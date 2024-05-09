End-of-day quote
Taipei Exchange
06:00:00 2024-05-07 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
120
TWD
+4.80%
+20.00%
+16.50%
ADATA Technology : Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results
May 08, 2024 at 09:07 pm EDT
ADATA Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results - NEWS
Disclaimer ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on
08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
09 May 2024 01:06:01 UTC.
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Mar. 14
CI
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Establishment of Risk Management Committee
Dec. 26
CI
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 12
CI
Adata Industrial Debuts At Electronica India Showcasing Expanded AI Application Capabilities
23-09-07
CI
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
23-08-14
CI
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on August 2, 2023
23-06-06
CI
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Appoints Members of Remuneration Committee
23-06-02
CI
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Appoints Members of Audit Committee
23-06-02
CI
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-11
CI
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
23-03-21
CI
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
23-03-21
CI
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
22-11-11
CI
Kneron, Inc. announced that it has received $48 million in funding from Horizons Ventures Limited, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Lite-On Technology Corporation, ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.
22-10-04
CI
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
22-08-15
CI
Adata Technology's Revenue Plummets in Q2
22-07-07
MT
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividends, Payable on August 26, 2022
22-06-22
CI
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Establishment of ESG Committee
22-06-14
CI
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
22-05-15
CI
Adata Technology's Net Profit Edges Down in Q1
22-05-06
MT
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
22-03-31
CI
Health to U Corporation announced that it has received $8 million in funding from Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd., ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., Topco Scientific Co.,Ltd., udn.com Co., Ltd., Wondercise Technology Corp.
22-01-16
CI
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
21-11-11
CI
Adata Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
21-05-06
CI
Market Chatter: Adata Technology's Net Profit Soars Over 57% in Q1 on Rising Prices
21-05-04
MT
Adata Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
21-03-28
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
A-DATA Technology Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of memory modules, flash memory products and related products. The Company provides memory modules, including modules and integrated circuits (ICs) for desktops, notebook computers, servers and games; flash memory application products, including mini flash memory cards, flash memory disks, flash memory card readers and solid hard drives; external hard drives, including products for desktops and notebook computers, as well as embedded memory drives. It also provides light emitting diodes (LED) lighting products and mobile peripheral products. The Company's products are applied in computers, digital cameras, set top boxes (STBs), liquid crystal display (LCD) monitors, main boards, servers, printers, medial players, televisions, game consoles and others.
More about the company
Average target price
101
TWD
Spread / Average Target
-15.83% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1