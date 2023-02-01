Adastria : Summary of Consolidated Financial Reasults for FY2023/02 1H has been posted.

Osamu Kimura, Representative Director and President
Contact:
Itsuo Iwakoshi, Senior Executive Officer,
Head of Corporate Planning Office
Tel: +81-3-5466-2060
Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:
October 14, 2022
Scheduled date of payment of dividend:
October 24, 2022
Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes (for investors)
Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on October 7, 2022 at 15:30 (GMT +9).
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 - August 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated results of operations (cumulative)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net income
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
attributable to owners
of the parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022
112,578
21.6
5,570
781.6
6,157
296.5
3,893
767.3
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021
92,611
16.3
631
-
1,552
-
448
-
Note: Comprehensive income
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022:
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021:
5,472 million yen (up 774.4%)
625 million yen (-%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022
85.96
-
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021
9.93
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of Aug. 31, 2022
108,451
59,333
53.4
As of Feb. 28, 2022
97,957
54,963
55.1
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of Aug. 31, 2022: 57,952 million yen
As of Feb. 28, 2022:
53,963 million yen
Note: At the end of the previous fiscal year, the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination was finalized, and, for the fiscal year ended February 2022, the initial allocation of acquisition costs due to the provisional finalization of accounting treatment was significantly revised. The reported amounts reflect these changes.
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2022
-
25.00
-
30.00
55.00
Fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2023
-
25.00
Fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2023 (forecast)
-
30.00
55.00
Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net income attributable
Net income per
to owners of the parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
230,000
14.1
10,000
52.3
10,000
22.5
6,300
28.1
139.23
Note: Revision to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Newly added: -
Excluded: -
Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: Yes
Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
Restatements: None
Note: Please refer to the section "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, ( 4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 10 for further information.
Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of Aug. 31, 2022:
48,800,000 shares
As of Feb. 28, 2022:
48,800,000 shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of Aug. 31, 2022:
3,448,795 shares
As of Feb. 28, 2022:
3,552,459 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2022:
45,294,805 shares
Six months ended Aug. 31, 2021:
45,212,230 shares
Note 1: The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements in this report are based on currently available information and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of factors. Please refer to the section "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 4 regarding preconditions or other related matters for the forecast shown above.
Contents of Attachments
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
2
(1)
Explanation of Results of Operations
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements
4
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
5
(1)
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
5
(2)
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
7
(3)
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
9
(4)
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
10
Going Concern Assumption
10
Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
10
Changes in the Scope of Consolidation or Application of the Equity Method
10
Changes in Accounting Policies
10
Segment Information
11
Business Combinations
12
3. Supplementary Information
13
(1)
Sales for Brands and Regions
13
(2)
Sales for Merchandise Categories
13
(3)
Number of Stores
14
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
(1) Explanation of Results of Operations
Consolidated results
(Million yen)
First six months of FY2/22
First six months of FY2/23
YoY change
YoY change
(Mar. 1, 2021 - Aug. 31, 2021)
(Mar. 1, 2022 - Aug. 31, 2022)
(Amount)
(%)
Net sales
92,611
112,578
19,967
21.6%
Operating profit
631
5,570
4,938
781.6%
Ordinary profit
1,552
6,157
4,604
296.5%
Net income attributable
448
3,893
3,444
767.3%
to owners of the parent
During the first half (March 1 - August 31, 2022) of the current fiscal year, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic stabilized in the first quarter and restrictions on the movement of people were eased there more outings and normalization of personal consumption. However, the number of customers briefly declined because of an increase in the number of Omicron cases that started in July. Supply chain disruptions caused by lockdowns in Shanghai in May and June also had a negative effect on sales. In addition, the economic outlook remained uncertain due to the rapid depreciation of the yen and soaring resource and energy prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The Adastria Group is taking numerous actions based on the following growth strategies in its medium-term management plan.
Growth Strategy Ⅰ Multi-Brand,Multi-Category
Grouping of brands according to roles for improved
profitability and growth
Growth Strategy IⅠ Digital Customer Interactions and Services
Accelerate growth of our EC site and create a fun EC
community
Growth Strategy ⅠII
Glocal
Develop models in Mainland China and cultivate
Southeast Asia
Growth Strategy ⅠV
New Business
Establish a food and beverage business and create new
appeal
Consolidated net sales increased 21.6% year-on-year to 112,578 million yen, operating profit increased 781.6% to 5,570 million yen, ordinary profit increased 296.5% to 6,157 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 767.3% to 3,893 million yen.
As a result of Zetton, Inc. becoming a consolidated subsidiary in February 2022, Adastria is reporting the Apparel and Sundry Goods-related Business and Other (Food and Beverage Business) as separate business segments beginning with the current fiscal year.
Domestic sales in the Apparel and Sundry Goods-related business segment were supported by the continuation of the easing of restrictions on store operations, as well as by strong sales of spring and summer products due to favorable weather, product development in response to increased demand for outings after the easing of pandemic restrictions, and promotional measures such as TV commercials and point redemption. As a result, sales were up 15.7% year-on-year.
In the Other segment, sales increased due to the acquisition of Zetton, Inc., which operates a food and beverage business in line with Adastria's growth strategy.
As a part of our digital strategy, TV commercials and other initiatives were used to attract customers and increase awareness of Adastria's "Dot ST" e-commerce website. As a result, number of members of this website increased to 14.5 million, 900,000 more than at the end of the previous fiscal year. E-commerce sales increased 3.3% year-on-year as pace of sales growth was held down by the recovery demand for buying items at physical stores.
In Mainland China, sales were down 22.3% year-on-year because of lockdowns in response to the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant. Sales increased 5.0% in Hong Kong as a second quarter recovery and the addition of a new store offset the impact of pandemic restrictions in the first qu arter. In Taiwan, sales were up 48.4% due to the success of a new brand. In the United States, sales rose 53.2% because of very strong demand for luxury
goods and a big increase in e-commerce sales. As a result, total overseas sales were up 27.4% and the o verseas business was profitable in the first half. All overseas sales information is based on conversions to yen of sales in local currencies.
Although the depreciation of the yen and rising raw material price continues, the gross profit margin of the Apparel and Sundry Goods-related Business was basically unchanged from the same period in the previous fiscal year because we are supplying products at the right times, prices and volumes, holding down discount sales, and increasing the added value of our products. In addition, as the share of the food and beverage business increased due to the acquisition of Zetton, Inc. which is now a consolidated subsidiary, the gross profit margin increased 1.0 percentage point from one year earlier to 55.8%.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses, personnel expenses, and store leasing expenses, which had been held down due to store closures and shortened business hours in the previous fiscal year, increased. But sales recovered and business operations became more efficient. As a result, the SG&A to sales ratio improved by 3.3 percentage points from one year earlier to 50.8%, and operating profit significantly improved.
In addition, non-operating income included a subsidy of 182 million yen related to shortened operating hours caused by the pandemic and employment adjustment subsidies of 37 million yen as well as a foreign exchange gains of 460 million yen. On the other hand, a loss on valuation of derivatives of 106 million yen related to the withdrawal from the South Korean business was recorded as non-operating expenses.
Business segment performance was as follows.
1) Apparel and Sundry Goods-related Business
As a result of the above, sales were 107,610 million yen and segment profit was 5,869 million yen.
7 stores were added to this business because OPEN AND NATURAL Inc. became a consolidated subsidiary in the first quarter. In addition, we opened 39 stores (including 9 overseas) and closed 38 stores (including 3 overseas), resulting in a total of 1,431 stores (including 79 overseas) at the end of the first half of the current fiscal year.
2) Other (Food and Beverage Business)
Sales were 4,985 million yen and segment profit was 288 million yen.
The number of stores at the end of the first half was 78, a result of the increase of 73 stores due to the acquisition of Zetton, Inc. at the end of the previous fiscal year and opening of 3 stores and closing of 3 stores.
Explanation of Financial Position 1) Balance sheet position
Total assets increased 10,493 million yen from as of February 28, 2022 to 108,451 million yen as of August 31, 2022. There were increases of 2,394 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, 2,290 million yen in inventories, 5,078 million yen in other, net under property, plant and equipment, partly because of right -of-use assets, etc., resulting from the application of the new lease accounting standard (ASC No. 842), etc., by the U.S. subsidiary, and 551 million yen in goodwill.
Liabilities increased 6,123 million yen to 49,117 million yen. The provision of point card certificates decreased by 1,609 million yen due to the application of the accounting standard for revenue recognition, but there were increases of 2,454 million yen in notes and accounts payable-trade, 2,341 million yen in other under current liabilities, including contract liabilities arising from the adoption of the revenue recognition accounting standard and lease liabilities resulting from the application of the new lease accounting standard (ASC No. 842) by the U.S. subsidiary, etc., and 3,149 million yen in other under non-current liabilities, including lease liabilities resulting from the application of the new lease accounting standard (ASC No. 842) by the U.S. subsidiary, etc.
Net assets increased 4,370 million yen to 59,333 million yen. This was mainly due to increases of 2,348 million yen in retained earnings, 684 million yen in deferred gains or losses on hedges and 526 million yen in foreign
