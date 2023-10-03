Adastria Co., Ltd.

October 3rd, 2023

Monthly Sales Figures

FY2024/02 March 1, 2023 February 29, 2024

1st half

2nd half

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

Monthly figures YoY %

total

total

Total

total

total

Total

Full-term

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Total

112.6

117.1

113.6

114.4

109.4

120.6

112.8

114.5

114.4

102.4

102.4

102.4

112.9

Sales

Same stores

111.1

114.8

111.2

112.3

108.2

119.3

111.2

113.1

112.7

100.4

100.4

100.4

111.1

Number of

Total

103.1

105.6

104.0

104.2

101.0

113.9

107.3

107.6

105.9

101.0

101.0

101.0

105.3

customers

100.5

102.2

100.1

100.9

98.1

110.7

103.8

104.4

102.7

97.3

97.3

97.3

102.0

Same stores

Spending

Total

109.2

110.9

109.3

109.8

108.4

105.9

105.2

106.4

108.0

101.4

101.4

101.4

107.1

per customer

110.5

112.4

111.1

111.3

110.3

107.7

107.1

108.3

109.7

103.2

103.2

103.2

108.8

Same stores

Note 1: These are the preliminary figures reported on the second business day of every month. The figures will be updated on the next monthly report if there is a revision.

Note 2: These are parent company, Adastria Co., Ltd.,'s figures and the online sales is included. The domestic subsidiaries and overseas are not included.

Note 3: Stores that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 are included in same stores.

Summary

In September, all store sales were 102.4% and the same store sales were 100.4% of the previous year.

Temperatures throughout the month were higher than previous year, sales of summer products were mainstay of sales until the middle of the month.

Even though autumn products started slowly, there was a shift to autumn products towards the end of the month.

By brands, niko and ..., studio CLIP, LEPSIM and PAGEBOY showed good performance.

By items, standard trousers with both male and female customers were sold well, cardigans and knitwears were also popular.

Long boots and bags in clothing accessories, sofas and wireless earphone in household goods were sold well.

Adastria Japan

1st half

2nd half

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

total

total

Total

total

total

Total

Full-term

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Opened

9

19

1

29

1

4

1

6

35

7

7

7

42

Closed

2

1

2

5

1

2

4

7

12

2

2

2

14

Total in the month end

1,229

1,247

1,246

1,246

1,246

1,248

1,245

1,245

1,245

1,250

1,250

1,250

1,250

Number of

Stores

Direct-Run Stores

1,164

1,181

1,180

1,180

1,180

1,182

1,179

1,179

1,179

1,182

1,182

1,182

1,182

Franchise Stores

0

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

Online Stores

65

65

65

65

65

65

65

65

65

67

67

67

67

Appendix

FY2023/02 March 1, 2022 February 28, 2023

1st half

2nd half

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

Monthly figures YoY %

total

total

Total

total

total

Total

Full-term

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Total

109.5

123.0

136.1

121.5

110.4

105.7

125.9

112.5

117.1

112.0

115.9

105.0

110.6

112.2

107.4

125.9

113.4

112.0

114.3

Sales

Same stores

108.5

120.1

131.9

119.0

108.1

104.4

124.2

110.8

115.0

111.4

114.0

102.9

109.0

110.2

105.3

124.8

111.5

110.2

112.4

Number of

Total

105.2

118.7

128.9

116.8

103.6

97.2

117.6

104.8

110.4

104.4

108.4

102.1

104.9

111.4

105.7

118.7

110.9

108.0

109.2

customers

102.2

114.0

123.3

112.5

100.1

94.9

114.5

101.9

106.9

102.4

105.4

98.7

102.0

108.3

102.3

115.7

107.7

104.9

105.9

Same stores

Spending

Total

104.2

103.6

105.6

104.1

106.5

108.7

107.0

107.3

106.0

107.3

106.9

102.8

105.5

100.7

101.7

106.1

102.2

103.7

104.7

per customer

106.1

105.3

107.0

105.8

107.9

110.1

108.5

108.7

107.6

108.8

108.2

104.3

106.8

101.8

103.0

107.9

103.5

105.1

106.2

Same stores

