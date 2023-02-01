Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Adastria Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2685   JP3856000009

ADASTRIA CO., LTD.

(2685)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-07 am EDT
2208.00 JPY   -0.14%
02:52aAdastria : FY2023/02 1H Presentation Material
PU
02:42aAdastria : FY2023/02 1H Presentation Material has been posted.
PU
02:42aAdastria : Summary of Consolidated Financial Reasults for FY2023/02 1H has been posted.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adastria : Summary of Consolidated Financial Reasults for FY2023/02 1H has been posted.

10/07/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

(Six Months Ended August 31, 2022)

[Japanese GAAP]

October 7, 2022

Company name:

Adastria Co., Ltd.

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

2685

URL: https://www.adastria.co.jp

Representative:

Osamu Kimura, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Itsuo Iwakoshi, Senior Executive Officer,

Head of Corporate Planning Office

Tel: +81-3-5466-2060

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:

October 14, 2022

Scheduled date of payment of dividend:

October 24, 2022

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes (for investors)

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on October 7, 2022 at 15:30 (GMT +9).

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 - August 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (cumulative)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net income

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to owners

of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022

112,578

21.6

5,570

781.6

6,157

296.5

3,893

767.3

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021

92,611

16.3

631

-

1,552

-

448

-

Note: Comprehensive income

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022:

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021:

5,472 million yen (up 774.4%)

625 million yen (-%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022

85.96

-

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021

9.93

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of Aug. 31, 2022

108,451

59,333

53.4

As of Feb. 28, 2022

97,957

54,963

55.1

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of Aug. 31, 2022: 57,952 million yen

As of Feb. 28, 2022:

53,963 million yen

Note: At the end of the previous fiscal year, the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination was finalized, and, for the fiscal year ended February 2022, the initial allocation of acquisition costs due to the provisional finalization of accounting treatment was significantly revised. The reported amounts reflect these changes.

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2022

-

25.00

-

30.00

55.00

Fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2023

-

25.00

Fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2023 (forecast)

-

30.00

55.00

Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net income attributable

Net income per

to owners of the parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

230,000

14.1

10,000

52.3

10,000

22.5

6,300

28.1

139.23

Note: Revision to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None

Newly added: -

Excluded: -

  1. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: Yes
    3. Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None

Note: Please refer to the section "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, ( 4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 10 for further information.

  1. Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of Aug. 31, 2022:

48,800,000 shares

As of Feb. 28, 2022:

48,800,000 shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of Aug. 31, 2022:

3,448,795 shares

As of Feb. 28, 2022:

3,552,459 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022:

45,294,805 shares

Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021:

45,212,230 shares

Note 1: The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements in this report are based on currently available information and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of factors. Please refer to the section "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 4 regarding preconditions or other related matters for the forecast shown above.

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 2Q Financial Results for February 2023 Fiscal Year

Contents of Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

2

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position

3

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements

4

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

5

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

5

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

7

(3)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

9

(4)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

10

Going Concern Assumption

10

Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

10

Changes in the Scope of Consolidation or Application of the Equity Method

10

Changes in Accounting Policies

10

Segment Information

11

Business Combinations

12

3. Supplementary Information

13

(1)

Sales for Brands and Regions

13

(2)

Sales for Merchandise Categories

13

(3)

Number of Stores

14

- 1 -

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 2Q Financial Results for February 2023 Fiscal Year

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

Consolidated results

(Million yen)

First six months of FY2/22

First six months of FY2/23

YoY change

YoY change

(Mar. 1, 2021 - Aug. 31, 2021)

(Mar. 1, 2022 - Aug. 31, 2022)

(Amount)

(%)

Net sales

92,611

112,578

19,967

21.6%

Operating profit

631

5,570

4,938

781.6%

Ordinary profit

1,552

6,157

4,604

296.5%

Net income attributable

448

3,893

3,444

767.3%

to owners of the parent

During the first half (March 1 - August 31, 2022) of the current fiscal year, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic stabilized in the first quarter and restrictions on the movement of people were eased there more outings and normalization of personal consumption. However, the number of customers briefly declined because of an increase in the number of Omicron cases that started in July. Supply chain disruptions caused by lockdowns in Shanghai in May and June also had a negative effect on sales. In addition, the economic outlook remained uncertain due to the rapid depreciation of the yen and soaring resource and energy prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The Adastria Group is taking numerous actions based on the following growth strategies in its medium-term management plan.

Growth Strategy Ⅰ Multi-Brand,Multi-Category

Grouping of brands according to roles for improved

profitability and growth

Growth Strategy IⅠ Digital Customer Interactions and Services

Accelerate growth of our EC site and create a fun EC

community

Growth Strategy ⅠII

Glocal

Develop models in Mainland China and cultivate

Southeast Asia

Growth Strategy ⅠV

New Business

Establish a food and beverage business and create new

appeal

Consolidated net sales increased 21.6% year-on-year to 112,578 million yen, operating profit increased 781.6% to 5,570 million yen, ordinary profit increased 296.5% to 6,157 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 767.3% to 3,893 million yen.

As a result of Zetton, Inc. becoming a consolidated subsidiary in February 2022, Adastria is reporting the Apparel and Sundry Goods-related Business and Other (Food and Beverage Business) as separate business segments beginning with the current fiscal year.

Domestic sales in the Apparel and Sundry Goods-related business segment were supported by the continuation of the easing of restrictions on store operations, as well as by strong sales of spring and summer products due to favorable weather, product development in response to increased demand for outings after the easing of pandemic restrictions, and promotional measures such as TV commercials and point redemption. As a result, sales were up 15.7% year-on-year.

In the Other segment, sales increased due to the acquisition of Zetton, Inc., which operates a food and beverage business in line with Adastria's growth strategy.

As a part of our digital strategy, TV commercials and other initiatives were used to attract customers and increase awareness of Adastria's "Dot ST" e-commerce website. As a result, number of members of this website increased to 14.5 million, 900,000 more than at the end of the previous fiscal year. E-commerce sales increased 3.3% year-on-year as pace of sales growth was held down by the recovery demand for buying items at physical stores.

In Mainland China, sales were down 22.3% year-on-year because of lockdowns in response to the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant. Sales increased 5.0% in Hong Kong as a second quarter recovery and the addition of a new store offset the impact of pandemic restrictions in the first qu arter. In Taiwan, sales were up 48.4% due to the success of a new brand. In the United States, sales rose 53.2% because of very strong demand for luxury

- 2 -

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 2Q Financial Results for February 2023 Fiscal Year

goods and a big increase in e-commerce sales. As a result, total overseas sales were up 27.4% and the o verseas business was profitable in the first half. All overseas sales information is based on conversions to yen of sales in local currencies.

Although the depreciation of the yen and rising raw material price continues, the gross profit margin of the Apparel and Sundry Goods-related Business was basically unchanged from the same period in the previous fiscal year because we are supplying products at the right times, prices and volumes, holding down discount sales, and increasing the added value of our products. In addition, as the share of the food and beverage business increased due to the acquisition of Zetton, Inc. which is now a consolidated subsidiary, the gross profit margin increased 1.0 percentage point from one year earlier to 55.8%.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses, personnel expenses, and store leasing expenses, which had been held down due to store closures and shortened business hours in the previous fiscal year, increased. But sales recovered and business operations became more efficient. As a result, the SG&A to sales ratio improved by 3.3 percentage points from one year earlier to 50.8%, and operating profit significantly improved.

In addition, non-operating income included a subsidy of 182 million yen related to shortened operating hours caused by the pandemic and employment adjustment subsidies of 37 million yen as well as a foreign exchange gains of 460 million yen. On the other hand, a loss on valuation of derivatives of 106 million yen related to the withdrawal from the South Korean business was recorded as non-operating expenses.

Business segment performance was as follows.

1) Apparel and Sundry Goods-related Business

As a result of the above, sales were 107,610 million yen and segment profit was 5,869 million yen.

7 stores were added to this business because OPEN AND NATURAL Inc. became a consolidated subsidiary in the first quarter. In addition, we opened 39 stores (including 9 overseas) and closed 38 stores (including 3 overseas), resulting in a total of 1,431 stores (including 79 overseas) at the end of the first half of the current fiscal year.

2) Other (Food and Beverage Business)

Sales were 4,985 million yen and segment profit was 288 million yen.

The number of stores at the end of the first half was 78, a result of the increase of 73 stores due to the acquisition of Zetton, Inc. at the end of the previous fiscal year and opening of 3 stores and closing of 3 stores.

  1. Explanation of Financial Position 1) Balance sheet position

Total assets increased 10,493 million yen from as of February 28, 2022 to 108,451 million yen as of August 31, 2022. There were increases of 2,394 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, 2,290 million yen in inventories, 5,078 million yen in other, net under property, plant and equipment, partly because of right -of-use assets, etc., resulting from the application of the new lease accounting standard (ASC No. 842), etc., by the U.S. subsidiary, and 551 million yen in goodwill.

Liabilities increased 6,123 million yen to 49,117 million yen. The provision of point card certificates decreased by 1,609 million yen due to the application of the accounting standard for revenue recognition, but there were increases of 2,454 million yen in notes and accounts payable-trade, 2,341 million yen in other under current liabilities, including contract liabilities arising from the adoption of the revenue recognition accounting standard and lease liabilities resulting from the application of the new lease accounting standard (ASC No. 842) by the U.S. subsidiary, etc., and 3,149 million yen in other under non-current liabilities, including lease liabilities resulting from the application of the new lease accounting standard (ASC No. 842) by the U.S. subsidiary, etc.

Net assets increased 4,370 million yen to 59,333 million yen. This was mainly due to increases of 2,348 million yen in retained earnings, 684 million yen in deferred gains or losses on hedges and 526 million yen in foreign

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adastria Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
02:52aAdastria : FY2023/02 1H Presentation Material
PU
02:42aAdastria : FY2023/02 1H Presentation Material has been posted.
PU
02:42aAdastria : Summary of Consolidated Financial Reasults for FY2023/02 1H has been posted.
PU
02:42aAdastria : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal ..
PU
10/05Adastria's Sales Growth Softens due to Typhoon in September
MT
10/04Adastria : Monthly sales figures has been released.
PU
09/21Forever 21 to re-enter Japan apparel market, go online at first
AQ
09/21Adastria : FOREVER21 is back to Japan in spring 2023! Adastria signs agreement as partner ..
PU
09/02Adastria : Monthly sales figures has been released.
PU
09/02Adastria Co., Ltd. Announces Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended August ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 233 B 1 608 M 1 608 M
Net income 2023 7 352 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
Net cash 2023 13 109 M 90,6 M 90,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 2,47%
Capitalization 100 B 692 M 692 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 196
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Adastria Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADASTRIA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2 211,00 JPY
Average target price 2 676,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osamu Kimura President & Representative Director
Michio Fukuda Chairman
Hideki Kurashige Independent Outside Director
Tadamitsu Matsui Independent Outside Director
Satoshi Akutsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADASTRIA CO., LTD.36.82%692
INDITEX-23.80%66 485
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.20.32%56 283
KERING-35.49%55 065
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.40%30 625
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-39.91%17 449