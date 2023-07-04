Adastria Co., Ltd.

July 4th, 2023

Monthly Sales Figures

FY2024/02 March 1, 2023 February 29, 2024

1st half

2nd half

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

Monthly figures YoY %

total

total

Total

total

total

Total

Full-term

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Total

112.6

117.1

113.6

114.4

109.4

109.4

113.2

113.2

Sales

Same stores

111.1

114.8

111.2

112.3

108.2

108.2

111.3

111.3

Number of

Total

103.1

105.6

104.0

104.2

101.0

101.0

103.4

103.4

customers

100.5

102.2

100.1

100.9

98.1

98.1

100.2

100.2

Same stores

Spending

Total

109.2

110.9

109.3

109.8

108.4

108.4

109.5

109.5

per customer

110.5

112.4

111.1

111.3

110.3

110.3

111.1

111.1

Same stores

Note 1: These are the preliminary figures reported on the second business day of every month. The figures will be updated on the next monthly report if there is a revision.

Note 2: These are parent company, Adastria Co., Ltd.,'s figures and the online sales is included. The domestic subsidiaries and overseas are not included.

Note 3: Stores that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 are included in same stores.

Summary

In June, all store sales were 109.4% and the same store sales were 108.2% of the previous year.

Due to rising temperatures up to middle of the month and the start of the summer sales in the second half of the month, sales of summer products were strong. Sales per customer also kept improving as a result of reduced discounting and price increases.

By brands, GLOBAL WORK, niko and ..., LOWRYS FARM, studio CLIP and JEANASiS showed good performance.

By items, trousers made of summer functional materials were popular with both male and female customers and shirts, brouses made from lightweight materials also performed well. In clothing accessories, sandals and bags, and in household goods, cold-keeping items for summer season such as cooling neck bands and bottle holders were popular.

Adastria Japan

1st half

2nd half

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

total

total

Total

total

total

Total

Full-term

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Opened

9

19

1

29

1

1

30

30

Closed

2

1

2

5

1

1

6

6

Total in the month end

1,229

1,247

1,246

1,246

1,246

1,246

1,246

1,246

Number of

Stores

Direct-Run Stores

1,164

1,181

1,180

1,180

1,180

1,180

1,180

1,180

Franchise Stores

0

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

Online Stores

65

65

65

65

65

65

65

65

Appendix

FY2023/02 March 1, 2022 February 28, 2023

1st half

2nd half

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

Monthly figures YoY %

total

total

Total

total

total

Total

Full-term

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Total

109.5

123.0

136.1

121.5

110.4

105.7

125.9

112.5

117.1

112.0

115.9

105.0

110.6

112.2

107.4

125.9

113.4

112.0

114.3

Sales

Same stores

108.5

120.1

131.9

119.0

108.1

104.4

124.2

110.8

115.0

111.4

114.0

102.9

109.0

110.2

105.3

124.8

111.5

110.2

112.4

Number of

Total

105.2

118.7

128.9

116.8

103.6

97.2

117.6

104.8

110.4

104.4

108.4

102.1

104.9

111.4

105.7

118.7

110.9

108.0

109.2

customers

102.2

114.0

123.3

112.5

100.1

94.9

114.5

101.9

106.9

102.4

105.4

98.7

102.0

108.3

102.3

115.7

107.7

104.9

105.9

Same stores

Spending

Total

104.2

103.6

105.6

104.1

106.5

108.7

107.0

107.3

106.0

107.3

106.9

102.8

105.5

100.7

101.7

106.1

102.2

103.7

104.7

per customer

106.1

105.3

107.0

105.8

107.9

110.1

108.5

108.7

107.6

108.8

108.2

104.3

106.8

101.8

103.0

107.9

103.5

105.1

106.2

Same stores

