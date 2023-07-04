Adastria Co., Ltd.

July 4th, 2023

Monthly Sales Figures

FY2024/02 （March 1, 2023 ～ February 29, 2024）

1st half 2nd half 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter Monthly figures YoY （%） total total Total total total Total Full-term Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Total 112.6 117.1 113.6 114.4 109.4 109.4 113.2 113.2 Sales Same stores 111.1 114.8 111.2 112.3 108.2 108.2 111.3 111.3 Number of Total 103.1 105.6 104.0 104.2 101.0 101.0 103.4 103.4 customers 100.5 102.2 100.1 100.9 98.1 98.1 100.2 100.2 Same stores Spending Total 109.2 110.9 109.3 109.8 108.4 108.4 109.5 109.5 per customer 110.5 112.4 111.1 111.3 110.3 110.3 111.1 111.1 Same stores

Note 1: These are the preliminary figures reported on the second business day of every month. The figures will be updated on the next monthly report if there is a revision.

Note 2: These are parent company, Adastria Co., Ltd.,'s figures and the online sales is included. The domestic subsidiaries and overseas are not included.

Note 3: Stores that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 are included in same stores.

【Summary】

In June, all store sales were 109.4% and the same store sales were 108.2% of the previous year.

Due to rising temperatures up to middle of the month and the start of the summer sales in the second half of the month, sales of summer products were strong. Sales per customer also kept improving as a result of reduced discounting and price increases.

By brands, GLOBAL WORK, niko and ..., LOWRYS FARM, studio CLIP and JEANASiS showed good performance.

By items, trousers made of summer functional materials were popular with both male and female customers and shirts, brouses made from lightweight materials also performed well. In clothing accessories, sandals and bags, and in household goods, cold-keeping items for summer season such as cooling neck bands and bottle holders were popular.