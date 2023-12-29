Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024

(Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023)

[Japanese GAAP]

December 29, 2023

Company name:

Adastria Co., Ltd.

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

2685

URL: https://www.adastria.co.jp

Representative:

Osamu Kimura, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Itsuo Iwakoshi, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of

Administration Division, Head of Corporate Planning Office

Tel: +81-3-5466-2060

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:

January 12, 2024

Scheduled date of payment of dividend:

-

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes (for investors)

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on December 29, 2023 at 15:00 (GMT +9).

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 - November 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (cumulative)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net income

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to

owners of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2023

203,252

14.8

16,306

46.0

16,708

41.5

11,541

51.5

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2022

177,026

20.6

11,165

149.0

11,805

106.2

7,616

115.5

Note: Comprehensive income

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2023:

12,434 million yen

(up 47.7%)

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2022:

8,419 million yen

(up 125.5%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2023

254.10

-

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2022

168.09

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of Nov. 30, 2023

130,181

69,871

52.5

As of Feb. 28, 2023

111,392

60,762

53.3

Reference: Shareholders' equity As of Nov. 30, 2023: 68,337 million yen

As of Feb. 28, 2023:

59,407 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2023

-

25.00

-

35.00

60.00

Fiscal year ending Feb. 29, 2024

-

35.00

-

Fiscal year ending Feb. 29, 2024 (forecast)

45.00

80.00

Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 - February 29, 2024)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net income attributable

Net income

to owners of the parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

270,000

11.3

18,000

56.3

18,200

51.3

12,000

59.1

263.65

Note: Revision to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None

Newly added: -

Excluded: -

  1. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, oth ers: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None

Note: Please refer to the section "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 9 for further information.

  1. Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of Nov. 30, 2023:

48,800,000 shares

As of Feb. 28, 2023:

48,800,000 shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of Nov. 30, 2023:

3,520,708 shares

As of Feb. 28, 2023:

3,449,391 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2023:

45,420,607 shares

Nine months ended Nov. 30, 2022:

45,313,566 shares

Note 1: The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements in this report are based on currently available information and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of factors. Please refer to the section "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 4 regarding preconditions or other related matters for the forecast shown above.

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 3Q Financial Results for February 2024 Fiscal Year

Contents of Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

2

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position

3

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements

4

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

5

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

5

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

7

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

9

Going Concern Assumption

9

Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

9

Changes in the Scope of Consolidation or Application of the Equity Method

9

Changes in Accounting Policies

9

Additional Information

9

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

9

Segment Information

10

3. Supplementary Information

11

(1)

Sales for Brands and Regions

11

(2)

Sales for Merchandise Categories

11

(3)

Number of Stores

12

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 3Q Financial Results for February 2024 Fiscal Year

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

Consolidated results

(Million yen)

First nine months of FY2/23

First nine months of FY2/24

YoY change

YoY change

(Mar. 1, 2022 - Nov. 30, 2022)

(Mar. 1, 2023 - Nov. 30, 2023)

(Amount)

(%)

Net sales

177,026

203,252

26,225

14.8

Operating profit

11,165

16,306

5,141

46.0

Ordinary profit

11,805

16,708

4,902

41.5

Net income attributable

7,616

11,541

3,924

51.5

to owners of the parent

During the first nine months (March 1 - November 30, 2023) of the current fiscal year, there was rapid progress with the return to normal economic and social activity in Japan as demand associated with outings and foreign tourists increased following the downgrading of the classification of COVID -19 by the Japanese government in May. Consumer spending continues to recover due to the slow improvement in personal income and other reasons. Although hot summer and late summer heat negatively affected fashion sales, the desire of consumers to purchase apparel and other fashion products remains strong. The outlook for the economy is still unclear because of the prolonged Ukraine conflict, turmoil in the Middle East, high prices of resources and energy, foreign exchange rate movements, rising prices in Japan and other countries, ongoing labor shortages and other reasons.

The Adastria Group has made steady progress with initiatives based on the following strategies for growth in the medium-term management plan.

Growth Strategy Ⅰ Multi-Brand,Multi-Category

Grouping of brands according to roles for improved

profitability and growth

Growth Strategy IⅠ

Digital Customer Interactions and Services

Accelerate growth of our EC site and create a fun EC

community

Growth Strategy ⅠII

Glocal

Develop models in Mainland China and cultivate

Southeast Asia

Growth Strategy ⅠV

New Business

Establish a food and beverage business and create new

appeal

Consolidated net sales increased 14.8% year-on-year to 203,252 million yen, operating profit increased 46.0% to 16,306 million yen, ordinary profit increased 41.5% to 16,708 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 51.5% to 11,541 million yen.

In the Apparel and Sundry Goods-related business, sales in Japan were up 12.7% from one year earlier. Sales growth was backed by the continuing increase in opportunities for outings and the rising popularity of casual apparel. Higher sales were also attributable to accurate responses to late summer heat, , mild winter and other weather conditions, the ability to sell merchandise that reflects current trends, the successful launch of hit products, and revisions of prices to reflect more added value.

There were many initiatives involving our digital strategy. Major activities include "Dot-ST Fes" promotions linking the TV commercials for the Adastria "Dot-ST"e-commerce website with physical stores, the sale of merchandise using popular artists and collaborations with other companies, and more merchandise of other companies to enlarge the lineup of products. As a result, the number of members of "Dot-ST" is now 17.1 million,

1.6 million more than at the end of the previous fiscal year. E-commerce sales increased 13.1% in part because subsidiary BUZZWIT Co., Ltd., which operates an e -commerce business, acquired and absorbed OPEN AND NATURAL Inc., a children's clothing e-commerce company that has been a consolidated subsidiary since the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Sales increased 91.6% in Mainland China, 29.8% in Hong Kong and 50.1% in Taiwan mainly because of the decline in the impact of the pandemic and the opening of new stores. In Taiwan, new stores that were added based on the multi-brand strategy made a contribution to sales growth. In the United States, there was a slowdown of wholesale

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 3Q Financial Results for February 2024 Fiscal Year

sales beginning in the second quarter caused by uncertainty about the economic outlook. However, sales in the first nine months were 5.9% higher than one year earlier. As a result, total overseas sales, which are based on yen conversions of local currency sales, were up 33.2%. Operations in Thaila nd started in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

In the Other segment, which is the food and beverage business, the business climate remains challenging because of the high cost of raw materials and utilities, the labor shortage and other diffi culties. Despite these challenges, sales increased 29.2% as more people go out following the end of the pandemic and as expenditures on food and beverage services increase.

Profitability improved despite the continuing negative effects of the yen 's depreciation and the rising cost of raw materials. Earnings are benefiting from the control of inventories by supplying merchandise at the right times, prices and volumes, measures to limit sales of merchandise at discounts, additions of more values to merchandise, revisions of prices to maintain the proper balance with the value of merchandise , and the shift to suppliers in the ASEAN region to hold down production expenses. In addition, there was an improvement in the gross profit margin of the Apparel and Sundry Goods-related business as a result of the temporary expiration of points due to a revision of our loyalty point program and of higher profitability in the overseas business. In the Other segment (the food and beverage business), the gross profit margin declined mainly because of the high cost of raw materials, but the consolidated gross profit margin improved 0.3 percentage points from one year earlier to 56.7%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased mainly because of higher employee remuneration and increases in personnel expenses, store leasing expenses, credit card fees and other items along with sales growth. However, due to the increase in sales, the SG&A to sales ratio decreased 1.4 percentage points from one year earlier to 48.7% and operating profit increased 46.0%.

Non-operating income includes foreign exchange gains of 303 million yen and there was an extraordinary loss of 128 million yen for the impairment of store assets.

Business segment performance was as follows.

1) Apparel and Sundry Goods-related Business

As a result of the activities in this business explained earlier, sales were 193,270 million yen and segment profit was 16,582 million yen.

We opened 98 stores (including 27 overseas) and closed 26 stores (including 3 overseas), resulting in a total of 1,507 stores (including 119 overseas) at the end of the first nine months of the fiscal year.

2) Other (Food and Beverage Business)

Sales were 10,019 million yen and segment profit was 125 million yen.

The number of stores at the end of the first nine months was 72, a result of opening of 5 stores and closing of 7 stores.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets increased 18,789 million yen from February 28, 2023 to 130,181 million yen as of November 30, 2023. There were increases of 1,510 million yen in cash and deposits, 8,589 million yen in notes and accounts receivable- trade, 6,412 million yen in inventories and 1,274 million yen in store interior equipment, net.

Liabilities increased 9,680 million yen to 60,309 million yen. There were increases of 3,177 million yen in notes and accounts payable-trade, 1,350 million yen in electronically recorded obligations-operating and 3,835 million yen in accounts payable-other.

Net assets increased 9,109 million yen to 69,871 million yen. This was mainly due to increases of 8,345 million yen in retained earnings, 179 million yen in deferred gain or losses on hedges and 587 million yen in foreign currency translation adjustment.

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 3Q Financial Results for February 2024 Fiscal Year

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements

There are no revisions to the consolidated forecast for the current fiscal year that was announced on September 29, 2023.

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 3Q Financial Results for February 2024 Fiscal Year

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Million yen)

FY2/23

Third quarter of FY2/24

(As of Feb. 28, 2023)

(As of Nov. 30, 2023)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

16,380

17,890

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

12,171

20,761

Inventories

24,679

31,092

Other

2,622

1,949

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(81)

(136)

Total current assets

55,772

71,557

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Store interior equipment, net

6,000

7,275

Other, net

16,064

16,821

Total property, plant and equipment

22,065

24,096

Intangible assets

Goodwill

1,331

1,164

Other

10,577

11,119

Total intangible assets

11,908

12,283

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,108

1,176

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

13,545

13,742

Other

7,289

7,622

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(298)

(298)

Total investments and other assets

21,645

22,243

Total non-current assets

55,619

58,623

Total assets

111,392

130,181

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

13,280

16,457

Electronically recorded obligations-operating

6,990

8,341

Short-term borrowings

197

1,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

375

320

Accounts payable-other

12,114

15,950

Income taxes payable

2,970

3,751

Provision for bonuses

2,112

1,439

Provision for point card certificates

160

128

Other provisions

779

338

Other

5,008

5,445

Total current liabilities

43,989

53,171

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

554

507

Provisions

-

124

Other

6,084

6,506

Total non-current liabilities

6,639

7,137

Total liabilities

50,629

60,309

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 3Q Financial Results for February 2024 Fiscal Year

(Million yen)

FY2/23

Third quarter of FY2/24

(As of Feb. 28, 2023)

(As of Nov. 30, 2023)

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,660

2,660

Capital surplus

7,213

7,213

Retained earnings

55,968

64,314

Treasury shares

(7,286)

(7,516)

Total shareholders' equity

58,555

66,671

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

95

143

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(120)

58

Foreign currency translation adjustment

877

1,465

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

852

1,666

Non-controlling interests

1,355

1,534

Total net assets

60,762

69,871

Total liabilities and net assets

111,392

130,181

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 3Q Financial Results for February 2024 Fiscal Year

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
    (For the Nine-month Period)

(Million yen)

First nine months of FY2/23

First nine months of FY2/24

(Mar. 1, 2022 - Nov. 30, 2022)

(Mar. 1, 2023 - Nov. 30, 2023)

Net sales

177,026

203,252

Cost of sales

77,238

87,927

Gross profit

99,787

115,324

Selling, general and administrative expenses

88,622

99,017

Operating profit

11,165

16,306

Non-operating income

Foreign exchange gains

459

303

Insurance claim income

0

101

Subsidy income

212

38

Subsidies for employment adjustment

37

-

Other

228

232

Total non-operating income

938

675

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

134

187

Loss on valuation of derivatives

106

-

Other

57

85

Total non-operating expenses

298

273

Ordinary profit

11,805

16,708

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

50

128

Total extraordinary losses

50

128

Net income before income taxes

11,754

16,580

Income taxes-current

4,371

5,424

Income taxes-deferred

(530)

(463)

Total income taxes

3,841

4,960

Net income

7,913

11,619

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

297

78

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

7,616

11,541

Adastria Co., Ltd. (2685) Summary of 3Q Financial Results for February 2024 Fiscal Year

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(For the Nine-month Period)

(Million yen)

First nine months of FY2/23

First nine months of FY2/24

(Mar. 1, 2022 - Nov. 30, 2022)

(Mar. 1, 2023 - Nov. 30, 2023)

Net income

7,913

11,619

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

87

47

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(283)

179

Foreign currency translation adjustment

702

587

Total other comprehensive income

505

814

Comprehensive income

8,419

12,434

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

8,000

12,263

the parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

419

170

controlling interests

