Adastria : Summary of Consolidated Financial Reasults for FY2023/02 1H has been posted.

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 2Q Financial Results for February 2023 Fiscal Year

goods and a big increase in e-commerce sales. As a result, total overseas sales were up 27.4% and the o verseas business was profitable in the first half. All overseas sales information is based on conversions to yen of sales in local currencies.

Although the depreciation of the yen and rising raw material price continues, the gross profit margin of the Apparel and Sundry Goods-related Business was basically unchanged from the same period in the previous fiscal year because we are supplying products at the right times, prices and volumes, holding down discount sales, and increasing the added value of our products. In addition, as the share of the food and beverage business increased due to the acquisition of Zetton, Inc. which is now a consolidated subsidiary, the gross profit margin increased 1.0 percentage point from one year earlier to 55.8%.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses, personnel expenses, and store leasing expenses, which had been held down due to store closures and shortened business hours in the previous fiscal year, increased. But sales recovered and business operations became more efficient. As a result, the SG&A to sales ratio improved by 3.3 percentage points from one year earlier to 50.8%, and operating profit significantly improved.

In addition, non-operating income included a subsidy of 182 million yen related to shortened operating hours caused by the pandemic and employment adjustment subsidies of 37 million yen as well as a foreign exchange gains of 460 million yen. On the other hand, a loss on valuation of derivatives of 106 million yen related to the withdrawal from the South Korean business was recorded as non-operating expenses.

Business segment performance was as follows.

1) Apparel and Sundry Goods-related Business

As a result of the above, sales were 107,610 million yen and segment profit was 5,869 million yen.

7 stores were added to this business because OPEN AND NATURAL Inc. became a consolidated subsidiary in the first quarter. In addition, we opened 39 stores (including 9 overseas) and closed 38 stores (including 3 overseas), resulting in a total of 1,431 stores (including 79 overseas) at the end of the first half of the current fiscal year.

2) Other (Food and Beverage Business)

Sales were 4,985 million yen and segment profit was 288 million yen.

The number of stores at the end of the first half was 78, a result of the increase of 73 stores due to the acquisition of Zetton, Inc. at the end of the previous fiscal year and opening of 3 stores and closing of 3 stores.

Explanation of Financial Position 1) Balance sheet position

Total assets increased 10,493 million yen from as of February 28, 2022 to 108,451 million yen as of August 31, 2022. There were increases of 2,394 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, 2,290 million yen in inventories, 5,078 million yen in other, net under property, plant and equipment, partly because of right -of-use assets, etc., resulting from the application of the new lease accounting standard (ASC No. 842), etc., by the U.S. subsidiary, and 551 million yen in goodwill.

Liabilities increased 6,123 million yen to 49,117 million yen. The provision of point card certificates decreased by 1,609 million yen due to the application of the accounting standard for revenue recognition, but there were increases of 2,454 million yen in notes and accounts payable-trade, 2,341 million yen in other under current liabilities, including contract liabilities arising from the adoption of the revenue recognition accounting standard and lease liabilities resulting from the application of the new lease accounting standard (ASC No. 842) by the U.S. subsidiary, etc., and 3,149 million yen in other under non-current liabilities, including lease liabilities resulting from the application of the new lease accounting standard (ASC No. 842) by the U.S. subsidiary, etc.

Net assets increased 4,370 million yen to 59,333 million yen. This was mainly due to increases of 2,348 million yen in retained earnings, 684 million yen in deferred gains or losses on hedges and 526 million yen in foreign