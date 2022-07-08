Adastria : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28,2023

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 1Q Financial Results for February 2023 Fiscal Year

Sundry Goods-related Business was largely unchanged from the same period in the previous fiscal year because we supplying the products at the right times, prices and volumes, held down discount sales, and increased the added value of products. In addition, as the share of the food and beverage business increased due to the conversion of Zetton, Inc. into a consolidated subsidiary, the gross profit margin increased 0.5 percentage points from the same period in the previous fiscal year to 57.4%.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses, personnel expenses, and store leasing expenses, which had been suppressed due to store closures and shortened business hours in the previous fiscal year increased, but sales recovered, and business operations became more efficient. Accordingly, the SG&A to sales ratio improved by 6.0 percentage points from the same period of the previous year to 49.5%, and operating profit significantly by 632.1%.

In addition, non-operating income included a subsidy of 129 million yen related to shortened operating hours caused by the pandemic and employment adjustment subsidies of 50 million yen, as well as a foreign exchange gains of 274 million yen. On the other hand, a loss on valuation of derivatives related to the withdrawal from the South Korean business of 106 million yen was recorded as non -operating expenses.

Business segment performance was as follows.

1) Apparel and Sundry Goods-related Business

As a result of the above, sales were 55,945 million yen and segment profit was 4,848 million yen.

We opened 32 stores (including 8 overseas) and closed 18 stores (including 1 overseas), resulting in a total of 1,437 stores (including 80 overseas) at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year.

2) Other (food and beverage business)

Sales were 2,070 million yen and segment profit was 78million yen.

The number of stores at the end of the first quarter was 79, a result of the increase of 73 stores due to the acquisition of Zetton, Inc. as a consolidated subsidiary at the end of the previous fiscal year and 1 new store opening.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets increased 9,161 million yen from as of February 28, 2022 to 107,118 million yen as of May 31, 2022. There were increases of 5,058 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, 3,257 million yen in other, net under property, plant and equipment, partly because of right-of-use assets, etc., resulting from the application of the new lease accounting standard (ASC No. 842), etc., by the U .S. subsidiary, and 803 million yen in goodwill.

Liabilities increased 6,440 million yen to 49,434 million yen. The provision of point card certificates decreased by 1,620 million yen due to the application of the accounting standard for revenue recognition, but there were increases of 3,155 million yen in short-term borrowings, 2,173 million yen in accounts payable-other, and 2,344 million yen in other under current liabilities, including contract liabilities arising from the adoption of the revenue recognition accounting standard and lease liabilities resulting from the application of the new lease accounting standard (ASC No. 842) by the U.S. subsidiary, etc.

Net assets increased 2,720 million yen to 57,684 million yen. This was mainly due to a decrease of 240 million yen in treasury shares (increase in net assets), and an increase of 1,768 million ye n in retained earnings.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements

There are no revisions to the consolidated forecast for the current fiscal year that was announced on April 13, 2022.