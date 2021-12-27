Adastria : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28,2022

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes (for investors)
Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on December 27, 2021 at 18:00 (GMT +9).
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 - November 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated results of operations (cumulative)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net income
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
attributable to owners
of the parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2021
146,731
10.5
4,483
304.6
5,725
83.7
3,534
187.6
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2020
132,833
(19.1)
1,108
(90.7)
3,116
(73.7)
1,228
(82.2)
Note: Comprehensive income
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2021:
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2020:
3,734 million yen (up 297.4%)
939 million yen (down 86.5%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2021
78.16
-
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2020
26.13
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of Nov. 30, 2021
101,320
52,434
51.8
As of Feb. 28, 2021
95,449
50,701
53.1
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of Nov. 30, 2021: 52,434 million yen
As of Feb. 28, 2021:
50,701 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2021
-
15.00
-
25.00
40.00
Fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2022
-
25.00
-
Fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2022 (forecast)
25.00
50.00
Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 - February 28, 2022)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net income attributable
Net income per
to owners of the parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
219,000
19.1
6,500
747.7
6,500
118.0
3,800
-
84.14
Note: Revision to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): Yes
Newly added: -
Excluded: 1 (Adastria Korea Co., Ltd.)
Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of Nov. 30, 2021:
48,800,000 shares
As of Feb. 28, 2021:
48,800,000 shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of Nov. 30, 2021:
3,552,319 shares
As of Feb. 28, 2021:
3,639,505 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2021:
45,224,082 shares
Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2020:
47,030,649 shares
Note 1: The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements in this report are based on currently available information and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number o f factors. Please refer to the section "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 3 regarding preconditions or other related matters fo r the forecast shown above.
Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 3Q Financial Results for February 2022 Fiscal Year
Contents of Attachments
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
2
(1)
Explanation of Results of Operations
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements
3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
4
(1)
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
4
(2)
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
6
(3)
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
8
Going Concern Assumption
8
Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
8
Subsequent Events
8
3. Supplementary Information
10
(1)
Sales for Brands and Regions
10
(2)
Sales for Merchandise Categories
10
(3)
Number of Stores
11
Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 3Q Financial Results for February 2022 Fiscal Year
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
(1) Explanation of Results of Operations
Consolidated results
(Million yen)
First nine months of FY2/21
First nine months of FY2/22
YoY change
YoY change
(Mar. 1, 2020 - Nov. 30, 2020)
(Mar. 1, 2021 - Nov. 30, 2021)
(Amount)
(%)
Net sales
132,833
146,731
13,898
10.5
Operating profit
1,108
4,483
3,375
304.6
Ordinary profit
3,116
5,725
2,608
83.7
Net income attributable
1,228
3,534
2,305
187.6
to owners of the parent
Consolidated net sales in the first nine months (March 1 - November 30, 2021) increased 10.5% year-on-year to 146,731 million yen, operating profit increased 304.6% year-on-year to 4,483 million yen, ordinary profit increased 83.7% year-on-year to 5,725 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 187.6% year-on-year to 3,534 million yen.
Sales in the first nine months in Japan increased 9.9% year-on-year to 137,749 million yen. In the first quarter, sales rebounded strongly from the same period a year earlier as the business environment of physical stores improved. However, sales in the second quarter were marginally lower than the same period a year earlier as the state of emergency and priority measures were extended to more areas and prolo nged due to the pandemic. In addition, unseasonal weather, including long spells of rain, also affected sales. In the third quarter, sales early in the quarter were held down by the continuation of the state of emergency and unseasonably warm weather. Late r in the third quarter, sales of fall and winter apparel recovered along with cooler weather and an upturn in apparel demand as people started going on outings more. Overall, third quarter sales were only slightly higher than the same period a year earlier because the severity of the pandemic had temporarily declined at that time. E-commerce sales in the third quarter continued to grow, increasing 8.1% from one year earlier with the support of TV commercials and other substantial marketing activities for increasing the number of customers of the Adastria e-commerce ".st" website.
Overseas sales increased 20.4% year-on-year to 8,981 million yen. Sales increased 97.4% year-on-year in Mainland China due to the opening of the second niko and … store in Shanghai. Both sales and earnings were up in Hong Kong, where the impact of the COVID -19 pandemic was not significant. In Taiwan, earnings continued to grow although there was a small decline in sales as the economy slowed down due to another wave of the pandemic that ended in August. In the United States, wholesale sales as well as sales at physical stores rose as the U.S. economy recovered and this segment returned to profitability in the third quarter.
We opened 85 stores (including seven overseas) and closed 23 stores (including five overseas), resulting in a total of 1,462 stores (including 70 overseas) at the end of the first nine months of the fiscal year.
In this environment, we kept inventories and discount sales in check by offering "the right product at the right price at the right time." As a result, the gross profit margin remained at 55.7%, the same level as one year earlier.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 6.0% partially because there was no reduction or exemption of store rent as in the previous fiscal year and advertising and sales promotion increased for raising the awareness of our e-commerce operations. However, there was an operating surplus as the ratio of selling, general and administrative expenses improved by 2.2 percentage points to 52.6% of sales because of sales growth. The operating margin also rose 2.2 percentage points. In addition, we recorded as non-operating income subsidies for employment adjustment of 486 million yen associated with temporary store closings and a subsidy of 471 million yen related to shortened operating hours caused by the pandemic, and foreign exchange gains of 240 million yen.
Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 3Q Financial Results for February 2022 Fiscal Year
There was extraordinary income of 264 million yen for the reversal of the allowance for doubtful accounts resulting from the conversion of a loan to LOVEBONITO HOLDINGS PTE.LTD.a Singapore company using the "Love Bonito" omnichannel fashion brand, to equity to become an equity partner of this company and 81 million yen due to a gain on the liquidation of the Korean subsidiary. There was an extraordinary loss of 321 million yen for the impairment of store assets.
(2) Explanation of Financial Position
Total assets increased 5,870 million yen from as of February 28, 2021 to 101,320 million yen as of November 30, 2021. There was a decrease of 8,263 million yen in cash and deposits but there were increases of 7,265 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, 5,924 million yen in inventories and 982 million yen in other (software, etc.) under intangible assets.
Liabilities increased 4,137 million yen to 48,885 million yen. There were decreases of 2,299 million yen in accounts payable-other, 1,805 million yen in income taxes payable but there were increases of 3,061 million yen in notes and accounts payable-trade and 6,000 million yen in short-term borrowings.
Net assets increased 1,732 million yen to 52,434 million yen. This was mainly due to a decrease of 281 million yen in treasury shares (increase in net assets), and increases of 1,252 million yen in retained earnings and 206 million yen in foreign currency translation adjustment .
(3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements
There are no revisions to the consolidated forecast for the current fiscal year that was announced on April 5, 2021.
