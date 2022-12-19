ADATA Technology : Join ADATA / XPG at CES 2023 to Experience the Latest Innovations in Xtreme Performance

Gaming Peripherals, Award-Winning Components, & Industrial Grade Solutions

Taipei, Taiwan - December 20th, 2022 - ADATA, the world's leading memory module brand and XPG, their performance and gaming arm, today announced that they will be attending the CES 2023, where they will showcase a number of new products with the theme "Make it Fusion, Make it Xtreme!" The feature product to be displayed will be the XPG FUSION 1600W Titanium power supply developed in collaboration with Delta Electronics. Other impressive power supplies also equipped with the latest ATX 3.0 andPCIe 5.0, such as the XPG CYBERCORE II and CORE REACTOR II series will be shown as well.

ADATA will also present impressive offerings in other categories, such as the XPG PCIe Gen5 SSD which offers a patented heat dissipation design, up to 8TB of storage space, and read/write speed of up to 14,000 MB/s. Additionally, ADATA will present other award-winning memory and storage products, as well as gaming focused products in system, chassis, special themed pc buildand peripherals categories.

ADATA will also feature solutions for system vendors and other commercial enterprises. Tech enthusiasts should definitely keep an eye out for the CXL (Compute Express Link) memory modules. ADATA will lead the industry in delivering this revolutionary new product to market which will definitely make a visit to the ADATA/XPG booth this year worth your time.

CES 2023 Innovation Award-Winning

Known around the world for their top-quality DRAM and SSD products, ADATA will of course have impressive new products in these categories on display at CES this year. The ADATA SE920 has already won several awards and boasts the title of 'Fastest External SSD in the World.' With USB4 architecture, a transfer rate of up to 3800 MB/s, and a patented heat dissipation design, it's no wonder that this product won the CES 2023 Innovation Award, Taiwan Excellence Award, and Germany's Red Dot Award.

Equally impressive, the new XPG CASTER DDR5 DRAM will also have a presence at CES. This memory module has a data transfer rate of up to 8,000 MT/s. Not only is this series compatible with both the latest Intel and AMD motherboards, but it also supports Intel XMP 3.0, for easy overclocking. With ADATA's award-winning components, your games and applications will run faster and smoother than ever before.

Prioritize Form & Function

While ADATA is second to none in performance, the brand also strives to create products that are visually appealing as well. At CES 2023, a number of aesthetically minded, high-performance products will be available for your viewing pleasure. One of the most noteworthy examples will be the ADATA ACE 6400 DDR5 memory module. The combination of top-tier performance and elegant design are impressive enough for this product to have been recognized as a Japan Good Design Award winner. A product like this would look great paired with a set of XPG's white components and peripherals, a number of which will also be on display at the show this year.

CXL Memory Will Revolutionize Enterprise Solutions

ADATA will lead the market in launching CXL(Compute Express Link)memory modules with system capacities of up to 16TB. These heavy duty units will allow companies and projects of all sizes and types to rapidly improve the capabilities of their systems by expanding their memory resources at an exponential rate. This powerful new product is an excellent choice for intensive computing projects such as AI development, edge computing, cloud servers, and other high-speed transmission enterprises.

Game in Style with XPG

XPG will take their aesthetic offerings to the next level in 2023 with several visually stunning hardware upgrades. The XPG BATTLECRUISER II E-ATX chassis takes the highly acclaimed first generation case with its iconic four tempered glass panels and adds built-in ARGB lighting effects. At CES, you'll be able to see this impressive upgrade with custom lighting effects made possible with XPG's free ecosystem management software, XPG PRIME.

XPG's brand ambassador, Mera, continues to expand her own presence in the XPG product catalogue. This year, XPG introduces MERA EDITION GEAR. This special line of products includes component models from multiple categories either featuring Mera's face or inspired by her iconic style. The XPG LANCER RGB DDDR5 7200 DRAM Mera Edition, for example, sports Mera's face directly on the unit's heatsink. There will also be a Mera themed chassis, headset, keyboard, mouse, and mousepad. With XPG, players can build systems that perform well and show off their style.

ADATA/XPG invites all attendees to visit their booth at CES 2023. For those unable to attend the event in person, they have also prepared a detailed online exhibition site and a video showcase of the highlight products being shown at the event this year. Click the link HERE or scan the QR-CODE for the latest ADATA/XPG CES 2023 announcements and information about a special CES 2023 giveaway.

ADATA CES 2023 Exhibition Information

Location: Tech West - The Venetian

Booth Number: Titan #2202

