October 12, 2023

To Whom It May Concern,

Company name Adastria Co., Ltd. Representative Osamu Kimura, Representative Director and President (Securities code: 2685 TSE Prime Market) Itsuo Iwakoshi, Senior Executive Officer, General Inquiries Manager of Administration Division, Head of Corporate Planning Office (TEL:03-5466-2060)

Notice Concerning Additional Contribution to Performance-Based Stock Compensation

Plan for Directors and Acquisition of Additional Shares

Adastria Co., Ltd. (the "Company") today announced that the company has resolved (written resolution in lieu of a resolution of the Board of Directors) to make an additional contribution to the BIP Trust ("Trust") established in fiscal 2016 for the performance-linked stock compensation plan ("Plan") established for Company directors (excluding outside directors and non-residents of Japan). This additional contribution conforms to the provisions of Article 370 of the Companies Act and Article 24, Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. The Company also announced the acquisition of additional shares of Company stock, another subject of the aforementioned resolution.

See Notice Regarding Continuation and Partial Revision of Performance-Linked Stock Compensation Plan for Directors, published April 19, 2023, for an overview of the performance-linked compensation plan.

1. Additional Contribution and Acquisition of Additional Shares

The Company received approval to continue and partially revise the Plan at the 73rd General Meeting of Shareholders, held on May 25, 2023.

In continuing the Plan, the Company decided to acquire additional Company shares expected to be delivered during the extended trust period through the Trust, and to make an additional monetary contribution to secure funds for the acquisition of said shares in the Trust.

2. Overview of Additional Shares to be Acquired