ADAVALE RESOURCES : Lake Surprise Uranium Geochemistry Results
PU
ADAVALE RESOURCES : Exploration Update - Nickel
PU
Adavale Resources Limited Provides Update on Early 2022 Exploration Plans
CI
Adavale Resources : Lake Surprise Uranium Geochemistry Results

02/06/2022 | 04:38pm EST
For personal use only

7 February 2022

Lake Surprise Uranium Geochemistry

Results

  • Uranium Assay results received from ALS Laboratories
  • Assay summary:
  1. 11 of 28 rock chip samples returned values over 100ppm uranium, 7 of which are greater than 200ppm uranium
  1. Maximum uranium value of 356ppm
  1. Sample values are greater than 20 times the background values estimated from the spectrometer survey
    1. Elevated values of uranium coincident with elevated gamma mapped from the spectrometer survey
  • Planning of next phase of exploration underway

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) ("Adavale" or "the Company") is pleased to announce geochemistry results from the work program in the final quarter of 2021 on its 100% owned Lake Surprise Uranium Project tenements in South Australia.

Adavale geologist Patrick Harvey commented:

"The uranium content in the rock samples is significantly above the spectrometer estimated background reading levels ~2 to 3ppm.

The elevated uranium in the rock samples is directly associated with the gamma mapped in the field program which is extremely encouraging.

The resulting database now being developed will form the foundation to advance the project with the ultimate objective of confirming the resource potential at Lake Surprise."

2022 CY EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The gamma survey undertaken by Adavale's geological team targeted the strongest known radioactive signatures at surface from the historic regional data.

This work along with surface rock chip sampling has shown a presence of highly anomalous uranium accompanying the elevated gamma. The exploration strategy moving forward will aim to:

  • Identify targets that are a continuation of the surface anomaly with an appropriate method of exploration, most probably air core drilling.

ASX: ADD

DIRECTORS & OFFICERS

GRANT PIERCE

CHAIRMAN

DAVID RIEKIE

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

JOHN HICKS

DIRECTOR

ALLAN RITCHIE

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

LEONARD MATH

CFO & COMPANY SECRETARY

ISSUED CAPITAL

Shares: 351 million

Unlisted options: 17.5 million

ABOUT ADAVALE

Adavale Resources is an ASX-listed exploration company targeting projects in the "battery materials" space. The company is currently focussed on its 100% owned Kabanga Jirani Nickel Project and a Farm-In Project adjacent and along strike from the world's largest undeveloped high grade NiS resource of 58Mt @ 2.62% Ni. Adavale is also progressing exploration on its 100% owned uranium tenements in South Australia

MORE INFORMATION

adavaleresources.com

CONTACT

Adavale Resources Limited Level 2, 49 Oxford Close West Leederville WA 6007 Tel: +61 2 8003 6733 investor@adavaleresources.com

1 Twitt

Link

er

edIn

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - 7 FEBRUARY 2022

For personal use only

  • Identify new targets for a longer-term exploration program on the Lake Surprise Project utilising spectral surveys, ground surveys and ultimately drilling.

With the above exploration objectives and broad goals in mind, Adavale will seek to expedite the exploration activities at the Lake Surprise Project, unlocking the resource potential of the tenement package.

SUMMARY OF EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES 2021

Initial on ground exploration commenced in early November 2021.

The field work undertaken comprised a Gamma survey to better target rock chip sampling of outcrops that demonstrated elevated gamma reading.

The data from this survey was processed in field and used on ground by geological staff to sample areas where gamma was elevated above background levels.

Geochemical Results

The results of the geochemistry show uranium levels greater than 100 ppm in 11 out of 28 samples from zones of elevated gamma. This is an important correlation that will be used for future field activities in 2022.

Summarised below are the key highlights from the assays of the rock chip sampling undertaken which should be read in conjunction with the full table of results for uranium presented in Appendix 1.

Key Highlights:

  • Highest uranium content of 356ppm
  • 11 of 28 samples with uranium content above 100ppm - of which 7 are above 200ppm
  • Elevated gamma correlating with the uranium in samples

To provide context to the results achieved, the average background levels of uranium in geological units in the Lake Surprise Uranium Project is below 4ppm. This value is estimated from the gamma spectrometer data and is in line with the global average for shales and mudstones (between 0.9 and 3.7ppm), and which make up most of the stratigraphic units (rock types) within the tenement package.

The rock chip data collected shows that the uranium content of the silcrete is between 20 and 95 times the background levels and is coincidental with the zones of high gamma.

The location of rock chip samples is shown in Figure 1.

2

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - 7 FEBRUARY 2022

For personal use only

Figure 1: Location of rock chip samples relative to elevated gamma results

The data reveals that the lower levels of the gamma readings have reduced uranium content in the surface samples, whereas the zones of elevated gamma have increased uranium values.

With the key geochemical results now in Adavale is planning the next phase of work on the tenements and the company intends to extend the targets defined by the spectrometer survey and rock chip sampling.

Adavale acknowledges the Dieri as Traditional Custodians of the land on which our current works are located. With respect to Elders past, present and emerging Adavale is committed to conducting its activities with utmost respect to the communities in which it operates.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Adavale Resources Limited.

For further information please contact investor@adavaleresources.com or visit www.adavaleresources.com

About Adavale

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) is a nickel sulphide exploration company that holds 100% of the Kabanga Jirani Nickel Project, a portfolio of 7 highly prospective granted licences covering ~ 1,145km2 along the Karagwe-Ankolean belt in Tanzania. The 4 southernmost licences are proximal to the world class Kabanga Nickel Deposit (58Mt @ 2.62% Ni). Adavale has Farmed-In 2 more highly prospective licences contiguous to our 4 southernmost licences, adding a further 99km2 to the portfolio. Adavale's licences were selected based on their strong geochemical and geophysical signatures from previous exploration undertaken by BHP Billiton.

Adavale also holds three exploration licences for their sedimentary uranium potential within the northern part of the highly prospective Lake Frome Embayment in South Australia.

3

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - 7 FEBRUARY 2022

For personal use only

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this release that relates to "exploration results" for the Project is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Patrick Harvey MAppSci, Australia. Mr Harvey is a consultant for Adavale Resources Limited and is a member of the AIG. Mr Harvey has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration as well as to the activity that is being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the ASX Listing Rules. Mr Harvey consents to this release in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward looking statements

This document contains forward looking statements concerning Adavale. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward- looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward- looking information provided by the Company, or on behalf of the Company. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to additional funding requirements, metal prices, exploration, development and operating risks, competition, production risks, regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulation and liability and potential title disputes. Forward looking statements in this document are based on Adavale's beliefs, opinions and estimates of Adavale as of the dates the forward-looking statements are made, and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments. Although management believes that the assumptions made by the Company and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual market price of nickel, the actual results of future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is given or made by the Company that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward- looking statements in this presentation will actually occur.

Appendix 1: table of samples and hand-held spectrometer readings

SampleID

SampleType

Easting

Northing

RockType

CPS

U ppm

10004

In situ rock outcrop

245752

6758341

Silcrete

600

3.6

10005

In situ rock outcrop

279035

6732246

Silcrete

750

41.7

10006

In situ rock outcrop

279006

6732181

Silcrete

442

42.5

10007

In situ rock outcrop

278946

6732099

Silcrete

833

74.5

10008

In situ rock outcrop

279313

6732100

Sandstone

390

25.2

10009

In situ rock outcrop

279320

6732108

Sandstone

700

40.5

10010

In situ rock outcrop

279320

6732114

Sandstone

690

93.9

10011

In situ rock outcrop

279392

6731863

Sandstone

1045

180.5

10012

In situ rock outcrop

279393

6731861

Mudstone

549

10.8

10013

In situ rock outcrop

279489

6731864

Silcrete

600

54.5

10014

In situ rock outcrop

279603

6731389

Silcrete

1000

51.4

10016

In situ rock outcrop

279538

6731256

Sandstone

632

60.9

10017

In situ rock outcrop

279214

6730978

Silcrete

1600

193

10018

In situ rock outcrop

279237

6730993

Silcrete

1550

256

10019

In situ rock outcrop

279280

6731002

Silcrete

1360

209

10020

In situ rock outcrop

279280

6731002

Silcrete

1426

249

10021

In situ rock outcrop

279362

6730992

Sandstone

1530

203

10022

In situ rock outcrop

279372

6730983

Silcrete

2147

356

10023

In situ rock outcrop

279434

6730990

Silcrete

1100

24.8

10024

In situ rock outcrop

279543

6730825

Silcrete

1760

206

4

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - 7 FEBRUARY 2022

10025

In situ rock outcrop

279545

6730827

Silcrete

2834

137

10026

In situ rock outcrop

279554

6730819

Silcrete

3100

136

10027

In situ rock outcrop

279559

6730815

Silcrete

1423

84.3

10028

In situ rock outcrop

279573

6730778

Silcrete

1800

207

10029

In situ rock outcrop

279590

6730775

Silcrete

625

42.4

10030

In situ rock outcrop

279720

6729897

Silcrete

886

64.2

10031

In situ rock outcrop

279723

6729886

Sandstone

1240

51.6

10032

In situ rock outcrop

279686

6729859

Silcrete

810

34.4

Table 1: List of samples collected and the counts per second recorded in photographs taken during

the Lake Surprise works program.

JORC Code Edition 2012: Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Sampling

• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,

Gamma survey equipment used is a

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry

Pico-Envirotech PGIS 2 litre gamma

standard measurement tools appropriate to the

spectrometer (model GIS-S-128).

minerals under investigation, such as down hole

Calibration was checked using the

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments,

internal check outlined in the user

etc). These examples should not be taken as

manual on one of the Thorium

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Channels with a value between 0.7

• Include reference to measures taken to ensure

and 0.9. The spectrometer provides

two values for uranium the first in

sample representivity and the appropriate

counts per second and the second is

calibration of any measurement tools or systems

the estimated ppm from the internal

used.

equation - this is outlined in the user

• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that

manual. Information

shown

is the

estimated uranium content from the

are Material to the Public Report. In cases where

spectrometer equation.

'industry standard' work has been done this would

be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling

Data from

this

survey

was

was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg

processed in SAGA GIS v 8.1 using

was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire

simple

kriging

under

the geo-

assay'). In other cases more explanation may be

statistics

menu.

The

system

required, such as where there is coarse gold that

automatically calculates the number

has inherent sampling problems. Unusual

of pairs and range of influence in the

commodities or mineralisation types (eg

system

and

uses

an

automated

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

slider controlled by the geologist to

detailed information.

fit the equation to the data.

Hand held spectrometer is the RS

Super

Spec

125

gamma

spectrometer.

The

unit

self-

stabilises. The unit was used in

survey mode which outputs data as

counts per second. No GPS was

attached to the unit, however,

sampling of rocks at sites where

gamma was recorded took place.

These are presented in the data

table above. The use of this device

is for the purpose of establishing the

relationship

between

gamma

readings and uranium content.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adavale Resources Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
