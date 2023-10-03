Adastria Co., Ltd.
October 3rd, 2023
Monthly Sales Figures
FY2024/02 （March 1, 2023 ～ February 29, 2024）
1st half
2nd half
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
Monthly figures YoY （%）
total
total
Total
total
total
Total
Full-term
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Total
112.6
117.1
113.6
114.4
109.4
120.6
112.8
114.5
114.4
102.4
102.4
102.4
112.9
Sales
Same stores
111.1
114.8
111.2
112.3
108.2
119.3
111.2
113.1
112.7
100.4
100.4
100.4
111.1
Number of
Total
103.1
105.6
104.0
104.2
101.0
113.9
107.3
107.6
105.9
101.0
101.0
101.0
105.3
customers
100.5
102.2
100.1
100.9
98.1
110.7
103.8
104.4
102.7
97.3
97.3
97.3
102.0
Same stores
Spending
Total
109.2
110.9
109.3
109.8
108.4
105.9
105.2
106.4
108.0
101.4
101.4
101.4
107.1
per customer
110.5
112.4
111.1
111.3
110.3
107.7
107.1
108.3
109.7
103.2
103.2
103.2
108.8
Same stores
Note 1: These are the preliminary figures reported on the second business day of every month. The figures will be updated on the next monthly report if there is a revision.
Note 2: These are parent company, Adastria Co., Ltd.,'s figures and the online sales is included. The domestic subsidiaries and overseas are not included.
Note 3: Stores that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 are included in same stores.
【Summary】
In September, all store sales were 102.4% and the same store sales were 100.4% of the previous year.
Temperatures throughout the month were higher than previous year, sales of summer products were mainstay of sales until the middle of the month.
Even though autumn products started slowly, there was a shift to autumn products towards the end of the month.
By brands, niko and ..., studio CLIP, LEPSIM and PAGEBOY showed good performance.
By items, standard trousers with both male and female customers were sold well, cardigans and knitwears were also popular.
Long boots and bags in clothing accessories, sofas and wireless earphone in household goods were sold well.
【Adastria Japan】
1st half
2nd half
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
total
total
Total
total
total
Total
Full-term
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Opened
9
19
1
29
1
4
1
6
35
7
7
7
42
Closed
2
1
2
5
1
2
4
7
12
2
2
2
14
Total in the month end
1,229
1,247
1,246
1,246
1,246
1,248
1,245
1,245
1,245
1,250
1,250
1,250
1,250
Number of
Stores
Direct-Run Stores
1,164
1,181
1,180
1,180
1,180
1,182
1,179
1,179
1,179
1,182
1,182
1,182
1,182
Franchise Stores
0
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
Online Stores
65
65
65
65
65
65
65
65
65
67
67
67
67
＜Appendix＞
FY2023/02 （March 1, 2022 ～ February 28, 2023）
1st half
2nd half
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
Monthly figures YoY （%）
total
total
Total
total
total
Total
Full-term
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Total
109.5
123.0
136.1
121.5
110.4
105.7
125.9
112.5
117.1
112.0
115.9
105.0
110.6
112.2
107.4
125.9
113.4
112.0
114.3
Sales
Same stores
108.5
120.1
131.9
119.0
108.1
104.4
124.2
110.8
115.0
111.4
114.0
102.9
109.0
110.2
105.3
124.8
111.5
110.2
112.4
Number of
Total
105.2
118.7
128.9
116.8
103.6
97.2
117.6
104.8
110.4
104.4
108.4
102.1
104.9
111.4
105.7
118.7
110.9
108.0
109.2
customers
102.2
114.0
123.3
112.5
100.1
94.9
114.5
101.9
106.9
102.4
105.4
98.7
102.0
108.3
102.3
115.7
107.7
104.9
105.9
Same stores
Spending
Total
104.2
103.6
105.6
104.1
106.5
108.7
107.0
107.3
106.0
107.3
106.9
102.8
105.5
100.7
101.7
106.1
102.2
103.7
104.7
per customer
106.1
105.3
107.0
105.8
107.9
110.1
108.5
108.7
107.6
108.8
108.2
104.3
106.8
101.8
103.0
107.9
103.5
105.1
106.2
Same stores
