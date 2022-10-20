Adastria : Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary in Overseas

Translation

October 19, 2022 To Whom It May Concern, Company name: Adastria Co., Ltd. Representative: Osamu Kimura, Representative Director and President Stock code: 2685 Listing: TSE Prime Market Contact: Itsuo Iwakoshi, Senior Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Planning Office TEL: +81-(0) 3 -5466-2060

Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary in Overseas

The Company announced that has established an overseas subsidiary at a meeting of the Board of Directors held October 19, 2022.

1. Reason for the establishment of overseas subsidiary

We have positioned overseas business as one of our key growth strategies in our medium-term management plan. Southeast Asia is a priority area with a large young population and the apparel market is expected to grow in the future. We will establish a new company in Thailand, where fashion consumption is particularly active, and launch our main brand "niko and ..." tailored to local customers. After established a business in Thailand, we will expand our business to countries in and around Southeast Asia.

2. Overview of the subsidiary