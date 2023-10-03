Adastria Co., Ltd.

October 3rd, 2023

Monthly Sales Figures

FY2024/02 （March 1, 2023 ～ February 29, 2024）

1st half 2nd half 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter Monthly figures YoY （%） total total Total total total Total Full-term Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Total 112.6 117.1 113.6 114.4 109.4 120.6 112.8 114.5 114.4 102.4 102.4 102.4 112.9 Sales Same stores 111.1 114.8 111.2 112.3 108.2 119.3 111.2 113.1 112.7 100.4 100.4 100.4 111.1 Number of Total 103.1 105.6 104.0 104.2 101.0 113.9 107.3 107.6 105.9 101.0 101.0 101.0 105.3 customers 100.5 102.2 100.1 100.9 98.1 110.7 103.8 104.4 102.7 97.3 97.3 97.3 102.0 Same stores Spending Total 109.2 110.9 109.3 109.8 108.4 105.9 105.2 106.4 108.0 101.4 101.4 101.4 107.1 per customer 110.5 112.4 111.1 111.3 110.3 107.7 107.1 108.3 109.7 103.2 103.2 103.2 108.8 Same stores

Note 1: These are the preliminary figures reported on the second business day of every month. The figures will be updated on the next monthly report if there is a revision.

Note 2: These are parent company, Adastria Co., Ltd.,'s figures and the online sales is included. The domestic subsidiaries and overseas are not included.

Note 3: Stores that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 are included in same stores.

【Summary】

In September, all store sales were 102.4% and the same store sales were 100.4% of the previous year.

Temperatures throughout the month were higher than previous year, sales of summer products were mainstay of sales until the middle of the month.

Even though autumn products started slowly, there was a shift to autumn products towards the end of the month.

By brands, niko and ..., studio CLIP, LEPSIM and PAGEBOY showed good performance.

By items, standard trousers with both male and female customers were sold well, cardigans and knitwears were also popular.

Long boots and bags in clothing accessories, sofas and wireless earphone in household goods were sold well.