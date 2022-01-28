Log in
    3260   TW0003260006

ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3260)
ADATA Technology : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial ratio of December 2021

01/28/2022 | 05:58am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/28 Time of announcement 18:43:11
Subject 
 Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial
ratio of December 2021
Date of events 2022/01/28 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/28
2.Cause of occurrence:
 Pursuant to TPEx Letter Zheng-Gui-Jian No.1050200537 dated 27 05,2016.
3.Financial information date:2022/12
4.Unaudited Current ratio:144.24%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:80.20%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:61.63%
7.Countermeasures:None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 43 974 M 1 580 M 1 580 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 497 M 773 M 772 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,5%
Managers and Directors
Li-Pai Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ling-Chuan Chen President, Director & General Manager
Zeng hua Li Director, Head-Finance & Accounting Department
Kuan Mo Huang Independent Director
Tsung Jung Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.43%773
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-11.26%45 040
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-14.92%44 751
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-0.50%12 284
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-19.10%6 646
E INK HOLDINGS INC.-2.98%6 007