ADATA Technology : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial ratio of December 2021
01/28/2022 | 05:58am EST
Provided by: ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/01/28
Time of announcement
18:43:11
Subject
Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial
ratio of December 2021
Date of events
2022/01/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/28
2.Cause of occurrence:
Pursuant to TPEx Letter Zheng-Gui-Jian No.1050200537 dated 27 05,2016.
3.Financial information date:2022/12
4.Unaudited Current ratio:144.24%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:80.20%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:61.63%
7.Countermeasures:None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:57:06 UTC.