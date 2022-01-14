Log in
    ADD   AU000000ADD1

ADAVALE RESOURCES LIMITED

(ADD)
Adavale Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ADD

01/14/2022 | 12:52am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ADAVALE RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday January 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Options exercisable at $0.15 expiring 13 January

9,000,000

14/01/2022

to be confirmed

2025

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ADAVALE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

91008719015

1.3

ASX issuer code

ADD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issue of Unlisted Options to Directors and Key Management Personnel approved at AGM.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Options exercisable at $0.15 expiring 13 January 2025

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/1/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://stocknessmonster.com/announcements/add.asx-2A1339459/

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.15000000

13/1/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

For

Other

Description

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares upon conversion/exercised.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

The issue of the Director Options are subject to shareholders approval. Approval obtained at the AGM held on 17 December 2021.

only

Issue details

Number of +securities

9,000,000

use

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Director options issued as approved by shareholders at the AGM.

Purpose of the issue

Other

personalFor

Additional Details

Incentive options as described in the Notice of AGM.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adavale Resources Limited published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
