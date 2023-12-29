Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 3Q Financial Results for February 2024 Fiscal Year

sales beginning in the second quarter caused by uncertainty about the economic outlook. However, sales in the first nine months were 5.9% higher than one year earlier. As a result, total overseas sales, which are based on yen conversions of local currency sales, were up 33.2%. Operations in Thaila nd started in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

In the Other segment, which is the food and beverage business, the business climate remains challenging because of the high cost of raw materials and utilities, the labor shortage and other diffi culties. Despite these challenges, sales increased 29.2% as more people go out following the end of the pandemic and as expenditures on food and beverage services increase.

Profitability improved despite the continuing negative effects of the yen 's depreciation and the rising cost of raw materials. Earnings are benefiting from the control of inventories by supplying merchandise at the right times, prices and volumes, measures to limit sales of merchandise at discounts, additions of more values to merchandise, revisions of prices to maintain the proper balance with the value of merchandise , and the shift to suppliers in the ASEAN region to hold down production expenses. In addition, there was an improvement in the gross profit margin of the Apparel and Sundry Goods-related business as a result of the temporary expiration of points due to a revision of our loyalty point program and of higher profitability in the overseas business. In the Other segment (the food and beverage business), the gross profit margin declined mainly because of the high cost of raw materials, but the consolidated gross profit margin improved 0.3 percentage points from one year earlier to 56.7%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased mainly because of higher employee remuneration and increases in personnel expenses, store leasing expenses, credit card fees and other items along with sales growth. However, due to the increase in sales, the SG&A to sales ratio decreased 1.4 percentage points from one year earlier to 48.7% and operating profit increased 46.0%.

Non-operating income includes foreign exchange gains of 303 million yen and there was an extraordinary loss of 128 million yen for the impairment of store assets.

Business segment performance was as follows.

1) Apparel and Sundry Goods-related Business

As a result of the activities in this business explained earlier, sales were 193,270 million yen and segment profit was 16,582 million yen.

We opened 98 stores (including 27 overseas) and closed 26 stores (including 3 overseas), resulting in a total of 1,507 stores (including 119 overseas) at the end of the first nine months of the fiscal year.

2) Other (Food and Beverage Business)

Sales were 10,019 million yen and segment profit was 125 million yen.

The number of stores at the end of the first nine months was 72, a result of opening of 5 stores and closing of 7 stores.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets increased 18,789 million yen from February 28, 2023 to 130,181 million yen as of November 30, 2023. There were increases of 1,510 million yen in cash and deposits, 8,589 million yen in notes and accounts receivable- trade, 6,412 million yen in inventories and 1,274 million yen in store interior equipment, net.

Liabilities increased 9,680 million yen to 60,309 million yen. There were increases of 3,177 million yen in notes and accounts payable-trade, 1,350 million yen in electronically recorded obligations-operating and 3,835 million yen in accounts payable-other.

Net assets increased 9,109 million yen to 69,871 million yen. This was mainly due to increases of 8,345 million yen in retained earnings, 179 million yen in deferred gain or losses on hedges and 587 million yen in foreign currency translation adjustment.