A-DATA Technology Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of memory modules, flash memory products and related products. The Company provides memory modules, including modules and integrated circuits (ICs) for desktops, notebook computers, servers and games; flash memory application products, including mini flash memory cards, flash memory disks, flash memory card readers and solid hard drives; external hard drives, including products for desktops and notebook computers, as well as embedded memory drives. It also provides light emitting diodes (LED) lighting products and mobile peripheral products. The Company's products are applied in computers, digital cameras, set top boxes (STBs), liquid crystal display (LCD) monitors, main boards, servers, printers, medial players, televisions, game consoles and others.