April 17, 2024

(Translation)

To Whom It May Concern,

Company name

Adastria Co., Ltd.

Representative

Osamu Kimura, Representative Director and President

(Securities code: 2685 TSE Prime Market)

Inquiries

Itsuo Iwakoshi, Senior Executive Officer, General

Manager of Administration Division

(TEL: 03-5466-2060)

Notice Concerning Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation in Connection

With the Transition to a Company With an Audit and Supervisory Committee

At a meeting held today, the Adastria Co., Ltd. ("Adastria" or "Company") Board of Directors resolved to submit a proposal for Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation to the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held May 23, 2024.

  1. Purpose of Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
    As disclosed on February 16, 2024, the Company will transition to a company with an Audit Committee to improve corporate governance further by delegating authority for important business decisions from the Board of Directors to individual directors, speeding the pace of decision-making and strengthening the supervisory function of the Board of Directors.
    Therefore, the Company is preparing necessary changes for the transition, including new provisions concerning members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Audit and Supervisory Committee, the deletion, etc., of provisions regarding members of the Audit & Supervisory Board and the Audit & Supervisory Board, etc. Other changes include changes in the number of articles due to additions and deletions and integration of plain text.
  2. Details of Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
    The pages following provide details of the amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
  3. Schedule

Scheduled date of the general meeting of shareholders to amend the Articles of Incorporation May 23, 2024 (Thursday)

Scheduled effective date of the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

May 23, 2024 (Thursday)

End

(Underlined parts are amended.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

Article 4 (Method of Giving Public Notices)

Article 4 (Method of Giving Public Notices)

Public notices of the Company shall be given

Public notices of the Company shall be given

electronically. However, if electronic public

electronically. However, if electronic public

notices cannot be given due to an accident or

notices cannot be given due to an accident or

other unavoidable reason, public notices shall be

other unavoidable reason, public notices shall be

published in the Nihon Keizai Shimbun.

published in the Nihon Keizai Shimbun.

Article 5 (Organizational Bodies)

Article 5 (Organizational Bodies)

The Company shall have the following

The Company shall have the following

organizational bodies in addition to the General

organizational bodies in addition to the General

Meeting of Shareholders and the Directors:

Meeting of Shareholders and the Directors:

(1) Board of Directors;

(1) Board of Directors;

(2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members;

(2) Audit and Supervisory Committee;

(3) Audit & Supervisory Board; and

(Deleted)

(4) Accounting Auditor

(3) Accounting Auditor

Article 18 (Number of Directors)

Article 18 (Number of Directors)

The authorized number of Directors of the

The authorized number of Directors who are not

Company shall be not more than twelve (12).

Members of the Audit and Supervisory

Committee of the Company shall be not more

than twelve (12).

(New)

2 The authorized number of Directors who are

Members of the Audit and Supervisory

Committee of the Company (hereinafter referred

to as the "Members of the Audit and Supervisory

Committee") shall be not more than five (5).

Article 19 (Election of Directors)

Article 19 (Election of Directors)

The Directors of the Company shall be elected

The Directors of the Company shall be elected

by a resolution passed by a majority of the votes

separately for the Members of the Audit and

of the shareholders present at a General Meeting

Supervisory Committee and for the other

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

of Shareholders where the shareholders holding

Directors, by a resolution passed by a majority

at least one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of

of the votes of the shareholders present at a

shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting are

General Meeting of Shareholders where the

present.

shareholders holding at least one-third (1/3) of

the voting rights of shareholders entitled to vote

at the meeting are present.

2 (Omitted)

2 (Not amended)

Article 20 (Terms of Office of Directors)

Article 20 (Terms of Office of Directors)

The terms of office of Directors shall expire at

The terms of office of Directors shall expire at

the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting

the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Shareholders for the last fiscal year ending

of Shareholders for the last fiscal year ending

within one (1) year after their election.

within one (1) year after their election.

(New)

2 Notwithstanding the provision of the preceding

paragraph, the terms of office of the Members of

the Audit and Supervisory Committee shall

expire at the conclusion of the Ordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders for the last fiscal year

ending within two (2) years after their election.

(New)

3 The term of office of a Member of the Audit

and Supervisory Committee elected as a

substitute to fill a vacancy shall expire at the end

of the term of office of the retired Member of the

Audit and Supervisory Committee.

(New)

4 A resolution for the election of a substitute

Member of the Audit and Supervisory

Committee elected under Article 329, paragraph

3 of the Companies Act shall be valid until the

beginning of the Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders for the last fiscal year ending

within two (2) years after his/her election, unless

shortened by such resolution.

Article 21 (Representative Directors)

Article 21 (Representative Directors)

One or more Directors representing the

One or more Directors representing the

Company shall be elected by a resolution of the

Company shall be elected among the Directors

Board of Directors.

who are not Members of the Audit and

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

Supervisory Committeeby a resolution of the

Board of Directors.

Article 23 (Procedures for Convening Meeting

Article 23 (Procedures for Convening Meeting

of the Board of Directors)

of the Board of Directors)

Notice of a meeting of the Board of Directors

Notice of a meeting of the Board of Directors

shall be given to each Director and each Audit &

shall be given to each Director at least three (3)

Supervisory Board Memberat least three (3)

days prior to the date of the meeting. However,

days prior to the date of the meeting. However,

this period may be shortened if there is an urgent

this period may be shortened if there is an urgent

need to convene the meeting.

need to convene the meeting.

2 Subject to the unanimous consent of Directors

2 Subject to the unanimous consent of Directors,

and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, a

a meeting of the Board of Directors may be held

meeting of the Board of Directors may be held

without following the convening procedures.

without following the convening procedures.

(New)

Article 26 (Delegation of Business Execution

Decisions to Directors)

Pursuant to Article 399-13, paragraph 6 of the

Companies Act, the Company may, by a

resolution of the Board of Directors, delegate all

or part of the decisions on the execution of

important businesses (excluding the matters

listed in the items of paragraph 5 of the same

Article) to the Directors.

Article 26(Compensation, etc.)

Article 27(Compensation, etc.)

The compensation, bonuses and other financial

The compensation, bonuses and other financial

benefits of Directors received from the Company

benefits of Directors received from the Company

in consideration of the execution of their duties

in consideration of the execution of their duties

(hereinafter referred to as the "Compensation,

(hereinafter referred to as the "Compensation,

etc.") shall be determined by a resolution of a

etc.") shall be determined separately for the

General Meeting of Shareholders.

Members of the Audit and Supervisory

Committee and for the other Directorsby a

resolution of a General Meeting of Shareholders.

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

Article 27(Exemption of Directors From

Article 28(Exemption of Directors From

Liability)

Liability)

(Omitted)

(Not amended)

Chapter 5 Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Chapter 5 Audit and Supervisory Committee

and the Audit & Supervisory Board

Article 28 (Number of Audit & Supervisory

(Deleted)

Board Members)

The authorized number of Audit & Supervisory

Board Members of the Company shall be not

more than five (5).

Article 29 (Election of Audit & Supervisory

(Deleted)

Board Members)

The Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the

Company shall be elected by a resolution passed

by a majority of the votes of the shareholders

present at a General Meeting of Shareholders

where the shareholders holding at least one-third

(1/3) of the voting rights of shareholders entitled

to vote at the meeting are present.

Article 30 (Terms of Office of Audit &

(Deleted)

Supervisory Board Members)

The terms of office of Audit & Supervisory

Board Members shall expire at the conclusion of

the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

for the last fiscal year ending within four (4)

years after their election.

2 The term of office of an Audit & Supervisory

Board Member elected as a substitute to fill a

vacancy of an Audit & Supervisory Board

Member who retires before the end of his/her

term of office shall expire at the end of the term

of office of the retired Audit & Supervisory

Board Member.

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

Article 31(Procedures for Convening Meeting

Article 29(Procedures for Convening Meeting

of the Audit & Supervisory Board)

of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)

Notice of a meeting of the Audit & Supervisory

Notice of a meeting of the Audit and

Boardshall be given to each Audit &

Supervisory Committeeshall be given to each

Supervisory Board Memberat least three (3)

Member of the Audit and Supervisory

days prior to the date of the meeting. However,

Committeeat least three (3) days prior to the

this period may be shortened if there is an urgent

date of the meeting. However, this period may be

need to convene the meeting.

shortened if there is an urgent need to convene

the meeting.

2 Subject to the unanimous consent of Audit &

2 Subject to the unanimous consent of Members

Supervisory Board Members, a meeting of the

of the Audit and Supervisory Committee, a

Audit & Supervisory Boardmay be held without

meeting of the Audit and Supervisory

following the convening procedures.

Committeemay be held without following the

convening procedures.

(New)

Article 30 (Resolution of the Audit and

Supervisory Committee)

Resolutions of the Audit and Supervisory

Committee shall be adopted by a majority of the

Members of the Audit and Supervisory

Committee present at a meeting of the Audit and

Supervisory Committee where a majority of the

Members of the Audit and Supervisory

Committee entitled to vote in the resolution are

present.

Article 32(Rules of the Audit & Supervisory

Article 31(Rules of the Audit and Supervisory

Board

Committee)

Matters relating to the Audit & Supervisory

Matters relating to the Audit and Supervisory

Boardshall be governed by the Rules of the

Committeeshall be governed by the Rules of the

Audit & Supervisory Boardestablished by the

Audit and Supervisory Committeeestablished by

Audit & Supervisory Board, as well as by laws

the Audit and Supervisory Committee, as well as

and regulations and these Articles of

by laws and regulations and these Articles of

Incorporation.

Incorporation.

Article 33 (Compensation, etc.)

(Deleted)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

The Compensation, etc. of Audit & Supervisory

Board Members shall be determined by a

resolution of a General Meeting of Shareholders.

Article 34 (Exemption of Audit & Supervisory

(Deleted)

Board Members From Liability)

Pursuant to Article 426, paragraph 1 of the

Companies Act, the Company may, by a

resolution of the Board of Directors, exempt its

Audit & Supervisory Board Members (including

former Audit & Supervisory Board Members)

from their liability arising from their act

provided for in Article 423, paragraph 1 of the

Companies Act, to the extent permitted by laws

and regulations.

2 Pursuant to Article 427, paragraph 1 of the

Companies Act, the Company may enter into

agreements with its Audit & Supervisory Board

Members to limit their liability arising from their

act provided for in Article 423, paragraph 1 of

the Companies Act. However, the maximum

amount of liability under the agreements shall be

the amount provided for by laws and regulations.

Articles 35to40(Omitted)

Articles 32to37(Not amended)

(New)

(Supplementary Provisions)

To the extent permitted by laws and regulations,

the Company may, by a resolution of the Board

of Directors, exempt its Audit & Supervisory

Board Members (including former Audit &

Supervisory Board Members) from their liability

provided for in Article 423, paragraph 1 of the

Companies Act for their acts which were taken

prior to the conclusion of the 74th Ordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders.

2 The agreements to limit the liability of Audit &

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

Supervisory Board Members (including former

Audit & Supervisory Board Members) provided

for in Article 423, paragraph 1 of the Companies

Act for their acts which were taken prior to the

conclusion of the 74th Ordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders shall be governed by

Article 34, paragraph 2 of the Articles of

Incorporation before amendment which is to be

resolved at the said Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders.

