Adastria : Monthly sales figures has been released.

Adastria Co., Ltd.

March 2nd, 2023

Monthly Sales Figures

FY2023/02 （March 1, 2022 ～ February 28, 2023）

1st half 2nd half 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter Monthly figures YoY （%） total total Total total total Total Full-term Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Total 109.5 123.0 136.1 121.5 110.4 105.7 125.9 112.5 117.1 112.0 115.9 105.0 110.6 112.2 107.4 125.9 113.4 112.0 114.3 Sales Same stores 108.5 120.1 131.9 119.0 108.1 104.4 124.2 110.8 115.0 111.4 114.0 102.9 109.0 110.2 105.3 124.8 111.5 110.2 112.4 Number of Total 105.2 118.7 128.9 116.8 103.6 97.2 117.6 104.8 110.4 104.4 108.4 102.1 104.9 111.4 105.7 118.7 110.9 108.0 109.2 customers 102.2 114.0 123.3 112.5 100.1 94.9 114.5 101.9 106.9 102.4 105.4 98.7 102.0 108.3 102.3 115.7 107.7 104.9 105.9 Same stores Spending Total 104.2 103.6 105.6 104.1 106.5 108.7 107.0 107.3 106.0 107.3 106.9 102.8 105.5 100.7 101.7 106.1 102.2 103.7 104.7 per customer 106.1 105.3 107.0 105.8 107.9 110.1 108.5 108.7 107.6 108.8 108.2 104.3 106.8 101.8 103.0 107.9 103.5 105.1 106.2 Same stores

Note 1: These are the preliminary figures reported on the second business day of every month. The figures will be updated on the next monthly report if there is a revision.

Note 2: These are parent company, Adastria Co., Ltd.,'s figures and the online sales is included. The domestic subsidiaries and overseas are not included.

Note 3: Stores that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 are included in same stores.

【Summary】

In February, all-store sales were 125.9% and same-store sales were 124.8% compared to the previous year.

Recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 in the same month of 2022, with rising temperatures and demand for new fiscal/school year, led to strong sales of spring clothing. A 7-day campaign of a JPY1,000 coupon on our EC (Dot ST) also contributed to EC sales from Jenuruary 30 to February 5.

We calculate that one less holiday than last year had an negative impact of approximately 2.5% on the same-store sales.

By brands, GLOBAL WORK, niko and …, LOWRYS FARM and studio CLIP showed good performance.

By items, spring/summer versions of trousers, clothes for graduation and entrance ceremonies were selling well.

Bags were popular in clothing accessories, while smartphone-related goods were popular in miscellaneous goods.