ADC Therapeutics : Announces Medical Leadership Transition

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will depart the company to pursue a new opportunity. ADCT is pleased to announce that Joseph Camardo, MD, will be appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

“Jay Feingold has played a key role in the growth of ADC Therapeutics over the last seven years and was instrumental in establishing our clinical team and strategy leading to the approval of our first commercial therapy, ZYNLONTA®,” said Chris Martin, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for his leadership, expertise and steadfast dedication to patients, and we wish him well in his next endeavor.” Dr. Feingold will continue to consult with ADCT through 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.

Dr. Camardo joined ADC Therapeutics from Celgene Corporation, where he was most recently Senior Vice President of Celgene Global Health after having served as Senior Vice President of Global Medical Affairs and Corporate Medical Operations. Prior to Celgene, Dr. Camardo was Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Forest Research Institute and spent more than 20 years at Wyeth Research before its acquisition by Pfizer. At Wyeth, he held several leadership roles including Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Development.

“Dr. Camardo’s extensive background in clinical development and Medical Affairs makes him the ideal successor and ensures a seamless evolution of our company. Dr. Camardo worked closely with Dr. Feingold for the last 18 months and together they ensured our first marketed product was well-received by the physician community in the United States and beyond,” continued Chris Martin.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Dr. Camardo to the pivotal role of Chief Medical Officer,” said Ron Squarer, Chairman of the Board and an advisor to the company. “The Board has worked closely with Joe Camardo on several critical projects and appreciates his vast and deep industry experience, as well as his passion for patients.”

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary PBD-based ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics’ CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents. Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) is being evaluated in a late-stage clinical trial for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1b clinical trial for various advanced solid tumors. In addition to ZYNLONTA and Cami, ADC Therapeutics has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

