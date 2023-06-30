Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 1Q Financial Results for February 2024 Fiscal Year

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

Consolidated results (Million yen) First three months of FY2/23 First three months of FY2/24 YoY change YoY change (Mar. 1, 2022 - May 31, 2022) (Mar. 1, 2023 - May 31, 2023) (Amount) (%) Net sales 58,006 68,478 10,471 18.1 Operating profit 4,574 6,278 1,703 37.2 Ordinary profit 4,926 6,349 1,422 28.9 Net income attributable 3,313 4,464 1,150 34.7 to owners of the parent

Economic and social activity in Japan continued to return to normal during the first quarter (March 1 - May 31, 2023) as most pandemic restrictions ended and foreigners are now allowed to visit Japan. As a result, consumer spending is recovering slowly. The outlook for the economy is still uncertain because of the prolonged Ukraine conflict, high prices of resources and energy, foreign exchange rate volatility, worldwide inflation and other reasons. However, the desire of consumers to buy apparel and other fashion products is strong.

The Adastria Group announced a medium-term management plan on April 13, 2022 with the following strategies for growth and is taking numerous actions to accomplish these goals.

Growth Strategy Ⅰ Multi-Brand,Multi-Category Grouping of brands according to roles for improved profitability and growth Growth Strategy IⅠ Digital Customer Interactions and Services Accelerate growth of our EC site and create a fun EC community Growth Strategy ⅠII Glocal Develop models in Mainland China and cultivate Southeast Asia Growth Strategy ⅠV New Business Establish a food and beverage business and create new appeal

Consolidated net sales increased 18.1% year-on-year to 68,478 million yen, operating profit increased 37.2% to 6,278 million yen, ordinary profit increased 28.9% to 6,349 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 34.7% to 4,464 million yen.

In the Apparel and Sundry Goods-related business, sales in Japan were up 16.9% from one year earlier. Sales benefited from the increasing demand for clothing for outings, warm weather and strong sales of casual apparel. Merchandise that reflects current trends, the successful addition of several hit products, TV commercials and promotional activities such as loyalty points also contributed to sales growth.

As part of our digital strategy, there are many promotional activities that link the Adastria "Dot ST" e-commerce website with physical stores. Activities include adding merchandise of other companies to enlarge the lineup of products. As a result, the number of members of "Dot ST" is now 16 million, 0.5 million more than at the end of the previous fiscal year. E-commerce sales increased 19.6% in part because subsidiary BUZZWIT Co., Ltd., which operates an e-commerce business, acquired OPEN AND NATURAL Inc., a children's clothing e-commerce company that is now a consolidated subsidiary.

In Mainland China, sales increased 32.3% because of the smaller negative effects of the pandemic compared with the first quarter of the previous fiscal year and sales at stores opened during the previous fiscal year. In Taiwan, sales increased 28.7% because of higher existing store sales and the continuation of store openings that use the multi-brand strategy. In the United States, sales rose 21.7% because of strong wholesale sales. In Hong Kong, sales were up 34.0% from the low level of one year earlier caused by the pandemic. As a result, total overseas sales were up 27.3%. All overseas sales information is based on conversions to yen of sales in local currencies.

In the Other segment (the food and beverage business), the economic climate is challenging because of the high cost of raw materials and utilities, the labor shortage and other adversities. Despite these challen ges, sales increased due to a slow recovery in the number of customers.