  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Adastria Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2685   JP3856000009

ADASTRIA CO., LTD.

(2685)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-03 am EST
2314.00 JPY   +3.77%
03:52aAdastria's Sales Accelerate in February
MT
03/02Adastria Co., Ltd. Announces Sales Results for Month, Fourth Quarter and Year Ended February 28, 2023
CI
02/27ADASTRIA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adastria : Monthly sales figures has been released.

03/03/2023 | 01:50pm EST
Adastria Co., Ltd.

March 2nd, 2023

Monthly Sales Figures

FY2023/02 March 1, 2022 February 28, 2023

1st half

2nd half

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

Monthly figures YoY %

total

total

Total

total

total

Total

Full-term

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Total

109.5

123.0

136.1

121.5

110.4

105.7

125.9

112.5

117.1

112.0

115.9

105.0

110.6

112.2

107.4

125.9

113.4

112.0

114.3

Sales

Same stores

108.5

120.1

131.9

119.0

108.1

104.4

124.2

110.8

115.0

111.4

114.0

102.9

109.0

110.2

105.3

124.8

111.5

110.2

112.4

Number of

Total

105.2

118.7

128.9

116.8

103.6

97.2

117.6

104.8

110.4

104.4

108.4

102.1

104.9

111.4

105.7

118.7

110.9

108.0

109.2

customers

102.2

114.0

123.3

112.5

100.1

94.9

114.5

101.9

106.9

102.4

105.4

98.7

102.0

108.3

102.3

115.7

107.7

104.9

105.9

Same stores

Spending

Total

104.2

103.6

105.6

104.1

106.5

108.7

107.0

107.3

106.0

107.3

106.9

102.8

105.5

100.7

101.7

106.1

102.2

103.7

104.7

per customer

106.1

105.3

107.0

105.8

107.9

110.1

108.5

108.7

107.6

108.8

108.2

104.3

106.8

101.8

103.0

107.9

103.5

105.1

106.2

Same stores

Note 1: These are the preliminary figures reported on the second business day of every month. The figures will be updated on the next monthly report if there is a revision.

Note 2: These are parent company, Adastria Co., Ltd.,'s figures and the online sales is included. The domestic subsidiaries and overseas are not included.

Note 3: Stores that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 are included in same stores.

Summary

In February, all-store sales were 125.9% and same-store sales were 124.8% compared to the previous year.

Recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 in the same month of 2022, with rising temperatures and demand for new fiscal/school year, led to strong sales of spring clothing. A 7-day campaign of a JPY1,000 coupon on our EC (Dot ST) also contributed to EC sales from Jenuruary 30 to February 5.

We calculate that one less holiday than last year had an negative impact of approximately 2.5% on the same-store sales.

By brands, GLOBAL WORK, niko and …, LOWRYS FARM and studio CLIP showed good performance.

By items, spring/summer versions of trousers, clothes for graduation and entrance ceremonies were selling well.

Bags were popular in clothing accessories, while smartphone-related goods were popular in miscellaneous goods.

Adastria Japan

1st half

2nd half

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

total

total

Total

total

total

Total

Full-term

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Opened

3

14

0

17

3

0

1

4

21

4

12

14

30

1

0

0

1

31

52

Closed

2

3

3

8

1

3

14

18

26

1

2

0

3

0

32

14

46

49

75

Number of

Total in the month

1,246

1,257

1,254

1,254

1,256

1,253

1,240

1,240

1,240

1,243

1,253

1,267

1,267

1,268

1,236

1,222

1,222

1,222

1,222

end

Stores

B&M Stores

1,180

1,191

1,188

1,188

1,190

1,187

1,175

1,175

1,175

1,176

1,186

1,200

1,200

1,201

1,169

1,159

1,159

1,159

1,159

Online Stores

66

66

66

66

66

66

65

65

65

67

67

67

67

67

67

63

63

63

63

Appendix

FY2022/02 March 1, 2021 February 28, 2022

1st half

2nd half

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

Monthly figures YoY %

total

total

Total

total

total

Total

Full-term

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Total

119.5

254.2

132.8

149.2

85.8

110.8

91.9

95.8

117.1

94.9

102.9

108.0

102.5

107.8

109.1

98.7

106.2

104.3

109.8

Sales

Same stores

117.8

245.5

128.5

145.7

83.8

108.3

88.5

93.2

114.1

92.1

100.1

105.3

99.8

105.3

106.5

95.9

103.6

101.6

107.0

Number of

Total

114.2

215.9

114.0

134.8

81.9

108.5

90.8

93.4

109.1

94.1

102.0

107.7

101.6

102.0

100.0

96.1

99.9

100.7

104.7

customers

112.0

207.2

109.4

130.6

79.4

105.2

86.9

90.2

105.5

90.3

97.9

103.1

97.4

97.7

96.3

91.9

95.8

96.6

100.9

Same stores

Spending

Total

104.6

117.8

116.5

110.7

104.8

102.2

101.2

102.6

107.4

100.9

100.9

100.3

101.0

105.6

109.1

102.7

106.3

103.6

104.9

per customer

105.2

118.5

117.5

111.6

105.5

102.9

101.9

103.3

108.1

101.9

102.2

102.2

102.4

107.8

110.6

104.4

108.1

105.2

106.1

Same stores

Disclaimer

Adastria Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 18:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 240 B 1 753 M 1 753 M
Net income 2023 8 435 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
Net cash 2023 10 085 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 2,51%
Capitalization 105 B 767 M 767 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 196
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Adastria Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 314,00 JPY
Average target price 2 758,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osamu Kimura President & Representative Director
Michio Fukuda Chairman
Hideki Kurashige Independent Outside Director
Tadamitsu Matsui Independent Outside Director
Satoshi Akutsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADASTRIA CO., LTD.-4.90%739
INDITEX16.50%95 529
KERING20.23%74 097
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.14%60 853
ROSS STORES, INC.-4.65%38 229
HENNES & MAURITZ AB17.61%20 472