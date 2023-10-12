October 12, 2023

To Whom It May Concern,

Company name Adastria Co., Ltd. Representative Osamu Kimura, Representative Director and President (Securities code: 2685 TSE Prime Market) Itsuo Iwakoshi, Senior Executive Officer, General Inquiries Manager of Administration Division, Head of Corporate Planning Office (TEL:03-5466-2060)

Notice Concerning Waiver of Claims Against Consolidated Subsidiary

Adastria Co., Ltd. today announced that the company resolved to waive claims against consolidated subsidiary ADASTRIA eat Creations Co., Ltd. in accordance with Article 370 of the Companies Act and Article 24, Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation (written resolution in lieu of a resolution by the Board of Directors).

1. Overview of the Consolidated Subsidiary

(1) Name ADASTRIA eat Creations Co., Ltd. (2) Head office 2-21-1 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo (3) Representative liquidator Katsuya Jinno (4) Business lines Management and development of food service operations (no business activity at present) (5) Capital 10 million yen (6) Established October 31, 2017 (7) Net assets (1,589) million yen (8) Total assets 224 million yen (9) Major shareholders and Adastria Co., Ltd., 100% ownership ratios Equity relationship Adastria eat Creations Co., Ltd. is a consolidated subsidiary of Adastria Co., Ltd. Personal relationships An employee of Adastria Co., Ltd. serves as the representative liquidator of Adastria eat Creations Co., Relationship with (10) Adastria eat Creations Co., Ltd. has loans outstanding Adastria Co., Ltd. Business relationships to Adastria Co., Ltd. Adastria eat Creations Co., Ltd. is a consolidated Related party status subsidiary of Adastria Co., Ltd. and falls under the category of a related party.

2. Background Behind the Waiver of Claims

Adastria eat Creations Co., Ltd. was established as a consolidated subsidiary of Adastria Co., Ltd. in October 2017. The Adastria Group is currently reviewing its business structure for further growth in the restaurant business. As part of this review, Adastria eat Creations restaurants will be closed beginning in June 2023 and the company will be liquidated. As part of the liquidation proceedings, Adasitria Co., Ltd. has resolved to waive its claims against Adastria eat Creations Co., Ltd.