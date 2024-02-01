Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024
(Three Months Ended May 31, 2023)
[Japanese GAAP]
June 30, 2023
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 - May 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated results of operations (cumulative)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net income
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
attributable to
owners of the parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months ended May 31, 2023
68,478
18.1
6,278
37.2
6,349
28.9
4,464
34.7
Three months ended May 31, 2022
58,006
25.0
4,574
632.1
4,926
412.5
3,313
-
Note: Comprehensive income
Three months ended May 31, 2023:
4,799 million yen
(up 20.3%)
Three months ended May 31, 2022:
3,988 million yen
(up 846.2%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended May 31, 2023
98.41
-
Three months ended May 31, 2022
73.24
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of May 31, 2023
119,070
64,213
52.8
As of Feb. 28, 2023
111,392
60,762
53.3
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of May 31, 2023: 62,891 million yen
As of Feb. 28, 2023:
59,407 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2023
-
25.00
-
35.00
60.00
Fiscal year ending Feb. 29, 2024
-
Fiscal year ending Feb. 29, 2024 (forecast)
30.00
-
35.00
65.00
Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 - February 29, 2024)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net income attributable
Net income
to owners of the parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
260,000
7.2
14,000
21.6
14,000
16.4
9,400
24.7
207.27
Note: Revision to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None
* Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Newly added: -
Excluded: -
- Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
- Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
- Restatements: None
Note: Please refer to the section "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 8 for further information.
- Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
- Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2023:
48,800,000 shares
As of Feb. 28, 2023:
48,800,000 shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of May 31, 2023:
3,371,138 shares
As of Feb. 28, 2023:
3,449,391 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended May 31, 2023:
45,363,497 shares
Three months ended May 31, 2022:
45,244,312 shares
Note 1: The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements in this report are based on currently available information and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of factors. Please refer to th e section "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 3 regarding preconditions or other related matters for the forecast shown above.
Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 1Q Financial Results for February 2024 Fiscal Year
Contents of Attachments
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
2
(1)
Explanation of Results of Operations
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements
3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
4
(1)
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
4
(2)
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
6
(3)
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
8
Going Concern Assumption
8
Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
8
Changes in Accounting Policies
8
Additional Information
8
Segment Information
8
3. Supplementary Information
10
(1)
Sales for Brands and Regions
10
(2)
Sales for Merchandise Categories
10
(3)
Number of Stores
11
Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 1Q Financial Results for February 2024 Fiscal Year
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
(1) Explanation of Results of Operations
Consolidated results
(Million yen)
First three months of FY2/23
First three months of FY2/24
YoY change
YoY change
(Mar. 1, 2022 - May 31, 2022)
(Mar. 1, 2023 - May 31, 2023)
(Amount)
(%)
Net sales
58,006
68,478
10,471
18.1
Operating profit
4,574
6,278
1,703
37.2
Ordinary profit
4,926
6,349
1,422
28.9
Net income attributable
3,313
4,464
1,150
34.7
to owners of the parent
Economic and social activity in Japan continued to return to normal during the first quarter (March 1 - May 31, 2023) as most pandemic restrictions ended and foreigners are now allowed to visit Japan. As a result, consumer spending is recovering slowly. The outlook for the economy is still uncertain because of the prolonged Ukraine conflict, high prices of resources and energy, foreign exchange rate volatility, worldwide inflation and other reasons. However, the desire of consumers to buy apparel and other fashion products is strong.
The Adastria Group announced a medium-term management plan on April 13, 2022 with the following strategies for growth and is taking numerous actions to accomplish these goals.
Growth Strategy Ⅰ Multi-Brand,Multi-Category
Grouping of brands according to roles for improved
profitability and growth
Growth Strategy IⅠ
Digital Customer Interactions and Services
Accelerate growth of our EC site and create a fun EC
community
Growth Strategy ⅠII
Glocal
Develop models in Mainland China and cultivate
Southeast Asia
Growth Strategy ⅠV
New Business
Establish a food and beverage business and create new
appeal
Consolidated net sales increased 18.1% year-on-year to 68,478 million yen, operating profit increased 37.2% to 6,278 million yen, ordinary profit increased 28.9% to 6,349 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 34.7% to 4,464 million yen.
In the Apparel and Sundry Goods-related business, sales in Japan were up 16.9% from one year earlier. Sales benefited from the increasing demand for clothing for outings, warm weather and strong sales of casual apparel. Merchandise that reflects current trends, the successful addition of several hit products, TV commercials and promotional activities such as loyalty points also contributed to sales growth.
As part of our digital strategy, there are many promotional activities that link the Adastria "Dot ST" e-commerce website with physical stores. Activities include adding merchandise of other companies to enlarge the lineup of products. As a result, the number of members of "Dot ST" is now 16 million, 0.5 million more than at the end of the previous fiscal year. E-commerce sales increased 19.6% in part because subsidiary BUZZWIT Co., Ltd., which operates an e-commerce business, acquired OPEN AND NATURAL Inc., a children's clothing e-commerce company that is now a consolidated subsidiary.
In Mainland China, sales increased 32.3% because of the smaller negative effects of the pandemic compared with the first quarter of the previous fiscal year and sales at stores opened during the previous fiscal year. In Taiwan, sales increased 28.7% because of higher existing store sales and the continuation of store openings that use the multi-brand strategy. In the United States, sales rose 21.7% because of strong wholesale sales. In Hong Kong, sales were up 34.0% from the low level of one year earlier caused by the pandemic. As a result, total overseas sales were up 27.3%. All overseas sales information is based on conversions to yen of sales in local currencies.
In the Other segment (the food and beverage business), the economic climate is challenging because of the high cost of raw materials and utilities, the labor shortage and other adversities. Despite these challen ges, sales increased due to a slow recovery in the number of customers.
Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 1Q Financial Results for February 2024 Fiscal Year
The yen's depreciation and high cost of raw materials continued to have a negative effect on earnings. There were measures to control inventories by supplying merchandise at the right times, prices and volumes, limit sales of merchandise at discounts, and supply fashions with even more added value. In addition, prices were revised to maintain the proper balance between prices and the value of merchandise. Profitability improved in the o verseas business too. Overall, the gross profit margin in the Apparel and Sundry Goods -related business segment was slightly lower than in the first quarter of the previous business. In the Other segment (the food and beverage business), the gross profit margin declined mainly because of the high cost of raw materials. As a result, the gross profit margin decreased 0.3 percentage point from one year earlier to 57.1%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased mainly because of higher salaries an d other benefits for employees and increases in personnel expenses, store leasing expenses, cargo transport expenses and other items along with sales growth. However, due to the increase in sales, the SG&A to sales ratio improved by 1.6 percentage points from one year earlier to 47.9% and operating profit significantly increased by 37.2%.
Non-operating income includes foreign exchange gains of 61 million yen and there was an extraordinary loss of 35 million yen for the impairment of store assets.
Business segment performance was as follows.
1) Apparel and Sundry Goods-related Business
As a result of the activities in this business explained earlier, sales were 65,812 million yen and segment profit was 6,576 million yen.
We opened 40 stores (including 6 overseas) and closed 6 stores (including 1 overseas), resulting in a total of 1,469 stores (including 100 overseas) at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year.
2) Other (Food and Beverage Business)
Sales were 2,680 million yen and segment loss was 227 million yen.
The number of stores at the end of the first quarter was 74, a result of opening of 1 store and closing of 1 store.
(2) Explanation of Financial Position
Total assets increased 7,678 million yen from as of February 28, 2023 to 119,070 million yen as of May 31, 2023. There were increases of 438 million yen in cash and deposits, 5,022 million yen in notes and accounts receivable - trade, and 704 million yen in store interior equipment, net.
Liabilities increased 4,228 million yen to 54,857 million yen. There were increases of 2,154 million yen in short- term borrowings and 2,207 million yen in accounts payable-other.
Net assets increased 3,450 million yen to 64,213 million yen. This was mainly due to increases of 2,866 million yen in retained earnings and 354 million yen in deferred gain or losses on hedges.
(3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements
There are no revisions to the consolidated forecast for the current fiscal year that was announced on April 4, 202 3.
