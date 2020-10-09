Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ADC Therapeutics SA    ADCT   CH0499880968

ADC THERAPEUTICS SA

(ADCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADC Therapeutics : Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Common Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today the underwriters in its recent upsized public offering of 6,000,000 common shares, which closed on September 28, 2020, have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 900,000 common shares from the selling shareholders at the public offering price of $34.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. ADC Therapeutics did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets acted as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. There is no intention or permission to publicly offer, solicit, sell or advertise, directly or indirectly, any securities of ADC Therapeutics SA, such as the common shares, in or into Switzerland within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA") and these securities will not be listed or admitted to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange or on any other regulated trading venue (exchange or multilateral trading facility) in Switzerland. Neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to these securities, such as the common shares, constitutes or will constitute a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA, and neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the common shares constitutes a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA, and neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the common shares may be publicly distributed or otherwise made publicly available in Switzerland.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company develops ADCs by applying its decades of experience in this field and using next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology to which ADC Therapeutics has proprietary rights for its targets. Strategic target selection for PBD-based ADCs and substantial investment in early clinical development have enabled ADC Therapeutics to build a deep clinical and research pipeline of therapies for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials, ranging from first in human to confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trials, in the USA and Europe, and numerous preclinical ADCs in development.

Loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402), the Company’s lead product candidate, has been evaluated in a 145-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) that showed a 48.3% overall response rate (ORR). In September 2020, ADC Therapeutics submitted a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Lonca for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. Camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), the Company’s second lead product candidate, is being evaluated in a 100-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) after having shown in a Phase 1 clinical trial an 86.5% ORR in HL patients at the dose selected for Phase 2. The Company is also evaluating Cami as a novel immuno-oncology approach for the treatment of various advanced solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
04:16pADC THERAPEUTICS : Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase A..
BU
10/02ADC THERAPEUTICS : New Ventures Funds Rebrands as Scientia Ventures
PR
09/23ADC THERAPEUTICS : Announces Pricing of Public Offering
BU
09/21ADC THERAPEUTICS : Announces Proposed Public Offering
BU
09/21ADC THERAPEUTICS : Submits Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Dr..
BU
09/17ADC THERAPEUTICS : Announces Presentation of Preliminary Findings from Phase 1b ..
BU
09/10ADC THERAPEUTICS : Announces Publication Highlighting the Potential of Camidanlu..
BU
09/04ADC THERAPEUTICS : Gives Notice of Partial Waiver of Restrictions Pursuant to FI..
BU
08/18ADC THERAPEUTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Re..
BU
08/14ADC THERAPEUTICS : Form6-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,54 M - -
Net income 2020 -303 M - -
Net cash 2020 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 734 M 2 734 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1 561x
EV / Sales 2021 45,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
Duration : Period :
ADC Therapeutics SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADC THERAPEUTICS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 52,50 $
Last Close Price 35,64 $
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Martin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ron Squarer Chairman
Stéphane Henchoz Finance Director
Jennifer Creel Chief Financial Officer
Patrick van Berkel Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADC THERAPEUTICS SA0.00%2 734
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-2.55%79 386
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.64%69 943
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS59.76%63 126
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.57.58%36 386
BEIGENE, LTD.81.88%27 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group