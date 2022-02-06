Adavale Resources : Lake Surprise Uranium Geochemistry Results
02/06/2022 | 04:38pm EST
7 February 2022
Lake Surprise Uranium Geochemistry
Results
Uranium Assay results received from ALS Laboratories
Assay summary:
11 of 28 rock chip samples returned values over 100ppm uranium, 7 of which are greater than 200ppm uranium
Maximum uranium value of 356ppm
Sample values are greater than 20 times the background values estimated from the spectrometer survey
Elevated values of uranium coincident with elevated gamma mapped from the spectrometer survey
Planning of next phase of exploration underway
Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) ("Adavale" or "the Company") is pleased to announce geochemistry results from the work program in the final quarter of 2021 on its 100% owned Lake Surprise Uranium Project tenements in South Australia.
Adavale geologist Patrick Harvey commented:
"The uranium content in the rock samples is significantly above the spectrometer estimated background reading levels ~2 to 3ppm.
The elevated uranium in the rock samples is directly associated with the gamma mapped in the field program which is extremely encouraging.
The resulting database now being developed will form the foundation to advance the project with the ultimate objective of confirming the resource potential at Lake Surprise."
2022 CY EXPLORATION STRATEGY
The gamma survey undertaken by Adavale's geological team targeted the strongest known radioactive signatures at surface from the historic regional data.
This work along with surface rock chip sampling has shown a presence of highly anomalous uranium accompanying the elevated gamma. The exploration strategy moving forward will aim to:
Identify targets that are a continuation of the surface anomaly with an appropriate method of exploration, most probably air core drilling.
Identify new targets for a longer-term exploration program on the Lake Surprise Project utilising spectral surveys, ground surveys and ultimately drilling.
With the above exploration objectives and broad goals in mind, Adavale will seek to expedite the exploration activities at the Lake Surprise Project, unlocking the resource potential of the tenement package.
SUMMARY OF EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES 2021
Initial on ground exploration commenced in early November 2021.
The field work undertaken comprised a Gamma survey to better target rock chip sampling of outcrops that demonstrated elevated gamma reading.
The data from this survey was processed in field and used on ground by geological staff to sample areas where gamma was elevated above background levels.
Geochemical Results
The results of the geochemistry show uranium levels greater than 100 ppm in 11 out of 28 samples from zones of elevated gamma. This is an important correlation that will be used for future field activities in 2022.
Summarised below are the key highlights from the assays of the rock chip sampling undertaken which should be read in conjunction with the full table of results for uranium presented in Appendix 1.
Key Highlights:
Highest uranium content of 356ppm
11 of 28 samples with uranium content above 100ppm - of which 7 are above 200ppm
Elevated gamma correlating with the uranium in samples
To provide context to the results achieved, the average background levels of uranium in geological units in the Lake Surprise Uranium Project is below 4ppm. This value is estimated from the gamma spectrometer data and is in line with the global average for shales and mudstones (between 0.9 and 3.7ppm), and which make up most of the stratigraphic units (rock types) within the tenement package.
The rock chip data collected shows that the uranium content of the silcrete is between 20 and 95 times the background levels and is coincidental with the zones of high gamma.
The location of rock chip samples is shown in Figure 1.
Figure 1: Location of rock chip samples relative to elevated gamma results
The data reveals that the lower levels of the gamma readings have reduced uranium content in the surface samples, whereas the zones of elevated gamma have increased uranium values.
With the key geochemical results now in Adavale is planning the next phase of work on the tenements and the company intends to extend the targets defined by the spectrometer survey and rock chip sampling.
Adavale acknowledges the Dieri as Traditional Custodians of the land on which our current works are located. With respect to Elders past, present and emerging Adavale is committed to conducting its activities with utmost respect to the communities in which it operates.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Adavale Resources Limited.
Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) is a nickel sulphide exploration company that holds 100% of the Kabanga Jirani Nickel Project, a portfolio of 7 highly prospective granted licences covering ~ 1,145km2 along the Karagwe-Ankolean belt in Tanzania. The 4 southernmost licences are proximal to the world class Kabanga Nickel Deposit (58Mt @ 2.62% Ni). Adavale has Farmed-In 2 more highly prospective licences contiguous to our 4 southernmost licences, adding a further 99km2 to the portfolio. Adavale's licences were selected based on their strong geochemical and geophysical signatures from previous exploration undertaken by BHP Billiton.
Adavale also holds three exploration licences for their sedimentary uranium potential within the northern part of the highly prospective Lake Frome Embayment in South Australia.
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this release that relates to "exploration results" for the Project is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Patrick Harvey MAppSci, Australia. Mr Harvey is a consultant for Adavale Resources Limited and is a member of the AIG. Mr Harvey has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration as well as to the activity that is being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the ASX Listing Rules. Mr Harvey consents to this release in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward looking statements
This document contains forward looking statements concerning Adavale. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward- looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward- looking information provided by the Company, or on behalf of the Company. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to additional funding requirements, metal prices, exploration, development and operating risks, competition, production risks, regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulation and liability and potential title disputes. Forward looking statements in this document are based on Adavale's beliefs, opinions and estimates of Adavale as of the dates the forward-looking statements are made, and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments. Although management believes that the assumptions made by the Company and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual market price of nickel, the actual results of future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is given or made by the Company that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward- looking statements in this presentation will actually occur.
Appendix 1: table of samples and hand-held spectrometer readings
SampleID
SampleType
Easting
Northing
RockType
CPS
U ppm
10004
In situ rock outcrop
245752
6758341
Silcrete
600
3.6
10005
In situ rock outcrop
279035
6732246
Silcrete
750
41.7
10006
In situ rock outcrop
279006
6732181
Silcrete
442
42.5
10007
In situ rock outcrop
278946
6732099
Silcrete
833
74.5
10008
In situ rock outcrop
279313
6732100
Sandstone
390
25.2
10009
In situ rock outcrop
279320
6732108
Sandstone
700
40.5
10010
In situ rock outcrop
279320
6732114
Sandstone
690
93.9
10011
In situ rock outcrop
279392
6731863
Sandstone
1045
180.5
10012
In situ rock outcrop
279393
6731861
Mudstone
549
10.8
10013
In situ rock outcrop
279489
6731864
Silcrete
600
54.5
10014
In situ rock outcrop
279603
6731389
Silcrete
1000
51.4
10016
In situ rock outcrop
279538
6731256
Sandstone
632
60.9
10017
In situ rock outcrop
279214
6730978
Silcrete
1600
193
10018
In situ rock outcrop
279237
6730993
Silcrete
1550
256
10019
In situ rock outcrop
279280
6731002
Silcrete
1360
209
10020
In situ rock outcrop
279280
6731002
Silcrete
1426
249
10021
In situ rock outcrop
279362
6730992
Sandstone
1530
203
10022
In situ rock outcrop
279372
6730983
Silcrete
2147
356
10023
In situ rock outcrop
279434
6730990
Silcrete
1100
24.8
10024
In situ rock outcrop
279543
6730825
Silcrete
1760
206
10025
In situ rock outcrop
279545
6730827
Silcrete
2834
137
10026
In situ rock outcrop
279554
6730819
Silcrete
3100
136
10027
In situ rock outcrop
279559
6730815
Silcrete
1423
84.3
10028
In situ rock outcrop
279573
6730778
Silcrete
1800
207
10029
In situ rock outcrop
279590
6730775
Silcrete
625
42.4
10030
In situ rock outcrop
279720
6729897
Silcrete
886
64.2
10031
In situ rock outcrop
279723
6729886
Sandstone
1240
51.6
10032
In situ rock outcrop
279686
6729859
Silcrete
810
34.4
Table 1: List of samples collected and the counts per second recorded in photographs taken during
the Lake Surprise works program.
JORC Code Edition 2012: Table 1
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,
Gamma survey equipment used is a
techniques
random chips, or specific specialised industry
Pico-Envirotech PGIS 2 litre gamma
standard measurement tools appropriate to the
spectrometer (model GIS-S-128).
minerals under investigation, such as down hole
Calibration was checked using the
gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments,
internal check outlined in the user
etc). These examples should not be taken as
manual on one of the Thorium
limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Channels with a value between 0.7
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure
and 0.9. The spectrometer provides
two values for uranium the first in
sample representivity and the appropriate
counts per second and the second is
calibration of any measurement tools or systems
the estimated ppm from the internal
used.
equation - this is outlined in the user
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that
manual. Information
shown
is the
estimated uranium content from the
are Material to the Public Report. In cases where
spectrometer equation.
'industry standard' work has been done this would
be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling
Data from
this
survey
was
was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg
processed in SAGA GIS v 8.1 using
was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire
simple
kriging
under
the geo-
assay'). In other cases more explanation may be
statistics
menu.
The
system
required, such as where there is coarse gold that
automatically calculates the number
has inherent sampling problems. Unusual
of pairs and range of influence in the
commodities or mineralisation types (eg
system
and
uses
an
automated
submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of
slider controlled by the geologist to
detailed information.
fit the equation to the data.
Hand held spectrometer is the RS
Super
Spec
125
gamma
spectrometer.
The
unit
self-
stabilises. The unit was used in
survey mode which outputs data as
counts per second. No GPS was
attached to the unit, however,
sampling of rocks at sites where
gamma was recorded took place.
These are presented in the data
table above. The use of this device
is for the purpose of establishing the
relationship
between
gamma
readings and uranium content.
