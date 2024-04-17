Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed Amendments

Article 31(Procedures for Convening Meeting Article 29(Procedures for Convening Meeting

of the Audit & Supervisory Board) of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)

Notice of a meeting of the Audit & Supervisory Notice of a meeting of the Audit and

Boardshall be given to each Audit & Supervisory Committeeshall be given to each

Supervisory Board Memberat least three (3) Member of the Audit and Supervisory

days prior to the date of the meeting. However, Committeeat least three (3) days prior to the

this period may be shortened if there is an urgent date of the meeting. However, this period may be

need to convene the meeting. shortened if there is an urgent need to convene

the meeting.

2 Subject to the unanimous consent of Audit & 2 Subject to the unanimous consent of Members

Supervisory Board Members, a meeting of the of the Audit and Supervisory Committee, a

Audit & Supervisory Boardmay be held without meeting of the Audit and Supervisory

following the convening procedures. Committeemay be held without following the

convening procedures.

(New) Article 30 (Resolution of the Audit and

Supervisory Committee)

Resolutions of the Audit and Supervisory

Committee shall be adopted by a majority of the

Members of the Audit and Supervisory

Committee present at a meeting of the Audit and

Supervisory Committee where a majority of the

Members of the Audit and Supervisory

Committee entitled to vote in the resolution are

present.

Article 32(Rules of the Audit & Supervisory Article 31(Rules of the Audit and Supervisory

Board Committee)

Matters relating to the Audit & Supervisory Matters relating to the Audit and Supervisory

Boardshall be governed by the Rules of the Committeeshall be governed by the Rules of the

Audit & Supervisory Boardestablished by the Audit and Supervisory Committeeestablished by

Audit & Supervisory Board, as well as by laws the Audit and Supervisory Committee, as well as

and regulations and these Articles of by laws and regulations and these Articles of