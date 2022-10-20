Adastria : Notice of Capital Increase of Mainland China Subsidiary (Specified Subsidiary)
October 19, 2022
Adastria Co., Ltd.
Osamu Kimura,
Representative Director and President
2685
TSE Prime Market
Itsuo Iwakoshi,
Senior Executive Officer,
Head of Corporate Planning Office
+81-(0) 3 -5466-2060
Notice of Capital Increase of Mainland China Subsidiary (Specified Subsidiary)
The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved at a meeting held October 19, 2022 that Adastria (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, will increase its capital and the Company will underwrite the entire amount of the capital increase.
1．Purpose of Capital Increase
In its medium-term management plan published on 13 April 2022, the Company stated that it would continue to invest in its growth strategy in Mainland China, aiming to achieve sales of JPY 20 billion in the medium term.
The purpose of the capital increase is to secure investment funds for the execution of this growth strategy and to strengthen the company's financial base by increasing equity capital.
