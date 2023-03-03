Adastria : Monthly sales figures has been released.
03/03/2023 | 01:50pm EST
Adastria Co., Ltd.
March 2nd, 2023
Monthly Sales Figures
FY2023/02 （March 1, 2022 ～ February 28, 2023）
1st half
2nd half
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
Monthly figures YoY （%）
total
total
Total
total
total
Total
Full-term
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Total
109.5
123.0
136.1
121.5
110.4
105.7
125.9
112.5
117.1
112.0
115.9
105.0
110.6
112.2
107.4
125.9
113.4
112.0
114.3
Sales
Same stores
108.5
120.1
131.9
119.0
108.1
104.4
124.2
110.8
115.0
111.4
114.0
102.9
109.0
110.2
105.3
124.8
111.5
110.2
112.4
Number of
Total
105.2
118.7
128.9
116.8
103.6
97.2
117.6
104.8
110.4
104.4
108.4
102.1
104.9
111.4
105.7
118.7
110.9
108.0
109.2
customers
102.2
114.0
123.3
112.5
100.1
94.9
114.5
101.9
106.9
102.4
105.4
98.7
102.0
108.3
102.3
115.7
107.7
104.9
105.9
Same stores
Spending
Total
104.2
103.6
105.6
104.1
106.5
108.7
107.0
107.3
106.0
107.3
106.9
102.8
105.5
100.7
101.7
106.1
102.2
103.7
104.7
per customer
106.1
105.3
107.0
105.8
107.9
110.1
108.5
108.7
107.6
108.8
108.2
104.3
106.8
101.8
103.0
107.9
103.5
105.1
106.2
Same stores
Note 1: These are the preliminary figures reported on the second business day of every month. The figures will be updated on the next monthly report if there is a revision.
Note 2: These are parent company, Adastria Co., Ltd.,'s figures and the online sales is included. The domestic subsidiaries and overseas are not included.
Note 3: Stores that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 are included in same stores.
【Summary】
In February, all-store sales were 125.9% and same-store sales were 124.8% compared to the previous year.
Recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 in the same month of 2022, with rising temperatures and demand for new fiscal/school year, led to strong sales of spring clothing. A 7-day campaign of a JPY1,000 coupon on our EC (Dot ST) also contributed to EC sales from Jenuruary 30 to February 5.
We calculate that one less holiday than last year had an negative impact of approximately 2.5% on the same-store sales.
By brands, GLOBAL WORK, niko and …, LOWRYS FARM and studio CLIP showed good performance.
By items, spring/summer versions of trousers, clothes for graduation and entrance ceremonies were selling well.
Bags were popular in clothing accessories, while smartphone-related goods were popular in miscellaneous goods.