Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Adastria Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2685   JP3856000009

ADASTRIA CO., LTD.

(2685)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-25 am EDT
2700.00 JPY   +0.75%
05:02aAdastria : Notice of the structure of the Board of Directors and the Executive Officers
PU
05/08Adastria's Sales Rise Faster in April
MT
05/02Adastria : Monthly sales figures has been released.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adastria : Notice of the structure of the Board of Directors and the Executive Officers

05/25/2023 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Company hereby announces that our Board of Directors has passed a resolution of the following new Directors structure at a meeting held today , and we would like to inform you of it together with the Executive Officers system.

1．Directors Structure (May 25, 2023)

2．Executive Officers (March 1, 2023)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Adastria Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 09:00:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
05:02aAdastria : Notice of the structure of the Board of Directors and the Executive Officers
PU
05/08Adastria's Sales Rise Faster in April
MT
05/02Adastria : Monthly sales figures has been released.
PU
05/02Adastria Co., Ltd. Announces Sales Results for the Month Ended April 2023
CI
04/11Japanese Influential and Future-Facing Fashion Company, Adastria Extend their Bambuser ..
AQ
04/05Adastria's Attributable Profit Soars 53% in Fiscal 2023, Shares Fall 6%
MT
04/05Adastria's Sales Growth Slows in March; Shares Fall 5%
MT
04/04Adastria : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28..
PU
04/04Adastria : FY2023/02 Full Term Presentation Material
PU
04/04Adastria : Summary of Consolidated Financial Reasults for FY2023/02 has been posted.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 241 B 1 730 M 1 730 M
Net income 2023 8 572 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
Net cash 2023 13 439 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 122 B 874 M 874 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 196
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Adastria Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 680,00 JPY
Average target price 3 008,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osamu Kimura President & Representative Director
Michio Fukuda Chairman
Hideki Kurashige Independent Outside Director
Tadamitsu Matsui Independent Outside Director
Satoshi Akutsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADASTRIA CO., LTD.14.29%874
INDITEX23.82%104 183
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.27.78%75 868
KERING7.99%69 248
ROSS STORES, INC.-12.59%34 848
HENNES & MAURITZ AB28.12%22 045
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer