  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Adastria Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2685   JP3856000009

ADASTRIA CO., LTD.

(2685)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-08 am EDT
2029.00 JPY   +1.96%
03:04aADASTRIA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28,2023
PU
02:44aADASTRIA : FY2023/02 1Q Presentation Material has been posted.
PU
02:44aADASTRIA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023/02 1Q has been posted.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adastria : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28,2023

07/08/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

(Three Months Ended May 31, 2022)

[Japanese GAAP]

July 8, 2022

Company name:

Adastria Co., Ltd.

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

2685

URL: https://www.adastria.co.jp

Representative:

Osamu Kimura, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Itsuo Iwakoshi, Senior Executive Officer,

Head of Corporate Planning Office

Tel: +81-3-5466-2060

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:

July 15, 2022

Scheduled date of payment of dividend:

-

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes (for investors)

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on July 8, 2022 at 15:30 (GMT +9).

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 - May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (cumulative)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net income

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to owners

of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months ended May 31, 2022

58,006

25.0

4,574

632.1

4,926

412.5

3,313

-

Three months ended May 31, 2021

46,387

39.4

624

-

961

-

269

-

Note: Comprehensive income

Three months ended May 31, 2022:

3,988 million yen

(up 846.2%)

Three months ended May 31, 2021:

421 million yen

(-%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended May 31, 2022

73.24

-

Three months ended May 31, 2021

5.98

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of May 31, 2022

107,118

57,684

52.8

As of Feb. 28, 2022

97,957

54,963

55.1

Reference: Shareholders' equity As of May 31, 2022: 56,514 million yen

As of Feb. 28, 2022:

53,963 million yen

Note: At the end of the previous fiscal year, the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination was finalized, and, for the fiscal year ended February 2022, the initial allocation of acquisition costs due to the provisional finalization of accounting treatment was significantly revised. The reported amounts reflect these changes.

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2022

-

25.00

-

30.00

55.00

Fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2023

-

Fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2023 (forecast)

25.00

-

30.00

55.00

Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net income attributable

Net income per

to owners of the parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

230,000

14.1

10,000

52.3

10,000

22.5

6,300

28.1

139.23

Note: Revision to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None

Newly added: -

Excluded: -

  1. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: Yes
    3. Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None

Note: Please refer to the section "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 8 for further information.

  1. Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of May 31, 2022:

48,800,000 shares

As of Feb. 28, 2022:

48,800,000 shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of May 31, 2022:

3,484,393 shares

As of Feb. 28, 2022:

3,552,459 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Three months ended May 31, 2022:

45,244,312 shares

Three months ended May 31, 2021:

45,176,442 shares

Note 1: The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements in this report are based on currently available information and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these for ecasts for a number of factors. Please refer to the section "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 3 regarding preconditions or oth er related matters for the forecast shown above.

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 1Q Financial Results for February 2023 Fiscal Year

Contents of Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

2

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position

3

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

6

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

8

Going Concern Assumption

8

Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

8

Changes in the Scope of Consolidation or Application of the Equity Method

8

Changes in Accounting Policies

8

Segment Information

9

Business Combinations

10

3. Supplementary Information

12

(1)

Sales for Brands and Regions

12

(2)

Sales for Merchandise Categories

12

(3)

Number of Stores

13

- 1 -

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 1Q Financial Results for February 2023 Fiscal Year

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

Consolidated results

(Million yen)

First three months of FY2/22

First three months of FY2/23

YoY change

YoY change

(Mar. 1, 2021 - May 31, 2021)

(Mar. 1, 2022 - May 31, 2022)

(Amount)

(%)

Net sales

46,387

58,006

11,619

25.0

Operating profit

624

4,574

3,949

632.1

Ordinary profit

961

4,926

3,965

412.5

Net income attributable

269

3,313

3,043

1,127.5

to owners of the parent

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic stabilized in the first quarter (March 1 - May 31, 2022). As restrictions on the movement of people were eased there was more flow of people and normalization of personal consumption. On the other hand, the economic outlook remained uncertain due to the rapid depreciation of the yen and soaring resource and energy prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Given these circumstances, the Group has formulated and promoted the following growth strategies in its medium-term management plan.

Growth Strategy Ⅰ Multi-Brand,Multi-Category

Grouping of brands according to roles for improved

profitability and growth

Growth Strategy IⅠ Digital Customer Interactions and Services

Accelerate growth of our EC site and create a fun EC

community

Growth Strategy ⅠII

Glocal

Develop models in Mainland China and cultivate

Southeast Asia

Growth Strategy ⅠV

New Business

Establish a food and beverage business and create new

appeal

Consolidated net sales increased 25.0% year-on-year to 58,006 million yen, operating profit increased 632.1% to 4,574 million yen, ordinary profit increased 412.5% to 4,926 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 1,127.5% to 3,313 million yen.

As a result of Zetton, Inc. becoming a consolidated subsidiary in February 2022, from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company started reporting the Apparel and Sundry Goods -related Business and Other (food and beverage business) as separate segments.

Domestic sales in the Apparel and Sundry Goods-related business segment were boosted by improved shop operating conditions as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic eased, as well as by strong sales of spring and summer products due to rising temperatures, product development in response to increased demand for outings after the easing of restrictions on movement of people, and promotional measures such as TV commercials and point redemption. As a result, sales were up 20.2% year-on-year.

In the Other segment, the consolidation of Zetton, Inc., which operates a food and beverage business in line with the growth strategy, contributed to the growth in sales.

As a part of our digital strategy, TV commercials and other initiatives were launched to attract customers and increase awareness of Adastria's e-commerce site ".st". As a result, number of members of the company's e-commerce site increased to 14.1 million, a gain of 500,000 compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. Supported also by recovery of demand at brick -and-mortar shops e-commerce sales increased 0.9% year-on-year.

In Mainland China the Company has been opening new stores, adding 4 stores from one year earlier to a total of 7 shops. Sales increased by 28.0% in Mainland China due to the contribution of new shops. In Taiwan, where the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was less severe, sales rose by 28.1%, while in the United States, sales rose by 59.8% thanks to the benefits of strong demand and growth in e-commerce. In Hong Kong, sales fell by 9.7% due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, total overseas sales were up 29.9% and overseas business was profitable in the first quarter.

Despite the depreciation of the yen and rising raw material price, the gross profit margin of the Apparel and

- 2 -

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 1Q Financial Results for February 2023 Fiscal Year

Sundry Goods-related Business was largely unchanged from the same period in the previous fiscal year because we supplying the products at the right times, prices and volumes, held down discount sales, and increased the added value of products. In addition, as the share of the food and beverage business increased due to the conversion of Zetton, Inc. into a consolidated subsidiary, the gross profit margin increased 0.5 percentage points from the same period in the previous fiscal year to 57.4%.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses, personnel expenses, and store leasing expenses, which had been suppressed due to store closures and shortened business hours in the previous fiscal year increased, but sales recovered, and business operations became more efficient. Accordingly, the SG&A to sales ratio improved by 6.0 percentage points from the same period of the previous year to 49.5%, and operating profit significantly by 632.1%.

In addition, non-operating income included a subsidy of 129 million yen related to shortened operating hours caused by the pandemic and employment adjustment subsidies of 50 million yen, as well as a foreign exchange gains of 274 million yen. On the other hand, a loss on valuation of derivatives related to the withdrawal from the South Korean business of 106 million yen was recorded as non -operating expenses.

Business segment performance was as follows.

1) Apparel and Sundry Goods-related Business

As a result of the above, sales were 55,945 million yen and segment profit was 4,848 million yen.

We opened 32 stores (including 8 overseas) and closed 18 stores (including 1 overseas), resulting in a total of 1,437 stores (including 80 overseas) at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year.

2) Other (food and beverage business)

Sales were 2,070 million yen and segment profit was 78million yen.

The number of stores at the end of the first quarter was 79, a result of the increase of 73 stores due to the acquisition of Zetton, Inc. as a consolidated subsidiary at the end of the previous fiscal year and 1 new store opening.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets increased 9,161 million yen from as of February 28, 2022 to 107,118 million yen as of May 31, 2022. There were increases of 5,058 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, 3,257 million yen in other, net under property, plant and equipment, partly because of right-of-use assets, etc., resulting from the application of the new lease accounting standard (ASC No. 842), etc., by the U .S. subsidiary, and 803 million yen in goodwill.

Liabilities increased 6,440 million yen to 49,434 million yen. The provision of point card certificates decreased by 1,620 million yen due to the application of the accounting standard for revenue recognition, but there were increases of 3,155 million yen in short-term borrowings, 2,173 million yen in accounts payable-other, and 2,344 million yen in other under current liabilities, including contract liabilities arising from the adoption of the revenue recognition accounting standard and lease liabilities resulting from the application of the new lease accounting standard (ASC No. 842) by the U.S. subsidiary, etc.

Net assets increased 2,720 million yen to 57,684 million yen. This was mainly due to a decrease of 240 million yen in treasury shares (increase in net assets), and an increase of 1,768 million ye n in retained earnings.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements

There are no revisions to the consolidated forecast for the current fiscal year that was announced on April 13, 2022.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adastria Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
