109.5

123.0

136.1

121.5

121.5

121.5

Sales

Same stores

108.5

120.1

131.9

119.0

119.0

119.0

Number of

Total

105.2

118.7

128.9

116.8

116.8

116.8

customers

102.2

114.0

123.3

112.5

112.5

112.5

Same stores

Spending

Total

104.2

103.6

105.6

104.1

104.1

104.1

per customer

106.1

105.3

107.0

105.8

105.8

105.8

Same stores

Note 1: The figures are the preliminary figures reported on the second business day of every month. The figures will be updated on the next monthly report if there is a revision.

Note 2: The figures are parent company, Adastria Co., Ltd.,'s figures and the online sales is included. The domestic subsidiaries and overseas are not included.

Note 3: Stores that are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 are included in same stores.

Summary

In May, all-store sales were 136.1% and same-store sales were 131.9% compared to the previous year.

Customer numbers increased during Golden Week holiday and the rising temperatures towards the end of the month resulted in strong sales of summer products. We calculate that one less holiday than last year had an negative impact of approximately 2.1% on the same-store sales.

By brands, GLOBAL WORK, niko and ..., LOWRYS FARM, and studio CLIP showed good performance.

By items, summer trousers made of functional materials and clothes that can worn for both work and private are popular, while seasonal products such as sandals, bottle holders, and raincoats are selling well among general merchandise.

Adastria Japan

1st half

2nd half

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

total

total

Total

total

total

Total

Full-term

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Opened

3

14

0

17

17

17

Closed

2

3

3

8

8

8

Number of

Total in the month

1,246

1,257

1,254

1,254

1,254

1,254

end

Stores

B&M Stores

1,180

1,191

1,188

1,188

1,188

1,188

Online Stores

66

66

66

66

66

66

Appendix

FY2022/02 March 1, 2021 February 28, 2022

1st half

2nd half

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

Monthly figures YoY %

total

total

Total

total

total

Total

Full-term

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Total

119.5

254.2

132.8

149.2

85.8

110.8

91.9

95.8

117.1

94.9

102.9

108.0

102.5

107.8

109.1

98.7

106.2

104.3

109.8

Sales

Same stores

117.8

245.5

128.5

145.7

83.8

108.3

88.5

93.2

114.1

92.1

100.1

105.3

99.8

105.3

106.5

95.9

103.6

101.6

107.0

Number of

Total

114.2

215.9

114.0

134.8

81.9

108.5

90.8

93.4

109.1

94.1

102.0

107.7

101.6

102.0

100.0

96.1

99.9

100.7

104.7

customers

112.0

207.2

109.4

130.6

79.4

105.2

86.9

90.2

105.5

90.3

97.9

103.1

97.4

97.7

96.3

91.9

95.8

96.6

100.9

Same stores

Spending

Total

104.6

117.8

116.5

110.7

104.8

102.2

101.2

102.6

107.4

100.9

100.9

100.3

101.0

105.6

109.1

102.7

106.3

103.6

104.9

per customer

105.2

118.5

117.5

111.6

105.5

102.9

101.9

103.3

108.1

101.9

102.2

102.2

102.4

107.8

110.6

104.4

108.1

105.2

106.1

Same stores

Disclaimer

Adastria Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 202 B 1 552 M 1 552 M
Net income 2022 4 900 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net cash 2022 24 132 M 186 M 186 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 96 830 M 745 M 745 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 5 701
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Adastria Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 140,00 JPY
Average target price 2 433,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osamu Kimura President & Representative Director
Michio Fukuda Chairman
Hideki Kurashige Independent Outside Director
Tadamitsu Matsui Independent Outside Director
Satoshi Akutsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADASTRIA CO., LTD.32.43%745
INDITEX-22.08%74 764
KERING-27.88%67 450
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-5.14%49 214
ROSS STORES, INC.-25.60%29 875
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-24.40%22 796