  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3260   TW0003260006

ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3260)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2023-03-21
73.30 TWD   +3.82%
06:01aADATA Wins Best-in-Show at Embedded World 2023
GL
03/08Adata Technology : Monthly Sales Report of February 2023
PU
02/23Adata Technology : Leads the Industry in Launching the First Overclocked Memory Module Supporting NEW Intel® Xeon® W processors-1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADATA Wins Best-in-Show at Embedded World 2023

03/23/2023 | 06:01am EDT
TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADATA Technology, a leading manufacturer of industrial-grade DRAM modules and NAND Flash products, is pleased to announce that it’s industrial-grade SD card, ISDD33K, has won the Best-in-Show Award at Embedded World 2023. This product is the first on the market to integrate a high capacity of 512GB and wide temperature operability from -40 ºC to 85 ºC. With its great endurance and high capacity, the ISDD33K memory card is suitable for transportation, surveillance, and edge computing applications operating in extreme temperatures.

The SD 6.1-compliant ISDD33K memory card employs 112-layer 3D TLC Flash for a high capacity of 512GB and has passed stringent validation and tests to withstand extreme temperatures from -40 ºC to 85 ºC. In addition, it meets the V30 (Video Speed Class) standard to ensure high-quality recording. As for data integrity, the ISDD33K supports LDPC ECC (Error Correcting Code) and Wear Leveling technologies. It also supports S.M.A.R.T. Monitoring for hassle-free management of the card’s status. What’s more, with ADATA’s proprietary A+ SLC (pSLC) technology, its P/E cycle rating can be elevated from 3K to 100K for greater product longevity.

Being the first industrial-grade memory card that combines high capacity and wide temperature operability is the reason that the ISDD33K won the Embedded World 2023 Best-in-Show Award for storage and memory. This also proves ADATA’s innovation and expertise in industrial applications. ADATA will continue developing more innovative industrial storage products as ideal solutions for customers.

Award Winner List: https://embeddedcomputing.com/technology/storage/embedded-world-2023-best-in-show-winners-storage-memory
For more information, please visit: https://industrial.adata.com/en/product/ISDD33K

About ADATA Industrial
With its R&D and manufacturing prowess, ADATA Technology (TWSE: 3260.TWO) was ranked Top 2 among the world’s DRAM and SSD manufacturers in 2021. It holds over 500 memory-related patents and offers a full lineup of industrial-grade memory products including DRAM, SSDs, and memory cards, all of which meet ISO 14001 and IECQ QC080000 certification standards. ADATA has a global presence and is able to offer high-quality technical and after services to customers regardless of geographic location. At the same time, ADATA is also able to leverage its R&D and manufacturing capabilities to provide customized products and solutions that meet the unique needs of individual customers. With its commitment to quality and innovation, ADATA is ready to serve the industrial sector with the widest range of memory solutions and work hand-in-hand with customers to create a better world and enrich lives. For more information, please visit industrial.adata.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee0a4c0b-8ea3-47f8-a111-50ab0eabd081


Financials
Sales 2023 33 280 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19 312 M 635 M 635 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Li-Pai Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ling-Chuan Chen President, Director & General Manager
Zeng hua Li Director, Head-Finance & Accounting Department
Kuan Mo Huang Independent Director
Tsung Jung Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.28.60%635
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.7.85%39 136
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD19.57%37 391
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-5.89%4 920
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.2.95%4 435
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD11.75%4 020
