ADATA Technology : XPG to Showcase Breadth and Depth of Products at CES 2021

Taipei, Taiwan - January 7, 2020 - XPG, a fast-growing provider of systems, components, and peripherals for Gamers, Esports Pros, and Tech Enthusiasts, is bringing a slew of new gaming lifestyle products to the all-digital CES 2021. Under the theme of 'The Future of Gaming,' XPG will be out in force 'digitally' to show off its latest and greatest must-haves for 2021, including a new gaming lifestyle ultrabook, next-gen DDR5 DRAM module, training software, gaming chewing gum, and more.

XPG XENIA Xe Gaming Lifestyle Ultrabook.

Following the heels of the XPG XENIA gaming notebook, XPG and Intel are moving their collaboration to the next level with the unveiling of the XPG XENIA Xe gaming lifestyle ultrabook. The XENIA Xe is geared towards users seeking an all-round ultrabook that is easy to carry around but also powerful enough to keep up with their modern lifestyle needs, including gaming, light content creation, and productivity. The XENIA Xe is a 15.6' EVO™ Ready gaming lifestyle ultrabook that sports a sleek and contemporary design that features a premium and elegant CNC anodized aluminum chassis. It has a svelte profile of 11mm (0.4 in) at its thinnest, weighs in at 1.65kg (3.6lbs), and offers up to 16 hours of battery life for excellent usability on the go. It comes equipped with an Intel® 11th Gen Core™ i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 processor, Intel® Iris™ Xe graphics, 15.6' 1080P Full HD IPS touch display with an 87% screen-body ratio, as well as XPG's very own 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD. With plenty of expandability options, the possibilities for the XENIA Xe are nearly endless.

XPG Gaming Gum

A lack of concentration and fatigue are all part of the game, especially after long gaming sessions. To keep gamers going, XPG has created XPG Gaming Gum. The gum is the first one from XPG, and its ingredients include caffeine for a quick energy boost and improved concentration. The gum also includes Lutein, an antioxidant known to be beneficial to the eyes, including its ability to suppress inflammation and enhance sharpness of vision, among other benefits. The gum contains no fat and protein and features a refreshing and invigorating mint flavor.

XPG PRIME & XPG GRIT

XPG PRIME is a software ecosystem that connects all of a user's XPG devices for an enhanced gaming experience. With XPG PRIME, users can easily customize their XPG devices with the desired lighting effects and functions on an intuitive user interface with powerful functions and tools. After logging into an XPG PRIME account, users can access their settings on the devices themselves or cloud-based storage.

XPG GRIT is a training application software designed to help gamers level up their First Person Shooting (FPS) skills via multiple training modules and analysis. The application allows users to practice different FPS scenarios and collects various metrics. The metrics are then used to provide insights on suggested settings and exercises to improve users' gameplay. Paired with a social portal for comparison and additional information, XPG GRIT's ambition is to elevate anyone's gameplay.

XPG GAMMIX S70 PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 Solid State Drive

With the adoption of next-gen PCIe 4.0, the GAMMIX S70 sports blazing-fast read/write speeds of up to 7400/6400MB/s and random read/write IOPS up to 650/740K. Users will have no doubt they have reached the pinnacle of SSD performance. In combination with NVMe 1.4 compliance, Dynamic SLC Caching, the GAMMIX S70 offers performance far superior to SATA and PCIe 3.0 SSDs. For reliable operations and stability, the GAMMIX S70 is equipped with a terraced heatsink design with hollow chambers underneath for increased surface area and thus more effective cooling. The GAMMIX S70 is already available in many markets.

XPG DEFENDER PRO E-ATX Mid-Tower PC Chassis

The XPG DEFENDER PRO manifests XPG's ambition in PC components by introducing an E-ATX mid-tower chassis that can host graphics cards of up to 380mm in length and CPU-mounted coolers of up to 170mm in depth. The stunning and modern design concept of the XPG DEFENDER PRO begins at its exterior, with a magnetic mesh front panel, enabling the ARGB strips to shine through from within the various layers of solid metal. The XPG Defender Pro is designed for optimized airflow with three pre-installed XPG VENTO 120 ARGB fans. The XPG DEFENDER PRO comes in black or white to fit different personalities.

XPG STARKER AIR ATX Mid-Tower PC Chassis

The XPG STARKER AIR is a compact ATX mid-tower PC chassis featuring an innovative dust filter, vertical VGA installation, and a stylish industrial design with ARGB accents. It includes a functional and sleek front MESH panel design with two front-facing ARGB light strips and comes in either black or white to match different personalities. All of this is provided in a compact form factor that makes the most of the ATX form factor. A complete set of I/O ports are also offered for easy connectivity with USB accessories, audio devices, and hassle-free switching between pre-programmed lighting effects.

XPG LEVANTE PRO All-in-One CPU Liquid Cooler

The XPG LEVANTE PRO is an all-in-one CPU liquid cooler that sports Asetek's industry-leading solution, 7th generation Asetek® Pump Technology with PWM control. The cooler sports a dazzling 2.1' LCD color display on the pump cap that is programmable to provide information in the background for performance metrics such as CPU/GPU temperature, voltage information, or other customized content like customized texts or drawings for styling up the interior of a build. The XPG LEVANTE PRO is also equipped with three Nidec-powered XPG VENTO PRO 120 PWM fans to keep its capable 360mm radiator cool and working optimally.

ADATA DDR5 DRAM Module

The future of DRAM is here in the form of the ADATA DDR5 DRAM module. Compared to its predecessors, this module will provide a significant speed boost, higher capacities, and reduced power consumption and increased bandwidth per CPU cores. The new DDR5 module will offer up to four times higher capacities, reduced power consumption to 1.1V, and speeds of up to 8400MT/s.

ADATA SD Express Card

With the rise of social media influencers, user-generated content, and the deployment of 5G networks worldwide, content creators and others seek high capacity, high-performance, and portable memory products to meet their needs. To meet this demand, ADATA will be introducing a new SD Express Card by Q2 of 2021. Leveraging the new SD7.0 specification and PCIe Gen3x1, the card will offer read/write speeds of up to 880/400MB/s. With performance that is up to par with external SSDs and the compact form factor of an SD Card, ADATA SD Express Cards will offer users a new portable storage option that is essentially like a mini SSD.

ADATA SE900G RGB External Solid State Drive

The ADATA SE900G external solid state drive features a back shell made from durable metal for a premium look, excellent heat dissipation, and rugged durability to bring together form and function. A large RGB light guide plate helps emit a beautiful neon glare that is soft and textured. The external SSD supports the USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and can deliver read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s for fast data transfers. In layman's terms, users will only need fifty seconds to transfer a 50GB 4K movie, which is up to twelve times faster than many external drives on the market.



