Adavale Resources : Lake Surprise Uranium Geochemistry Results

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this release that relates to "exploration results" for the Project is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Patrick Harvey MAppSci, Australia. Mr Harvey is a consultant for Adavale Resources Limited and is a member of the AIG. Mr Harvey has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration as well as to the activity that is being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the ASX Listing Rules. Mr Harvey consents to this release in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward looking statements

This document contains forward looking statements concerning Adavale. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward- looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward- looking information provided by the Company, or on behalf of the Company. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to additional funding requirements, metal prices, exploration, development and operating risks, competition, production risks, regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulation and liability and potential title disputes. Forward looking statements in this document are based on Adavale's beliefs, opinions and estimates of Adavale as of the dates the forward-looking statements are made, and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments. Although management believes that the assumptions made by the Company and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual market price of nickel, the actual results of future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is given or made by the Company that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward- looking statements in this presentation will actually occur.

Appendix 1: table of samples and hand-held spectrometer readings

SampleID SampleType Easting Northing RockType CPS U ppm 10004 In situ rock outcrop 245752 6758341 Silcrete 600 3.6 10005 In situ rock outcrop 279035 6732246 Silcrete 750 41.7 10006 In situ rock outcrop 279006 6732181 Silcrete 442 42.5 10007 In situ rock outcrop 278946 6732099 Silcrete 833 74.5 10008 In situ rock outcrop 279313 6732100 Sandstone 390 25.2 10009 In situ rock outcrop 279320 6732108 Sandstone 700 40.5 10010 In situ rock outcrop 279320 6732114 Sandstone 690 93.9 10011 In situ rock outcrop 279392 6731863 Sandstone 1045 180.5 10012 In situ rock outcrop 279393 6731861 Mudstone 549 10.8 10013 In situ rock outcrop 279489 6731864 Silcrete 600 54.5 10014 In situ rock outcrop 279603 6731389 Silcrete 1000 51.4 10016 In situ rock outcrop 279538 6731256 Sandstone 632 60.9 10017 In situ rock outcrop 279214 6730978 Silcrete 1600 193 10018 In situ rock outcrop 279237 6730993 Silcrete 1550 256 10019 In situ rock outcrop 279280 6731002 Silcrete 1360 209 10020 In situ rock outcrop 279280 6731002 Silcrete 1426 249 10021 In situ rock outcrop 279362 6730992 Sandstone 1530 203 10022 In situ rock outcrop 279372 6730983 Silcrete 2147 356 10023 In situ rock outcrop 279434 6730990 Silcrete 1100 24.8 10024 In situ rock outcrop 279543 6730825 Silcrete 1760 206

4