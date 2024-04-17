April 17, 2024

(Translation)

To Whom It May Concern,

Company name Adastria Co., Ltd. Representative Osamu Kimura, Representative Director and President (Securities code: 2685 TSE Prime Market) Inquiries Itsuo Iwakoshi, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Administration Division (TEL: 03-5466-2060)

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Shares of Company Succeeding to the TODAY'S SPECIAL and GEORGE'S Businesses of WELCOME Co., Ltd. via Absorption-Type Demerger, Converting Said Company to a Subsidiary

At a meeting held today, the Adastria Co., Ltd. ("Adastria") Board of Directors resolved to acquire all outstanding shares ("Acquisition") of a company ("Target Company") scheduled to succeed the TODAY'S SPECIAL and GEORGE'S businesses of WELCOME Co., Ltd. via an absorption-type demerger, making said Target Company a subsidiary of Adastria.

This transaction will be conducted by having TODAY'S SPECIAL Co., Ltd., wholly owned subsidiary of WELCOME Co., Ltd., succeed the TODAY'S SPECIAL and GEORGE's businesses via absorption-type demerger, with Adastria then acquiring all shares of Target Company.

1. Reasons for Share Acquisition

Pursuing the mission of Play fashion!, Adastria endeavors to enrich lives and create happiness through fashion, extending the company's reach by adding new product categories. As one example, the sundries division in the lifestyle brand has grown to account for nearly 25% of sales over the past few years, driven mainly by niko and ... and studio CLIP brands. Through this transaction, the Company intends to expand business further by enhancing its product lineup in areas adjacent to sundries.

Since its founding, WELCOME Co., Ltd. has developed high-quality lifestyle businesses, creating businesses built around unique brand. Among those brands, TODAY'S SPECIAL and GEORGE'S are core presences that have continued since the very first days of WELCOME, and these brands have the potential for further growth. The acquisition described herein was agreed upon by both companies to expand the potential of these business further by leveraging Adastria infrastructure and development expertise.

Adastria and WELCOME share a common value in building better communities through lifestyle businesses such as fashion, design, and food. Under the new management structure, TODAY'S SPECIAL and GEORGE'S will aim for further growth for the next stage as members of the Adastria Group, which operates more than 30 multi-brands.

2. Overview of the Subsidiary to be Transferred