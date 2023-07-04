Adastria Co., Ltd.
July 4th, 2023
Monthly Sales Figures
FY2024/02 （March 1, 2023 ～ February 29, 2024）
1st half
2nd half
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
Monthly figures YoY （%）
total
total
Total
total
total
Total
Full-term
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Total
112.6
117.1
113.6
114.4
109.4
109.4
113.2
113.2
Sales
Same stores
111.1
114.8
111.2
112.3
108.2
108.2
111.3
111.3
Number of
Total
103.1
105.6
104.0
104.2
101.0
101.0
103.4
103.4
customers
100.5
102.2
100.1
100.9
98.1
98.1
100.2
100.2
Same stores
Spending
Total
109.2
110.9
109.3
109.8
108.4
108.4
109.5
109.5
per customer
110.5
112.4
111.1
111.3
110.3
110.3
111.1
111.1
Same stores
Note 1: These are the preliminary figures reported on the second business day of every month. The figures will be updated on the next monthly report if there is a revision.
Note 2: These are parent company, Adastria Co., Ltd.,'s figures and the online sales is included. The domestic subsidiaries and overseas are not included.
Note 3: Stores that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 are included in same stores.
【Summary】
In June, all store sales were 109.4% and the same store sales were 108.2% of the previous year.
Due to rising temperatures up to middle of the month and the start of the summer sales in the second half of the month, sales of summer products were strong. Sales per customer also kept improving as a result of reduced discounting and price increases.
By brands, GLOBAL WORK, niko and ..., LOWRYS FARM, studio CLIP and JEANASiS showed good performance.
By items, trousers made of summer functional materials were popular with both male and female customers and shirts, brouses made from lightweight materials also performed well. In clothing accessories, sandals and bags, and in household goods, cold-keeping items for summer season such as cooling neck bands and bottle holders were popular.
【Adastria Japan】
1st half
2nd half
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
total
total
Total
total
total
Total
Full-term
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Opened
9
19
1
29
1
1
30
30
Closed
2
1
2
5
1
1
6
6
Total in the month end
1,229
1,247
1,246
1,246
1,246
1,246
1,246
1,246
Number of
Stores
Direct-Run Stores
1,164
1,181
1,180
1,180
1,180
1,180
1,180
1,180
Franchise Stores
0
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
Online Stores
65
65
65
65
65
65
65
65
＜Appendix＞
FY2023/02 （March 1, 2022 ～ February 28, 2023）
1st half
2nd half
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
Monthly figures YoY （%）
total
total
Total
total
total
Total
Full-term
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Total
109.5
123.0
136.1
121.5
110.4
105.7
125.9
112.5
117.1
112.0
115.9
105.0
110.6
112.2
107.4
125.9
113.4
112.0
114.3
Sales
Same stores
108.5
120.1
131.9
119.0
108.1
104.4
124.2
110.8
115.0
111.4
114.0
102.9
109.0
110.2
105.3
124.8
111.5
110.2
112.4
Number of
Total
105.2
118.7
128.9
116.8
103.6
97.2
117.6
104.8
110.4
104.4
108.4
102.1
104.9
111.4
105.7
118.7
110.9
108.0
109.2
customers
102.2
114.0
123.3
112.5
100.1
94.9
114.5
101.9
106.9
102.4
105.4
98.7
102.0
108.3
102.3
115.7
107.7
104.9
105.9
Same stores
Spending
Total
104.2
103.6
105.6
104.1
106.5
108.7
107.0
107.3
106.0
107.3
106.9
102.8
105.5
100.7
101.7
106.1
102.2
103.7
104.7
per customer
106.1
105.3
107.0
105.8
107.9
110.1
108.5
108.7
107.6
108.8
108.2
104.3
106.8
101.8
103.0
107.9
103.5
105.1
106.2
Same stores
