Adastria : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28,2022

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 3Q Financial Results for February 2022 Fiscal Year

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

Consolidated results (Million yen) First nine months of FY2/21 First nine months of FY2/22 YoY change YoY change (Mar. 1, 2020 - Nov. 30, 2020) (Mar. 1, 2021 - Nov. 30, 2021) (Amount) (%) Net sales 132,833 146,731 13,898 10.5 Operating profit 1,108 4,483 3,375 304.6 Ordinary profit 3,116 5,725 2,608 83.7 Net income attributable 1,228 3,534 2,305 187.6 to owners of the parent

Consolidated net sales in the first nine months (March 1 - November 30, 2021) increased 10.5% year-on-year to 146,731 million yen, operating profit increased 304.6% year-on-year to 4,483 million yen, ordinary profit increased 83.7% year-on-year to 5,725 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 187.6% year-on-year to 3,534 million yen.

Sales in the first nine months in Japan increased 9.9% year-on-year to 137,749 million yen. In the first quarter, sales rebounded strongly from the same period a year earlier as the business environment of physical stores improved. However, sales in the second quarter were marginally lower than the same period a year earlier as the state of emergency and priority measures were extended to more areas and prolo nged due to the pandemic. In addition, unseasonal weather, including long spells of rain, also affected sales. In the third quarter, sales early in the quarter were held down by the continuation of the state of emergency and unseasonably warm weather. Late r in the third quarter, sales of fall and winter apparel recovered along with cooler weather and an upturn in apparel demand as people started going on outings more. Overall, third quarter sales were only slightly higher than the same period a year earlier because the severity of the pandemic had temporarily declined at that time. E-commerce sales in the third quarter continued to grow, increasing 8.1% from one year earlier with the support of TV commercials and other substantial marketing activities for increasing the number of customers of the Adastria e-commerce ".st" website.

Overseas sales increased 20.4% year-on-year to 8,981 million yen. Sales increased 97.4% year-on-year in Mainland China due to the opening of the second niko and … store in Shanghai. Both sales and earnings were up in Hong Kong, where the impact of the COVID -19 pandemic was not significant. In Taiwan, earnings continued to grow although there was a small decline in sales as the economy slowed down due to another wave of the pandemic that ended in August. In the United States, wholesale sales as well as sales at physical stores rose as the U.S. economy recovered and this segment returned to profitability in the third quarter.

We opened 85 stores (including seven overseas) and closed 23 stores (including five overseas), resulting in a total of 1,462 stores (including 70 overseas) at the end of the first nine months of the fiscal year.

In this environment, we kept inventories and discount sales in check by offering "the right product at the right price at the right time." As a result, the gross profit margin remained at 55.7%, the same level as one year earlier.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 6.0% partially because there was no reduction or exemption of store rent as in the previous fiscal year and advertising and sales promotion increased for raising the awareness of our e-commerce operations. However, there was an operating surplus as the ratio of selling, general and administrative expenses improved by 2.2 percentage points to 52.6% of sales because of sales growth. The operating margin also rose 2.2 percentage points. In addition, we recorded as non-operating income subsidies for employment adjustment of 486 million yen associated with temporary store closings and a subsidy of 471 million yen related to shortened operating hours caused by the pandemic, and foreign exchange gains of 240 million yen.